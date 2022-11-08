Read full article on original website
3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November
In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
3.8 Billion More Reasons to Buy This High-Yield Dividend Stock Hand Over Fist
Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) has treated its investors like dividend royalty over the years. The Canadian energy infrastructure giant has increased its payout for 27 straight years, growing it at a 10% compound annual rate. That's an impressive performance, especially considering Enbridge operates in the volatile energy sector. Enbridge should have...
First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (FXR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Thursday, shares of the First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FXR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.54, changing hands as high as $52.66 per share. First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund shares are currently trading up about 5.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FXR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
DAL Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Thursday, shares of Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.33, changing hands as high as $35.60 per share. Delta Air Lines Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DAL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Rockwell Automation, Astec Industries and Woodward
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/10/22, Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Symbol: ROK), Astec Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ASTE), and Woodward, Inc. (Symbol: WWD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Rockwell Automation, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.18 on 12/12/22, Astec Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 12/2/22, and Woodward, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 11/28/22. As a percentage of ROK's recent stock price of $252.46, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%, so look for shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. to trade 0.47% lower — all else being equal — when ROK shares open for trading on 11/10/22. Similarly, investors should look for ASTE to open 0.30% lower in price and for WWD to open 0.20% lower, all else being equal.
3 Stocks to Buy Now for the Next Bull Market
The Fed’s recent approval to increase the interest rate by 75 basis points has once again raised recession fears. However, given the possibility of a lower pace of rate hike...
Why Cryptocurrencies Went Into Free Fall Overnight
The cryptocurrency market went into free fall overnight after Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao and FTX and Alameda Research founder Sam Bankman-Fried escalated their feud. The fallout has been widespread but there were some key moves among certain digital currencies. As of 7:30 a.m. ET, FTX Token has fallen 22.7% in...
NVCR Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Thursday, shares of NovoCure Ltd (Symbol: NVCR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $75.96, changing hands as high as $76.05 per share. NovoCure Ltd shares are currently trading up about 9.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NVCR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Shares of D Now Oversold
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $62.26 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
Ex-Dividend Reminder: CF Industries Holdings, Vulcan Materials and Constellation Energy
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/14/22, CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF), Vulcan Materials Co (Symbol: VMC), and Constellation Energy Corporation (Symbol: CEG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CF Industries Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 11/30/22, Vulcan Materials Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 12/5/22, and Constellation Energy Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.141 on 12/9/22. As a percentage of CF's recent stock price of $104.97, this dividend works out to approximately 0.38%, so look for shares of CF Industries Holdings Inc to trade 0.38% lower — all else being equal — when CF shares open for trading on 11/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for VMC to open 0.22% lower in price and for CEG to open 0.16% lower, all else being equal.
PriceSmart (PSMT) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Monday, shares of PriceSmart Inc (Symbol: PSMT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $70.57, changing hands as high as $71.83 per share. PriceSmart Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSMT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 1 Goes Ex-Dividend Soon
On 11/14/22, Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 1 (Symbol: BML.PRG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.2371, payable on 11/28/22. As a percentage of BML.PRG's recent share price of $19.04, this dividend works out to approximately 1.25%, so look for shares of BML.PRG to trade 1.25% lower — all else being equal — when BML.PRG shares open for trading on 11/14/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.15%, which compares to an average yield of 6.37% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of BML.PRG shares, versus BAC:
Citizens Financial Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CFG
In trading on Thursday, shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.05, changing hands as high as $41.49 per share. Citizens Financial Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CFG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
Considering how the market is doing these days, it's not very hard to find stocks with a price tag of less than $300. Some of these are excellent buying opportunities, and others are value traps. Growth stocks needed some taming, and lowered stock prices indicate that investors are done with outrageous premiums.
Why Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Is Glowing Green Today
Shares of the anti-cancer cell therapy company Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADAP) are having an unusually strong showing today. Specifically, the biotech's stock is up by a whopping 26.8% on sky-high volume as of 2:17 p.m. ET on Tuesday. What's fueling this double-digit rally? Ahead of the opening bell, Adaptimmune released...
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Thursday, shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc (Symbol: CCEP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $50.43, changing hands as high as $51.07 per share. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CCEP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
MDU Resources Group (MDU) Passes Through 3% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Wednesday, shares of MDU Resources Group Inc (Symbol: MDU) were yielding above the 3% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.87), with the stock changing hands as low as $28.98 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 3% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. MDU Resources Group Inc (Symbol: MDU) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
AMBP Breaks Above 9% Yield Territory
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Wednesday, shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging SA (Symbol: AMBP) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.4), with the stock changing hands as low as $4.39 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 9% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA (Symbol: AMBP) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VXF
The Vanguard Extended Market ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 1.6 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 427,000. Shares of VXF were up about 6.2% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Opendoor...
XLP, MDLZ, PM, MO: Large Inflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLP) where we have detected an approximate $614.3 million dollar inflow -- that's a 3.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 214,870,000 to 223,320,000). Among the largest underlying components of XLP, in trading today Mondelez International Inc (Symbol: MDLZ) is up about 0.1%, Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) is up about 0.1%, and Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) is lower by about 0.5%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XLP Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XLP, versus its 200 day moving average:
