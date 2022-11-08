NEW YORK -- More and more merchants are dinging shoppers with fees for using credit cards, and many of them are doing it in a way that breaks the law. Monday, CBS2's Jennifer McLogan met with a Long Islander who is advocating for change. Joyce Kane of Oceanside now checks her receipts with the eye of a tiger. She's fighting credit card surcharges, illegal add-ons without notification. Gasoline stations show the discrepancy. Stores are required to also. "Bakery, you could go to a deli, my dry cleaners, restaurants," said Kane. Kane has recovered more than $100 by making dozens of calls to her bank...

OCEANSIDE, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO