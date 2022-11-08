Read full article on original website
elate-08fifth
3d ago
"the wait is up because the department that manages the fund is understaffed and overworked." Texas can't afford to hire some additional staff to assist their citizens victimized by criminals? That's sad considering how much they brag about how rich Texas is and how they take care of their own.
Reply
2
Related
This is The Only City in Texas That Has Housed All Of Their Homeless Vets
Did you know Abilene, Texas is the first city in all of this huge state of Texas to house all of its homeless veterans? It's truly astounding how many homeless veterans there are in this country. Men and women volunteer to serve and protect this country, they give their time and after separating, whether it's ETSing, retiring, or an honorable discharge, the transition back to civilian life is for many.
The Six, Now Seven Women On Texas Death Row
On November 9, 2022, a jury in a Bowie county courthouse took just one hour to sentence a 29-year-old woman to death. With the jury's decision, Taylor Rene Parker became the seventh woman on Texas' Death Row. She would be the first female to be handed the death penalty since Kimberly Cargill in June 2012.
riviera-maya-news.com
Texas man on top 10 wanted list deported from Mexico to face criminal charges
Guadalupe, Nuevo Leon — The National Migration Institute and the State Investigation Agency has captured one of Texas’10 most wanted fugitives. On Wednesday, José Manuel “H” was arrested and deported to Texas to face charges in a U.S. court. He was wanted on two counts...
texasstandard.org
Green wave? Cannabis decriminalization passes in five Texas cities
One notable winner in Tuesday’s midterms wasn’t a Democrat or a Republican – it was a policy. Cannabis decriminalization gained ground in Texas this week when five Texas cities passed local ballot measures to reduce or eliminate penalties for low-level weed possession. Voters in San Marcos, Denton,...
Texas Department of Public Safety Launches Assault on Fentanyl
AUSTIN – This month, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) answered Governor Greg Abbott’s call to action for state agencies by launching a new public awareness campaign to highlight the dangers of fentanyl. The multi-pronged campaign includes posting informational signage in DPS buildings, public service announcements at driver license offices statewide and publishing a webpage offering valuable resources. “Fentanyl is now the deadliest drug threat facing Texas and the nation, with thousands of innocent Texans and Americans losing their lives to this clandestine killer,” said Governor…
fox34.com
KCBD Investigates: Texas Juvenile Justice Department reports 71% turnover rate putting strain on county resources
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Juvenile Justice Department is in turmoil, according to the latest report on the agency. Right now, there is a waitlist to get into those state facilities. That means violent juvenile offenders are sitting at county detention centers, including the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center, until they can be transferred.
Texas Man With Eggnog In His Pants Arrested After Fight With Store Employee
The man was arrested for robbery, plus two additional charges for violating probation.
texasstandard.org
Salman Bhojani is among the first Muslims elected to the Texas Legislature
On Tuesday, Texans elected several firsts for the state, including the first openly gay Black men to serve in the Texas House and the first Muslim and South Asian state representatives. Salman Bhojani, who will represent House District 92, which includes part of Arlington, Euless and Bedford, is among those...
Out of Shape: Texas Has #1 Most Overweight City in America
Let's face it: the pandemic caused things to happen to our bodies that we haven't gotten over yet. Almost 50 percent of people across the nation gained weight during the height of COVID-19 restrictions, according to a study published earlier this year by the National Library of Medicine. The CDC reported that over 13 percent of Americans are in poor, or at best fair, health overall.
Texas single mom being evicted for using medical marijuana she legally obtained through state program
All marijuana is banned from federally funded housing — even when the substance is acquired legally under state law.
county17.com
Local bank robbed Wednesday morning, suspect in custody
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A Texas man is in custody after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars during a bank robbery on South Douglas Highway early yesterday morning, authorities said Thursday. Preston Selph, 33, of Texas, has been charged with robbery after he allegedly passed a note to a bank teller...
texasstandard.org
Texas Standard for Nov. 10, 2022: Fresh findings shed light on infamous Texas massacre
The borderlands of South Texas and northern Mexico could be a violent place during the Mexican Revolution. In January 1918, there was a massacre at a small village called Porvenir when Texas Rangers and U.S. Army members, searching for outlaws, executed 15 men between the ages of 16 and 72. Now, a recent archaeological discovery shows there’s more to the story.
Texas Department of Public Safety 'expert' tracker follows footprints to 300 pounds of narcotics
Texas Operation Lone Star tracker followed foot tracks for 4 miles to find 300 pounds of marijuana concealed beneath rocks in Big Bend National Park.
texasstandard.org
Texas Standard for Nov. 11, 2022: The first Muslim lawmakers join the Texas House
This week, Texas voters elected the first South Asian and Muslim state legislators. We’ll talk with Salman Bhojani, representative-elect from District 92 in North Texas. Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Friday, Nov. 11, 2022:. Legislature extends life of troubled juvenile justice department – for now.
One of Texas' Top 10 Most Wanted arrested
After being a fugitive for 13 years, Susan O’Connor was arrested on October 28, 2022. In 2009, O’Connor was charged with Interference with Child Custody when she fled Texas with her 3-year-old son.
texasstandard.org
Texas election turnout dropped again this year. Experts aren’t surprised
Texans continued a trend of showing a lukewarm interest in elections as fewer than 50% of voters turned out during Tuesday’s midterm elections. Statewide turnout was just over 45% as about 8,032,438 people cast ballots in person or by mail. That’s out of 17,672,143 registered voters, according to data from the Texas Secretary of State’s office on Thursday afternoon.
texasstandard.org
‘We have to keep up the fight’: Texas Democrats focus on incremental gains in 2022 election results
“In a political state such as Texas – it is massive and it does take, incrementally over cycles, to continue to build. And so every time folks run, every time we have elections, we’re able to see those gains and build on those gains,” Texas Democrats executive director Jamarr Brown said.
texasstandard.org
Ken Paxton wins third term as Texas attorney general
Attorney General Ken Paxton, the Republican incumbent, won a third term, beating his Democratic challenger Rochelle Garza. As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, he had secured roughly 54% of the vote with 88% of the polling locations reporting results. The past few months have been the most politically challenging cycles of...
texasstandard.org
The not-so-red wave of the 2022 midterms in Texas
Leading up to the 2022 midterm elections, there were a number of stories Texans were watching. There are of course the headline stories, like Beto O’Rourke’s loss, but there were also a number of down ballot races that reveal a lot about the Republican Party’s attempt to pull off a “red wave.”
Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Car In Texas?
You never know if you're going to get tired during a road trip. It's safe to say that most people don't realize how big Texas is. From Lubbock to Austin is over six hours. Amarillo to Houston is over nine hours. Dalhart to Corpus Christi is around eleven hours. When you're putting in miles/hours like that, you may need a little breather.
Comments / 5