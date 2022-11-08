Sanitation Services Suspended Wednesday, November 9

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (November 8, 2022) —The City of West Palm Beach Sanitation Division will suspend solid waste collection of commercial, residential, recycling, yard, and bulk waste due to Tropical Storm Nicole for Wednesday, November 9, 2022. West Palm Beach and Palm Beach County are under a Hurricane and Storm Surge Warning until further notice. Collection services will resume on your next regularly scheduled pickup day.

For questions about your trash service, please call (561) 822-2075 (TTY: 800-955-8771) Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. For the latest weather and operations updates, visit wpb.org/hurricane.

