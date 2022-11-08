ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 16 Best Bars in New Orleans

It should come as no surprise that New Orleans’ bar scene is as diverse as its world-renowned restaurant scene. Whether you want to slurp a daiquiri while stumbling down Bourbon Street or sip a Sazerac from a sophisticated hotel bar in the CBD, New Orleans has got you covered in spades.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Nov. 11-13

It's a fall festival of ... festivals and much more as the New Orleans area celebrates seafood, music, heritage, art, veterans and good times. Music, swamp tours, kayak adventures, art and more are all additions to the great Louisiana cuisine found at the annual JEAN LAFITTE SEAFOOD FESTIVAL in this Jefferson Parish community. It all happens at the Auditorium and Grounds at 4953 City Park Drive in Jean Lafitte. Friday music starts at 5 p.m. to 11:15 p.m., Saturday noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday noon to 9:15 p.m. Tickets start at $10 per day. Get more information on the festival here.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Eater

Emeril Lagasse Permanently Closes Second Restaurant in New Orleans

One of Emeril Lagasse’s longest-running restaurants, NOLA in the French Quarter, has closed permanently, the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate reports. It’s the second longtime New Orleans spot the celebrity chef’s restaurant group has closed this year, following Emeril’s Delmonico in February 2022. NOLA, first opened on St....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Doc Hawley, New Orleans riverboat captain and calliope player, dies at 87

Clarke Campbell “Doc” Hawley, who not only piloted the steamboat Natchez on the Mississippi River for 20 years but also played its calliope, sending rollicking melodies throughout New Orleans’ French Quarter, died Saturday at Ochsner Baptist Medical Center of esophageal cancer complications. He was 87. Dr. Brobson...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Looking for a Hubig’s Pie? Here’s where to find them around the New Orleans area

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - After the long-awaited return of Hubig’s Pies, fans around the New Orleans area can now get their hands on the iconic treat. A paper-wrapping machine snag delayed the initial launch, but the hand-held pastries finally hit store shelves Wednesday morning. So far, a number of local grocery stores report having the fan-favorite item in stock.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theneworleans100.com

New to New Orleans: Where’d you go to high school?

Coming to one of the most social cities on the planet just before a global pandemic and being in philanthropy, whereby my entire professional life depends on meeting new people, is not what anyone signs up for – but I did. New Orleans surprisingly is a city of its...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

The Many Deadly Plagues of New Orleans

The Big Easy hasn't always been easy. The city also has a darker side and a sinister past, fraught with flooding, pestilence, and death—all of which can really make us laissez les bons temps rouler just a little bit less. It's all fun and games until someone gets a highly contagious rash.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Hubig’s Pies Back in New Orleans

I am glad that Hubig’s pies are back in town. They are a cultural institution and in this day and age those are few and far between. I am talking about things that distinguish us from other places. Things like Leidenheimer’s or Gendusa’s bread. Or Vaucresson sausages. We still have beignets and café au lait,
NEW ORLEANS, LA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Who Makes the Best Po-Boys in New Orleans?

Po-Boys are New Orleans' state sandwich. Served with beef or seafood, these sandwiches are huge and filling. Whether you want a chicken po-boy, beef po-boy, or a shrimp po-boy, you'll find them at Parran's Po-Boys Uptown. Below are some of our favorite spots to grab a Po'Boy in The Big Easy ''NOLA."
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

MacKenzie Scott donates $7 million to FirstLine Schools in New Orleans

MacKenzie Scott, the philanthropist and ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated $7 million to FirstLine Schools, the largest donation in the charter organization's 24-year history. "It's game-changing," FirstLine Schools CEO Sabrina Pence said Thursday. "It really allows us to think big." Pence said that school leaders, board members...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy