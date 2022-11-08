MILWAUKEE — The Marquette women's basketball team announced the addition of Jovahn Masters to its staff as Director of Player Development and Video on Thursday morning. Masters spent last season on staff at Xavier, where he began as a graduate assistant and was promoted to interim assistant coach in November of 2021. He oversaw all video operations for the Musketeers, including film exchange and upload, daily breakdown and scout film. Additionally, Masters assisted with scouting reports and summer camps, worked with players in film and on-court workouts, coordinated the team's male practice players, and served as an academic mentor for student-athletes.

