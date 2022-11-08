Considering the rapid speed in which targeted ads invade your Instagram feed, we don’t blame you for often finding yourself on the latest fast fashion site—and, before you know it, about to press purchase on a cart that’s twelve-items deep. But, as tempting as it is to buy the latest trend on the cheap, there’s another option that is more environmentally-friendly, and a lot less questionable in its labor practices—the rewarding experience of thrift shopping. In Austin, we are blessed with ample options for secondhand shopping. So, next time you’re about to enter your AmEx details for a mass-produced mesh top, stop and pause. Then, instead, close that browser and head to one of these handpicked local spots for great, guilt-free pieces.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO