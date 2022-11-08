Read full article on original website
Phys.org
'Once students knew their identity, they excelled': How to talk about excellence in Indigenous education in Australia
When we talk about Indigenous education in Australia, it almost always includes three words: "close the gap." The federal government's Indigenous education priorities highlight school attendance, literacy and numeracy and year 12 attainment. This frames students and their families as a "problem" to "fix." In other areas of education, the...
Harvard Health
‘An unparalleled opportunity as a law student to get hands-on experience doing appellate litigation’
The Final Round of the 2022 Ames Moot Court Competition kicks off on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 7:30 p.m., in the historic Ames Courtroom at Harvard Law School. One of the highlights of the academic year for the entire Harvard Law School community, the Ames Competition has been one of the most prestigious competitions for appellate brief writing and advocacy in the nation for more than a century.
northstarmeetingsgroup.com
Diversity 2.0: Moving From Pledges to Progress
The great irony of the meetings industry is that its core mission is to bring people together — but not everyone feels welcome. The industry is predominantly white, slow to adopt diverse practices and often inaccessible to people with disabilities. According to the 2022 Equity Benchmarking Study, released in...
Harvard Health
New faculty: Christina Maranci
Christina Maranci, the new Mashtots Professor of Armenian Studies, has big plans. The first person of Armenian descent to hold the position, which is shared jointly by the departments of Near Eastern Languages and Civilizations and History of Art and Architecture, Maranci is bursting with ideas for introducing Armenian art and culture to a wider Harvard audience. She spoke to the Gazette about her work in Turkey, the discovery of her culture, and the cultural richness of the Greater Boston Armenian community. Interview was edited for clarity and length.
Harvard Health
Symposium explores drivers of suicide, and how to prevent it
November 10, 2022 – Suicide is a preventable tragedy—but there’s much work yet to be done in figuring out the best strategies for doing so, according to experts who spoke at a November 4 symposium on the topic at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. At...
US judge in Texas strikes down Biden loan-forgiveness plan
A U.S. judge in Texas on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness — a program that was already on hold as a federal appeals court in St. Louis considers a separate lawsuit by six states challenging it.
WAVY News 10
One of first to enter Capitol, North Carolina defendant for Jan. 6 seeks leniency, blames Trump
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGHP) – A defendant from the Piedmont Triad who prosecutors say was one of the first to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is asking the court for leniency in sentencing him in part because he was misled by former President Donald Trump’s false claims of a stolen election. Matthew Mark […]
Executives on the role of business in society: ‘Just stating a purpose is absolutely not enough’
Janeen Gelbart, cofounder and CEO of Indiggo, speaking at Fortune's CEO Initiative summit in Palm Beach, Fla. on November 3, 2022. When organizations take a position on societal issues, they’re almost always putting themselves at odds with some of their own stakeholders, particularly at a time when almost every issue is politicized.
Center for Ethnic Studies discusses ethnicity, looks to help students understand their identity
Hoping to better understand what an ethnical identity can mean, the Center of Ethnic Studies within the Humanities Institute hosted a panel for students. Credit: Amani Bayo | Lantern Reporter.
worldcoffeeportal.com
Scooter’s Coffee hires Luc Langevin as Vice President of Development
Scooter’s Coffee said Langevin’s real estate expertise will help accelerate its rapid store expansion | Photo credit: Scooter's Coffee. Scooter’s Coffee has appointed property and construction veteran Luc Langevin as Vice President of Development, a role that will see him tasked with leading the coffee chain’s US store expansion.
Harvard Health
Williams to step down as dean of Harvard Chan School
Michelle A. Williams announced on Thursday that she will step down as dean of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health at the end of the 2022-23 academic year. Williams, a renowned epidemiologist who has published widely on maternal and child health, will remain on the faculty. After a year-long sabbatical, she plans to resume the research, teaching, and mentoring that have long been at the center of her academic career.
