Albany County, WY

Big News! Children’s Museum Of Cheyenne Breaks Ground

In what feels like a long time coming, the Children's Museum of Cheyenne broke ground yesterday at 1618 O'Neil Avenue in Cheyenne. Check out the video of the groundbreaking ceremony here. Their social media post had this to say about the groundbreaking and news of the museum. Official Ground Breaking...
CHEYENNE, WY
Here’s What Laramie Resident’s LOVE To Do In Winter

Laramie's winter is a long one, no doubt. But we're lucky (debatable) that we're in Wyoming, and there are so many things to do, in any season! Whether it be summer or winter recreation, Laramie won't disappoint as it is the perfect winter wonderland. So, we asked Laramie what are...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Fire Station 3 Completed 25kW Solar Project

Back in December last year, Laramie Fire Station 3 announced that it will generate its own clean, renewable power thanks to a funding award from Rocky Mountain Power’s Blue Sky program participants. The $39,465 funding was used to support the installation of a 25kW solar array and an electric...
LARAMIE, WY
NWS Cheyenne: Warmer Saturday, Then Another Blast of Cold & Snow

Folks in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle will want to enjoy Saturday's warmer temperatures because they won't be sticking around. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, another cold front will move across the region Sunday, dropping temperatures back down around the freezing mark. It will be a...
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie’s Small Business Owner, This Workshop’s FOR YOU

Small Business Saturday is right around the corner! If you have a small business, you won’t want to miss this. Join the Wyoming Community Navigator Program for an engaging workshop where you will learn to build anticipation and a pipeline of potential customers eager to purchase from you on Small Business Saturday.
LARAMIE, WY
District-Wide Crack Seal Project To Begin

Crews with Z and Z Seal Coating, Inc. and the Wyoming Department of Transportation are starting a district-wide crack sealing project Tuesday, November 8th, weather permitting, according to a release by WYDOT earlier today. Crews will start with Wyoming Highway 230 at mile markers 33-42 Tuesday afternoon. Various road sections...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Appelhans Wins Albany County Sheriff Election; Senior Responds

In a close race for Albany County Sheriff, Aaron Appelhans has pulled ahead with a margin of just 526 votes. At the time of writing this article, Appelhans (D) pulled 6,549 against Joel Senior's (R) 6,023. Only 23 write-in ballots were submitted. (Note election results are not yet certified - these numbers come from the current unofficial election results posted to the Albany County website.)
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
Your Election Day Overview for Laramie County and Wyoming Offices

Voters in Laramie County and Wyoming who have not already voted early or absentee will go to the polls today from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. In Laramie County, candidates for city council, county commission, sheriff, school board, and a number of other local offices are on the ballot, although some candidates are running unopposed. Several lawmakers representing county residents in the state legislature are also on the ballot.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Wyoming Wrestling Set to Begin Season with Cowboy Open

LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowboy Wrestling squad will officially start their season on Saturday as they host the Cowboy Open at the War Memorial Fieldhouse. Wrestling is set to begin at 9 a.m. MT featuring a field the includes competitors from Air Force, Utah Valley, Northern Colorado and Oregon State.
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie’s Chavez, Ruckman, and Tyser Sign for College Sports

Three Laramie High School students signed up to take their talents to compete in collegiate athletics on Wednesday night. Seniors Kailyn Ruckman, Taylor Tyser, and Brandon Chavez were part of the Fall NLI Signing Ceremony at LHS. Ruckman signed for softball at Phoenix College in Arizona. Tyser signed with Western...
LARAMIE, WY
Wenzel’s career night propels Wyoming past Nicholls, 79-68

LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowboys fended off the defending Southland Conference regular season champion Nicholls by a score of 79-68 thanks to a career-high 20 points by guard Brendan Wenzel on Thursday evening in the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie. Wyoming used a 15-0 run in the first half on their way to the win.
LARAMIE, WY
