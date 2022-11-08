Dangerous conditions mean critical fire weather concerns + tips to prevent fire this fall

Photo Credit: daniilphotos (iStock).

As the seasons change and days grow colder in Colorado, it is important to remember that fire danger can be a concern year-round. In fact, the most damaging fire in Colorado history, the Marshal Fire, took place in the dead of winter last year.

Ahead of a snowstorm that's expected to hit the northwestern portion of the state later this week, the National Weather Service (NWS) is warning some Coloradans of dangerous fire weather conditions.

The service has issued a 'Red Flag Warning' on Tuesday from 11 AM to 5 PM for southern El Paso, Pueblo, and Huerfano counties. Wind gusts up to 45 MPH and a low relative humidity, as low as 11 percent, are potential hazards expected in these regions.

The NWS map below shows the impacted areas.

According to the National Weather Service, Colorado will likely experience a warmer, drier winter this year, as the La Niña weather pattern continues for a rare third year in a row.

This may contribute to more active fire conditions. According to the National Park Service, nearly 85 percent of all wildland fires in the U.S. are caused by humans. Below, find tips on how to do your part to prevent fires this season

Practice Campfire Safety

Camping is a quintessential fall-time activity for many Coloradans and it is vitally important to be aware of and practice campfire safety to help prevent the start of wildfire. Smokeybear.com offers the following suggestions:

Make sure no burn bans are in place before starting a fire

Never leave a campfire unattended

Don't burn dangerous items like pressurized containers or aluminum cans

Keep a bucket of water and a shovel close by

To extinguish the fire, pour lots of water on it and stir it with a shovel. Make sure that it is cold before leaving the area.

Leaves Disposal

Raking dead leaves and dry debris from your yard is a great way to remove flammable materials, but it is not helpful if you leave bags full of fire fuel in your garage or backyard. Properly disposing of fallen leaves can contribute to fire prevention at your home. Here are a few ways to get rid of, or repurpose leaves:

Set up a time for waste removal services to pick up the bags

Properly convert the leaves and debris into compost or mulch

Donate leaves to a local farm or homestead to convert into mulch

Use Fire-safe Decorations

This time of year, many are already sprucing up their homes with various holiday decorations.

"Carefully decorating your home can help make your holidays safer. Between 2015-2019, U.S. fire departments responded to an average of 160 home fires that started with Christmas trees per year. U.S. fire departments respond to an estimated average of 790 home structure fires per year that began with decorations, excluding Christmas trees," according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).

Here area a few NFPA tips to keep in mind:

Keep candles out of the reach of children and pets

Know how many strings of lights can be safely connected to prevent electrical fires (often found in manufacturer's instructions)

Don't overload electrical outlets

Outdoor lights are not for indoor use

Keep trees hydrated

Prepare a Fire Escape Plan

House fires and wildfires are unpredictable and can affect anyone, so it is important to have an evacuation plan ready just in case. The plan should include: