Read full article on original website
Related
The Worst Car Brands in America
The U.S. auto industry continues to struggle with poor sales. In September, just over 1 million cars were sold in the United States, a nearly 30% decline compared to five years prior. The effects of COVID and the more recent inflationary period have kept Americans away from the dealership lots and have also caused supply […]
Jeep and Chrysler Have Bad News
The race for electric vehicles is expensive for automakers. For legacy automakers, this often means adapting their factories and employees to a new culture if they want to compete with the upstarts which are disrupting the automotive industry. These startups have streamlined decision-making processes and rely heavily on technological innovations...
CNBC
These 10 used cars have held their value the most
While some used cars have maintained their value more than usual, that could shift as prices on pre-owned vehicles continue easing. The model with the least depreciation over the last five years is the Jeep Wrangler, a new study shows. Using your used car as a trade-in when you purchase...
torquenews.com
Ford Mechanic Reminds Owners of Faulty Ford F-150 Transmission Problem
Here’s the latest on a reminder by a Ford vehicle expert mechanic about a known faulty Ford F-150 transmission problem that he is still seeing repeatedly in his garage. Plus, how to identify whether you have this problem and what you can do about it before a catastrophe happens.
How Much Does it Cost to Charge an Electric Car at a Cracker Barrel?
The cost to charge an electric car at a Cracker Barrel depends on the charger you need and whether you have an EVgo subscription. The post How Much Does it Cost to Charge an Electric Car at a Cracker Barrel? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
General Motors recalls more than 680,000 vehicles due to windshield wipers defect
General Motors is recalling more than 680,000 SUVs due to a defect in their windshield wipers.
New Chevy SUV Costs Less Than Many Used Cars
If you've recently tried to buy a used car, you'll know just how frustrating the experience is right now -- a drawn-out semiconductor shortage is limiting what's available to buy new and sending demand for used models to unprecedented heights. Last month, Chevrolet unveiled a new version of its Trax...
Here’s Why the Straight-Six (I6) Engine is Making a Comeback
The beloved inline 6 engine was all-but extinct. Now multiple automakers are resurrecting it for the same reasons. The post Here’s Why the Straight-Six (I6) Engine is Making a Comeback appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
The Most Reliable Toyota Ever Made
Are you looking for the cheapest, most reliable, easiest to fix, and practical used Toyota ever made? Would you believe that it’s a Toyota Echo BMW?! Find out now just what this is all about from a Toyota mechanic who has an interesting car in his garage that he recommends for anyone struggling to get through these tough days of inflated car prices and the rising cost of gasoline.
tiremeetsroad.com
Honda Lawn Mowers dead, ending production and sales in the United States by 2023
If you want the reliability, performance, and value Honda’s walk-behind lawn mower, now’s the time to buy one. According to a report from Rural Lifestyle Dealer covering an internal Honda Communication originally published on Oct 3, RLD’s confirmed that Honda will end Lawn Mower production at it’s North Carolina manufacturing facility and will exit the US lawn mower market by September 2023.
New Development On Tesla Cybertruck Will Excite EV Buyers, Car Lovers
A vehicle has never aroused as much enthusiasm in the last decade as the Cybertruck. Will it look like the prototype unveiled by Elon Musk in November 2019? How innovative will it be? These are the questions that come up among car fans and buyers of electric vehicles who are eager to drive the Cybertruck, which seems to come out of a science fiction movie. The history of the automobile has shown that prototypes are often very different from the vehicle that will be produced in the end.
hypebeast.com
Honda Unveils the 2023 Rendition of Its Ruckus Model
First released 20 years ago, the Honda Ruckus remains a popular scooter for the brand today. Economically priced and smartly designed, the Ruckus is a compact yet efficient everyday ride for the average city or suburban dweller. Retaining an overall very similar design to its predecessor, the 2023 rendition will...
These Cars Might Be Beyond Saving…
Everybody has seen some pretty funky looking cars before but nothing compares to the absolute mental gymnastics that are guys trying to justify purchasing some down right destroyed automobiles. Take Dennis Collins for example, a man who has bought some of the most stunning automobiles in the country. His highly admirable enthusiasm for cars is something we should all aspire to but it can often blind him as it does all of us from time to time.
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Toyota Prius Will Be 'Reborn' on November 16
Toyota released teaser images for a new model that is clearly the next-generation Prius. The new hybrid will debut next week, on November 16, at the L.A. auto show. This will be the fifth-generation Prius and it should go on sale in the U.S. sometime next year. It's the Toyota...
Do Dealers Make Money Repairing Recalls?
Find out if dealers make money from recall repairs. Why does everyone seem happy about an open recall on your vehicle? The post Do Dealers Make Money Repairing Recalls? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
Honda Pioneer 1000-6 Deluxe Crew First Drive
The Honda Pioneer 1000-6 Deluxe Crew was just the right tool for exploring the Montana countryside because, in addition to a wealth of off-road tech and capability, there was room for five passengers to come along for the ride. Let's start with the seating—normally asking five people to ride in...
Autotrader’s 5 Fast Cars on a $15,000 Budget
We detail five budget performance cars found on Autotrader's list. This includes models from automakers like BMW, Chevrolet, and more. The post Autotrader’s 5 Fast Cars on a $15,000 Budget appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Rivian’s LED Headlights Are Giving Owners Headaches In Snow and Ice
YouTube/Out of Spec ReviewsLED lights don't draw enough energy create a lot of heat, but that waste heat is useful for preventing ice buildup on headlights.
The U.S. Is Finally Getting Adaptive Headlight Technology
If you spend a lot of time driving around the U.S. at night, you’ve probably noticed something: a lot of roads don’t have any illumination after hours. If you’re trying to be conscious of not colliding with a deer or causing an accident, there’s a lot that you’ll need to be aware of — and sometimes, headlight technology doesn’t feel up to the challenge. (I won’t soon forget a moment of driving around rural New Jersey when I realized the road was literally lined with deer on either side, all of them staring at me.)
Comments / 0