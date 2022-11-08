Read full article on original website
Sotomayor won’t block vaccine mandate for NYC public sector workers
Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Thursday denied a request from a group of New York City public sector workers who sought to block their employers’ COVID-19 vaccine requirement on religious grounds. Sotomayor, who handles emergency matters arising from New York, appeared to reject the request herself without referring the matter...
therealdeal.com
New York’s wealthiest renters drive prices to new records
In a literal tale of two cities, New York rents last month showed the widening gap between the haves and have-nots under the stubborn weight of inflation. Among Manhattan’s wealthiest, rents notched a series of new highs. The median price for a luxury unit with concessions hit a record...
This City In New York State Is Among The Most Faithful In America
Surprise, surprise, there is actually one city in New York State with faithful people. I'm not going to lie; I'm jaded. It seems like no matter how great and amazing a mate is, they still get cheated on. I've never really had any cheating scandals in my personal relationships, but I have seen so many "couple goals" relationships break up do to a sneak link or two. But, it looks like there is still some hope!
aarp.org
96%+ of NYC’s Nursing Homes & Adult Care Facilities - and Over Half NY State’s - Got Zero Visits from Oversight Agency: Data
1st Quarter 2022 Data Show Need for $15M in New State Budget to Ensure Federally-Required Ombudsman Program Can Protect Some of NY’s Most Vulnerable. EN ESPAÑOL | ALBANY, N.Y. – Over 96% of New York City’s nursing homes and other adult care facilities failed to receive a single visit from New York’s federally-required adult care oversight program in the first three months of this year.
Adams signs 7 bills to 'reaffirm' promises to NYC families: 'You are not alone'
Mayor Eric Adams signed a package of seven bills Wednesday meant to support mothers, working parents, caregivers and families in New York City.
Gov. Hochul’s opportunity: What she should do with a full four-year term
It was a whole hell of a lot closer than she wanted, but Kathy Hochul will remain governor — having narrowly won voters’ mandate in her own spotlight, out of the long shadow of Andrew Cuomo. Best of luck to her. The challenges the state faces are significant indeed, requiring Hochul to show more independence and more mettle than she exhibited in the last year-plus at the helm, during which she ...
bkreader.com
Hochul Signs Bill to Increase M/WBE Non-Compete Threshold to $1M
On October 6, Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation (A.10459/S.9351), allowing New York City to award contracts of up to $1 million to minority and women-owned business enterprises (M/WBEs) without a formal competitive process. This increase in the applicable dollar threshold, from $500,000 to $1 million, will mean M/WBEs will be...
thecity.nyc
Here’s What Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Win Could Mean for New York Schools
This story was originally published by Chalkbeat. Sign up for their newsletters at ckbe.at/newsletters. Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, who led the state as students returned to schools full time after COVID-related closures, won New York’s governor’s race on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press. In a race that...
Incarcerated New Yorkers lose access to free electronic tablets, a critical lifeline
Tablets supplied by the company APDS being used by a detainee in a jail in Washington, DC. Advocates fear people will have to pay to use the devices under a new contract. [ more › ]
Hell’s Kitchen Tenant Sued for Sub-Letting “Paradise” Penthouse for $1,500 a Night on Airbnb — While Owing $246k in Rent
Amid the red-hot Manhattan rental market, one West Sider has found himself in hot water. He stands accused of illegally subletting his $8,000-a-month Hell’s Kitchen penthouse for as much as $1,500 a night on Airbnb and VRBO while not paying his own rent. Jude Onicha, who currently rents the penthouse unit at the Mercedes House, […] The post Hell’s Kitchen Tenant Sued for Sub-Letting “Paradise” Penthouse for $1,500 a Night on Airbnb — While Owing $246k in Rent appeared first on W42ST.
Who Did The Hudson Valley Elect As Governor of New York State
The Hudson Valley has spoken. One candidate appears to have dominated the Hudson Valley in the race to become New York's governor. Election Day has finally arrived. In New York State that meant Empire State voters were deciding who will lead New York State for the next four years. New...
cityandstateny.com
Dems feel extra weird about partying at Somos this year, after lackluster general
Fresh off the 8 a.m. plane to San Juan, Puerto Rico, a Democratic elected official was thinking about the night before while they waited at the baggage claim. “It was embarrassing hearing on CNN last night that New York screwed up,” they said. There’s a bit of a...
What Do New York Food Banks Truly Need But Never Ask For?
Maybe you want to donate to local food banks. What do they truly need?. This time of the year, I always think back to this famous AskReddit post on Reddit asking "People who work at or have needed to get food from a food bank, Whats the one food that you wish more people donated and why"? Inside this story, several great items came up that you would never think of.
New York Democrats spoil House party
A Democratic debacle in New York is threatening to become the majority-maker for House Republicans, puncturing what had otherwise been a history-defying election for the party in power. What's happening: Republicans won all four House races on Long Island and knocked off the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee...
More merchants slapping customers with fees for using credit cards
NEW YORK -- More and more merchants are dinging shoppers with fees for using credit cards, and many of them are doing it in a way that breaks the law. Monday, CBS2's Jennifer McLogan met with a Long Islander who is advocating for change. Joyce Kane of Oceanside now checks her receipts with the eye of a tiger. She's fighting credit card surcharges, illegal add-ons without notification. Gasoline stations show the discrepancy. Stores are required to also. "Bakery, you could go to a deli, my dry cleaners, restaurants," said Kane. Kane has recovered more than $100 by making dozens of calls to her bank...
torchonline.com
Mayor Adams And Governor Hochul Announce New Subway Safety Plan
New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced a new plan to reduce the amount of violence on the subways on Oct. 22. The plan has been described as a “strategy of cops, cameras, and care” by Hochul in her news conference. The...
The Jewish Press
US Midterm Elections: Red Wave Sweeps Florida, But Not New York
The predicted “red wave” of the GOP did indeed wash over much of the United States in Tuesday night’s midterm elections but failed to overwhelm the Big Apple. In the House of Representatives, with 265 of the 435 seats up for election called, the Republican party gained three seats for a total of 159; the Democratic party lost four and hung on to 106 seats as of 11:30 pm Eastern time.
wnynewsnow.com
Kathy Hochul Elected As New York State’s First Female Governor
NEW YORK, NY (WNY News Now) – Kathy Hochul was elected as New York’s first female Govenor on Tuesday night. The Democrat declared victory around 11:30 p.m. while speaking to supporters in New York City. Hochul, who became New York’s governor when her predecessor Andrew Cuomo resigned amid...
NY Democrats may have lost seats but poised to keep strong majorities in state Legislature
NY Democrats are poised to maintain strong majority in the senate despite losing seats. Democrats could lose anywhere between four and seven seats in the state Assembly, though several races were still too close to call. [ more › ]
What to know about the 4 proposals on NYC ballots ahead of Election Day
As we enter the final hours before Election Day, New York City voters should be aware of four key proposals that will appear on the ballot.
