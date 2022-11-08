Read full article on original website
These Are the Best Sports Cities in the U.S. Right Now
We all have our own sports alliances, but let's be clear, just because you ride hard for the Bills doesn't mean Buffalo is a great city. Now before you send me hate mail, let me just say that WalletHub doesn't agree with me either. The personal finance site has rounded...
Spirit Airlines Drops 37 Routes, Including Several Major Florida Destinations
If you're a Spirit Airlines customer, check your flight status. As Airline Weekly reports, the budget carrier will eliminate 37 routes from its schedule beginning in January 2023. Many of the routes are destinations in Florida, including eight from Tampa, seven from Fort Meyers, six from Fort Lauderdale, three from Orlando, and two from Miami. The changes will reduce Spirit's overall capacity by about 5%.
Arizona’s Scenic Wine Country Has Train Rides & Wild West Vibes
You don't need to spend a small fortune in Napa to enjoy a wine-soaked vacation this fall. Arizona's vibrant Verde Valley, located north of Phoenix and west of Sedona, is a must-see destination for those who love to sip cabernet, chardonnay, or whatever form of fermented grapes happen to sound good at the moment. Follow the Verde Valley Wine Trail to more than 25 tasting rooms and vineyards between Cottonwood, Jerome, Clarkdale, and Cornville and you’ll find plenty that’s worth drinking—and a Wild West spirit that makes the area unlike any other wine country in the world.
Winter in Yellowstone Means One Thing: Wolf-Spotting
Most people head out to the Wild West in desolate wintertime for one thing only: skiing some of the best terrain North America has to offer (we’re looking at you, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort). But what most travelers don’t realize is that Yellowstone in the wintertime is a completely different way to experience the world’s first national park. It’s snowcapped, it’s raw, and it’s full of wildlife. While the bears are busy hibernating, there’s a whole world of fuzzy critters lurking in the picturesque, frozen wonderland—and elusive gray wolves that nearly went extinct from the park in the 1920s.
Where to Score the Best Thrift Store Finds in Austin
Considering the rapid speed in which targeted ads invade your Instagram feed, we don’t blame you for often finding yourself on the latest fast fashion site—and, before you know it, about to press purchase on a cart that’s twelve-items deep. But, as tempting as it is to buy the latest trend on the cheap, there’s another option that is more environmentally-friendly, and a lot less questionable in its labor practices—the rewarding experience of thrift shopping. In Austin, we are blessed with ample options for secondhand shopping. So, next time you’re about to enter your AmEx details for a mass-produced mesh top, stop and pause. Then, instead, close that browser and head to one of these handpicked local spots for great, guilt-free pieces.
