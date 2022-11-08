Read full article on original website
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 16 Best Bars in New Orleans
It should come as no surprise that New Orleans’ bar scene is as diverse as its world-renowned restaurant scene. Whether you want to slurp a daiquiri while stumbling down Bourbon Street or sip a Sazerac from a sophisticated hotel bar in the CBD, New Orleans has got you covered in spades.
NOLA.com
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Nov. 11-13
It's a fall festival of ... festivals and much more as the New Orleans area celebrates seafood, music, heritage, art, veterans and good times. Music, swamp tours, kayak adventures, art and more are all additions to the great Louisiana cuisine found at the annual JEAN LAFITTE SEAFOOD FESTIVAL in this Jefferson Parish community. It all happens at the Auditorium and Grounds at 4953 City Park Drive in Jean Lafitte. Friday music starts at 5 p.m. to 11:15 p.m., Saturday noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday noon to 9:15 p.m. Tickets start at $10 per day. Get more information on the festival here.
First of its Kind Holiday Parade Coming to New Orleans This Year
Christmas is right around the corner and if you are planning on heading to New Orleans to celebrate the holiday then we have the perfect family event for you to attend. This year a new parade will be hitting the streets of New Orleans… a holiday parade. The Children’s...
Eater
Emeril Lagasse Permanently Closes Second Restaurant in New Orleans
One of Emeril Lagasse’s longest-running restaurants, NOLA in the French Quarter, has closed permanently, the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate reports. It’s the second longtime New Orleans spot the celebrity chef’s restaurant group has closed this year, following Emeril’s Delmonico in February 2022. NOLA, first opened on St....
NOLA.com
New Christmas parade in New Orleans combines Mardi Gras floats with Macy’s-style balloons
The new Children's Hospital New Orleans Holiday Parade Dec. 3 will include familiar Carnival-style floats crowded with riders, and — unlike any Crescent City parade in recent memory — hovering helium balloons, a la the Macy’s Thanksgiving parade. At a press conference on Thursday morning at Mardi...
Return of Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival celebrates recovery and local seafood
In Jefferson Parish, an area pummeled by Hurricane Ida is celebrating its recovery and the state's seafood industry.
NOLA.com
Doc Hawley, New Orleans riverboat captain and calliope player, dies at 87
Clarke Campbell “Doc” Hawley, who not only piloted the steamboat Natchez on the Mississippi River for 20 years but also played its calliope, sending rollicking melodies throughout New Orleans’ French Quarter, died Saturday at Ochsner Baptist Medical Center of esophageal cancer complications. He was 87. Dr. Brobson...
fox8live.com
Looking for a Hubig’s Pie? Here’s where to find them around the New Orleans area
NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - After the long-awaited return of Hubig’s Pies, fans around the New Orleans area can now get their hands on the iconic treat. A paper-wrapping machine snag delayed the initial launch, but the hand-held pastries finally hit store shelves Wednesday morning. So far, a number of local grocery stores report having the fan-favorite item in stock.
NOLA.com
Where can you buy Hubig's pies in New Orleans? These stores are selling the famous hand pies.
Hubig's Pies are back in stores after a long 10 years. Here's where you can find them in the New Orleans metro area. Rouses stores got the pies first, starting with the Uptown location at 4500 Tchoupitoulas St. The pies will be going out Wednesday to other Rouses locations in...
theneworleans100.com
New to New Orleans: Where’d you go to high school?
Coming to one of the most social cities on the planet just before a global pandemic and being in philanthropy, whereby my entire professional life depends on meeting new people, is not what anyone signs up for – but I did. New Orleans surprisingly is a city of its...
whereyat.com
The Many Deadly Plagues of New Orleans
The Big Easy hasn't always been easy. The city also has a darker side and a sinister past, fraught with flooding, pestilence, and death—all of which can really make us laissez les bons temps rouler just a little bit less. It's all fun and games until someone gets a highly contagious rash.
myneworleans.com
Hubig’s Pies Back in New Orleans
I am glad that Hubig’s pies are back in town. They are a cultural institution and in this day and age those are few and far between. I am talking about things that distinguish us from other places. Things like Leidenheimer’s or Gendusa’s bread. Or Vaucresson sausages. We still have beignets and café au lait,
Black Women-Owned Restaurants that continue to add flavor to New Orleans cuisine
I would like to pay homage to the entrepreneurial spirit of the enslaved Black female cooks who paved the way for the Black women culinary entrepreneurs in New Orleans of today. Freed and Enslaved Black Women coveted the traditions and cultures of the Motherlands, ultimately contributing to what we know now as New Orleans Creole and Southern Soul Food.
NOLA.com
Luxury homes for $1 million and up: New in River Ridge, French provincial in Mandeville
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Who Makes the Best Po-Boys in New Orleans?
Po-Boys are New Orleans' state sandwich. Served with beef or seafood, these sandwiches are huge and filling. Whether you want a chicken po-boy, beef po-boy, or a shrimp po-boy, you'll find them at Parran's Po-Boys Uptown. Below are some of our favorite spots to grab a Po'Boy in The Big Easy ''NOLA."
NOLA.com
From the renovation to the decor, a hands-on Carrollton couple creates their own eclectic vision of home
Glenda Ivy eschews trends. The home she shares with her husband, Chris Michals, serves as a backdrop for visual displays of their pursuits and life experiences, and valuable antiques keep time with the works of internationally celebrated artists as well as others’ castoffs. The result is timeless, personal and fascinating.
NOLA.com
MacKenzie Scott donates $7 million to FirstLine Schools in New Orleans
MacKenzie Scott, the philanthropist and ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated $7 million to FirstLine Schools, the largest donation in the charter organization's 24-year history. "It's game-changing," FirstLine Schools CEO Sabrina Pence said Thursday. "It really allows us to think big." Pence said that school leaders, board members...
NOLA.com
Winners announced from Oak Street Po-Boy Fest 2022 in New Orleans; see list
Once again, the Oak Street Po-Boy Fest turned its namesake street into a playground of different po-boy possibilities, with classics served alongside some wild flights of local culinary imagination. The Nov. 6 event marked its first full return since the pandemic, restoring one more facet of the local festival calendar.
NOLA.com
Parents have increasingly negative perception of New Orleans schools, annual Cowen poll says
Parents have a more negative perception of public schools in New Orleans this year compared to past years, according to the results of the Cowen Institute's annual poll of New Orleanians’ opinions about various education topics. Vincent Rossmeier, director of policy at the Cowen Institute at Tulane University, said...
Hubig's Pies are back; 10,000 sold on first day
According to the company’s president emeritus, Hubig’s Pies will make their return to New Orleans-area grocery and convenience stores on Monday.
