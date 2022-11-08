Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
gomarquette.com
WBB Faces Cross-Town Foe Milwaukee on Sunday
MILWAUKEE — The Marquette women's basketball team (2-0, 0-0 BIG EAST) continues its 2022-23 campaign on Sunday afternoon as it plays host to cross-town foe Milwaukee (1-1, 0-0 Horizon League). The Golden Eagles and the Panthers will tip-off at 2 p.m. (CT) from the Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee. The game will be broadcast by MUTV on YouTube, with John Leuzzi (play-by-play), Ben Schultz (analyst) and Kristin Parisi (sideline) on the call. Live stats are available at GoMarquette.com.
gomarquette.com
No. 17 Volleyball sweeps Providence
PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island – Led by Ella Foti and Carsen Murray, the No. 17 Marquette University women's volleyball claimed a 25-15, 25-21, 25-14 sweep of Providence on Saturday afternoon at Alumni Hall. "We are working on our defensive effort and down the stretch and I thought we made some...
gomarquette.com
XC Wraps NCAA Great Lakes Regional
TERRE HAUTE, Indiana –The Marquette University men's and women's cross country teams placed 25th at the NCAA Great Lakes Regional hosted by Indiana State. The women's 6k race kicked off action at LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course Friday morning. Competing in her first regional, Anna Penzkover led the Golden Eagles around the course in a time of 22:24.9 to take 114th place. Penzkover has finished first for the Golden Eagles in the last three meets she has competed in.
gomarquette.com
WBB Takes Down Holy Cross 75-55
MILWAUKEE — The Marquette women's basketball team (2-0, 0-0 BIG EAST) used a strong second half to pick up a 75-55 win over Holy Cross Friday evening inside of the Al McGuire Center. "We're really thrilled to get a win on a Friday night," said Marquette head coach Megan...
gomarquette.com
#MUBB soars over Central Michigan 97-73
MILWAUKEE – The Marquette University men's basketball team (2-0, 0-0 BIG EAST) won in dominating fashion, 97-73, against Central Michigan (0-1, 0-0 MAC) on Thursday night in non-conference action at the Al McGuire Center. Thursday's outing marked the first game on campus since the 2018 National Invitation Tournament and...
gomarquette.com
Marquette Adds Jovahn Masters to WBB Staff
MILWAUKEE — The Marquette women's basketball team announced the addition of Jovahn Masters to its staff as Director of Player Development and Video on Thursday morning. Masters spent last season on staff at Xavier, where he began as a graduate assistant and was promoted to interim assistant coach in November of 2021. He oversaw all video operations for the Musketeers, including film exchange and upload, daily breakdown and scout film. Additionally, Masters assisted with scouting reports and summer camps, worked with players in film and on-court workouts, coordinated the team's male practice players, and served as an academic mentor for student-athletes.
gomarquette.com
Volleyball heads to face Providence and UConn
MILWAUKEE – The No. 17 Marquette University women's volleyball team travels to the East Coast this weekend for afternoon matches at Providence on Saturday, Nov. 12 and at UConn on Sunday, Nov. 13. The Golden Eagles square off with the Friars at Alumni Hall at noon Central time before...
gomarquette.com
Men's Golf Adds Three Newcomers for 2023-24
MILWAUKEE – Ryan Banas (Winnetka, Illinois), Wyatt Chapman (Gilbert, Arizona) and Mason Schmidtke (Sheboygan, Wisconsin) have signed National Letters of Intent (NLIs) to join the Marquette men's golf team for the 2023-24 season. "We are excited to add three men who share a competitive drive and have unique intangibles...
Comments / 0