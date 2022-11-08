Read full article on original website
This Weekend In Laramie…Trains, Stars, and Holiday Bazaars!
The holiday season is jingling its way to us! How's that shopping going? Still not done yet? Well, this weekend is absolutely perfect for you! We have a couple of holiday bazaars and a book sale coming up! Maybe you'll be able to find something then? Make sure to go visit!
YOU’RE INVITED: To This First Annual Gratitude Banquet in Laramie
The Laramie Range Ford Family is excited to invite you to their first annual Gratitude Banquet for local first responders! As a heartfelt thank you for serving our little community year-round, they would like to serve our first responders, military personnel, medical personnel & their families on the evening of November 16th!
Wyoming Historic Governor’s Mansion Gearing Up For Holidays
We got our first significant snow of the season last week. The feel is in the air. Downtown Cheyenne is beginning to cover itself with decorations, and the Depot Plaza is on full display. It must be time for the holidays. Well, we can say that, but there is one...
Big News! Children’s Museum Of Cheyenne Breaks Ground
In what feels like a long time coming, the Children's Museum of Cheyenne broke ground yesterday at 1618 O'Neil Avenue in Cheyenne. Check out the video of the groundbreaking ceremony here. Their social media post had this to say about the groundbreaking and news of the museum. Official Ground Breaking...
This Southeast Wyoming Scenic Byway Is Closed For The Winter
It's that time of the year again. The time when we want to make our way around Wyoming's beauty and wonder is coming to a close. At least in some parts. Really, very few parts. Specifically in the Snowy Range. WYDOT announced yesterday that the Snowy Range Scenic Byway will...
Here’s What Laramie Resident’s LOVE To Do In Winter
Laramie's winter is a long one, no doubt. But we're lucky (debatable) that we're in Wyoming, and there are so many things to do, in any season! Whether it be summer or winter recreation, Laramie won't disappoint as it is the perfect winter wonderland. So, we asked Laramie what are...
Thank A Veteran! Veterans Day Deals in Cheyenne and Laramie
November 11th is a time to celebrate the men and women who have served in our country's Armed Forces. As the daughter and granddaughter of a Veteran, nothing makes my day better than seeing so many businesses and community members choose to thank Veterans. This year, Cheyenne and Laramie have...
Laramie Fire Station 3 Completed 25kW Solar Project
Back in December last year, Laramie Fire Station 3 announced that it will generate its own clean, renewable power thanks to a funding award from Rocky Mountain Power’s Blue Sky program participants. The $39,465 funding was used to support the installation of a 25kW solar array and an electric...
NWS Cheyenne: Warmer Saturday, Then Another Blast of Cold & Snow
Folks in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle will want to enjoy Saturday's warmer temperatures because they won't be sticking around. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, another cold front will move across the region Sunday, dropping temperatures back down around the freezing mark. It will be a...
Tragedy to Triumph: Hear from Rodeo Star Amberly Snyder Nov. 10
In 2019, a biopic of a rodeo star overcoming tragedy aired on Netflix - raking in 350 million views worldwide. The film, titled "Walk, Ride, Rodeo.," shared the inspiring story of Amberly Snyder in her journey to overcome a tragic accident that left her paralyzed so that she could one day ride in rodeo again.
Laramie’s Small Business Owner, This Workshop’s FOR YOU
Small Business Saturday is right around the corner! If you have a small business, you won’t want to miss this. Join the Wyoming Community Navigator Program for an engaging workshop where you will learn to build anticipation and a pipeline of potential customers eager to purchase from you on Small Business Saturday.
District-Wide Crack Seal Project To Begin
Crews with Z and Z Seal Coating, Inc. and the Wyoming Department of Transportation are starting a district-wide crack sealing project Tuesday, November 8th, weather permitting, according to a release by WYDOT earlier today. Crews will start with Wyoming Highway 230 at mile markers 33-42 Tuesday afternoon. Various road sections...
Here Are The Polling Places Within the City of Laramie
In case you got your dates mixed up, and maybe have not been bombarded with election ads, the elections are coming up tomorrow, and if you don't know where to go, we have got you covered!. Here's a list of where you can go voting tomorrow. Polling Places Within the...
Appelhans Wins Albany County Sheriff Election; Senior Responds
In a close race for Albany County Sheriff, Aaron Appelhans has pulled ahead with a margin of just 526 votes. At the time of writing this article, Appelhans (D) pulled 6,549 against Joel Senior's (R) 6,023. Only 23 write-in ballots were submitted. (Note election results are not yet certified - these numbers come from the current unofficial election results posted to the Albany County website.)
Your Election Day Overview for Laramie County and Wyoming Offices
Voters in Laramie County and Wyoming who have not already voted early or absentee will go to the polls today from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. In Laramie County, candidates for city council, county commission, sheriff, school board, and a number of other local offices are on the ballot, although some candidates are running unopposed. Several lawmakers representing county residents in the state legislature are also on the ballot.
Tuck’s Takes: Turnovers, anyone? Wyoming way too generous in win
LARAMIE -- Brendan Wenzel was on the receiving end of one of those infamous Jeff Linder glares after a rough outing against Colorado in a preseason scrimmage. Wyoming's third-year head coach issued a challenge to the junior -- elevate your game or take a seat next to me. "I told...
Wyoming Wrestling Set to Begin Season with Cowboy Open
LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowboy Wrestling squad will officially start their season on Saturday as they host the Cowboy Open at the War Memorial Fieldhouse. Wrestling is set to begin at 9 a.m. MT featuring a field the includes competitors from Air Force, Utah Valley, Northern Colorado and Oregon State.
Laramie’s Chavez, Ruckman, and Tyser Sign for College Sports
Three Laramie High School students signed up to take their talents to compete in collegiate athletics on Wednesday night. Seniors Kailyn Ruckman, Taylor Tyser, and Brandon Chavez were part of the Fall NLI Signing Ceremony at LHS. Ruckman signed for softball at Phoenix College in Arizona. Tyser signed with Western...
[UPDATED] Albany County Unofficial General Election Results
Election season is over. According to the Albany County website, here are the unofficial results of the elections for Albany County (as of the publication of this article.) Results won't be official until certified. Note - a previous edition of the Election Results has been retracted due to inaccurate numbers...
Wenzel’s career night propels Wyoming past Nicholls, 79-68
LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowboys fended off the defending Southland Conference regular season champion Nicholls by a score of 79-68 thanks to a career-high 20 points by guard Brendan Wenzel on Thursday evening in the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie. Wyoming used a 15-0 run in the first half on their way to the win.
