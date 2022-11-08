Fraud Squad: Tina Peters Joins Conspiracist Secretary of State Candidates at Florida Conference

Read full article on original website
Democrats pick up Colo. seat as balance of power in House remains uncertain
The Democrats appeared to have picked up Colorado's newest congressional seat, as vote counting continued early Thursday to decide which political party would hold a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Boebert takes lead over Frisch in U.S. House District 3
For the first time since election night, incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican who represents Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, has a lead over over Democratic challenger Adam Frisch.On Thursday morning the latest ballot count in the tight race shows just over a 400-vote lead for Boebert over Frisch. CBS News was projecting as of 11 a.m. that Boebert had 50.1% of the votes compared to Frisch, who had 49.9% of the Colorado U.S. House District 3 race.CBS News Colorado spoke to Pueblo County Clerk & Record Gilbert Ortiz on Thursday, where votes were still being counted for ballots submitted both...
Only Eight of 19 Republican Election Denier Candidates Lost Last Night
The blue water that engulfed Colorado last night washed away eight of the 19 election-denying Republicans who were on election ballots across the state. Some votes are still being counted, but we already know that the GOP will have at least two members of Congress and eight state legislators, all of whom who either promoted the Big Lie or supported efforts to overturn the election, sworn into office this January.
Democrat Jared Polis wins second term as Colorado governor
DENVER (AP) — Democrat Jared Polis handily won a second term as Colorado’s governor Tuesday, fending off a spirited challenge from Republican Heidi Ganahl, a business entrepreneur who was seeking to become the state’s first GOP governor since 2007. Polis, a wealthy tech entrepreneur who largely self-funded his campaign this midterm election, highlighted during his campaign how Colorado quickly emerged from the coronavirus shutdown under his guidance and was poised for strong economic growth. He championed first-term successes in health care affordability, fully-funded kindergarten and preschool, and vowed to continue his pursuit to move Colorado’s electrical grid to renewable energy by 2040. President Joe Biden called Polis Tuesday evening to congratulate Polis on his victory, and, at a Democratic watch party at a Denver hotel, the governor thanked Ganahl and extended good will to those who voted against him. “Whether you voted for me or not, I will work as hard as I possibly can on behalf of you and your family,” Polis said as his supporters hooted and hollered, brandishing signs reading, “Strong Steady Proven.”
Adam Frisch saw a path to defeating Lauren Boebert: From the archives
Editor's note: Much of this story was originally published from primary election coverage in June. When former Aspen City Councilman Adam Frisch won the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, he saw a path to denying Boebert a second term. The 54-year-old Frisch, who said in June he drove nearly 2,000 miles across the vast district that covers most of the Western...
Colorado Democrats Hold on to Treasurer, Secretary of State
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold and Treasurer Dave Young both comfortably won reelection Tuesday night, holding off Republican challengers and completing Democrats’ defense of the four statewide offices they won in a clean sweep in 2018. Unofficial results showed Griswold winning nearly 55% of the vote as of...
Women voters power Democrats' midterm performance in Colorado
COLORADO, USA — We are starting to learn more about who voted in the midterm election in Colorado. More than 2.4 million ballots have been turned in to ballot boxes across Colorado, according to voter data released by the Secretary of State Wednesday morning. This data is updated as of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. It is not fully complete and will be updated on Thursday and Monday.
Colorado GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert in tough reelection bid
DENVER (AP) — Colorado Republican firebrand U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert was in a tight race for reelection Tuesday against Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman who lambastes what he calls Boebert’s divisive brand of “angertainment” in Washington. A Donald Trump loyalist, Boebert has established herself as as a national lightning rod in her first term, assailing inflation, crime, U.S. dependency on foreign oil and U.S. border policy under President Joe Biden’s watch. Her midterm election prospects in Colorado’s mostly rural 3rd Congressional District seemed boosted by redistricting that made the district more Republican. But the race was too early to call late Tuesday. At a campaign party in a restaurant-bar in Grand Junction, Boebert got onto a stage and offered an extended prayer to her supporters. She concluded by declaring: “We will have this victory.” Frisch spent the evening with supporters in Aspen, tweeting: “Feeling good thus far tonight, but there’s a long way to go.”
Candidates at GOP state party event see stinging Election Day results
It was a tough night for Colorado Republicans who gathered at the Doubletree Hotel in Greenwood Village to await election results. Hope for a Joe O'Dea victory was dashed early, along with that for gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl."We ran one hell of a campaign. I'm proud of it. I'm proud of all the people that helped me," O'Dea told CBS News Colorado. "I thought the red wave would hit Colorado and we just didn't see it tonight." In his concession speech, O'Dea said the loss was a tough pill to swallow, but he believed he stayed true to core beliefs.O'Dea was...
UPDATED: Marshall defeats Huffman for Colorado House District 43 seat
Updated with the latest information available at 11 am. Nov. 10. Democrat Robert Marshall, who battled the Douglas County School District over open records, plans to bring that same intensity to the Colorado State House.
Midterm elections results show Colorado is moving to a defined blue state
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Midterm election results are still unofficial, but we have a clearer picture of what voters want from our elected leaders in Colorado. UCCS political science professor, Josh Dunn, says the unofficial results show that Colorado is fading from being a "purple" state and now defining itself as a clear blue The post Midterm elections results show Colorado is moving to a defined blue state appeared first on KRDO.
UPDATED: Frizell defeats Martinez for Colorado House District 45 seat
Updated with the latest information available at 11 am. Nov. 10. Elizabeth Frizell, a Republican and former Douglas County Assessor and real estate appraiser, defeated Democrat Ruby Martinez for the House District 45 seat.
Boebert takes lead in Colorado House race
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) has taken the lead in the race for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, edging ahead of Democratic challenger Adam Frisch with 97 percent of the vote in. Boebert had taken a lead of 794 votes just after 4 p.m. Thursday. (The graphic below will provide the...
Governor Jared Polis wins re-election for Governor of Colorado
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, incumbent Jared Polis has received 1,117,463 votes whereas Heidi Ganahl has received785,068 votes. While not certified, the election has been called for Democratic Party candidate Jared Polis as winner of re-election for Governor of Colorado against Republican candidate Heidi Ganahl for the 2022 General Election, according to The Associated Press.
Frisch ahead of Rep. Boebert, early Colorado election results show
With initial election results showing Democrat Adam Frisch in the lead to represent Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Silt refused to answer whether she would concede if she loses her seat to Frisch. The incumbent was all smiles earlier in the evening as she...
UPDATED: Bradley defeats Brody for Colorado House District 39 seat
Updated with the latest information available at 11 am. Nov. 10. Brandi Bradley, a Littleton Republican, defeated Castle Pines Democrat Eric Brody for the House District 39 seat.
Colorado Election updates | GOP election night party underway in Greenwood Village
Coloradans – and Americans across the country – today will decide the fate of campaigns, notably the races for U.S. Senate and governor, and decide which party controls the government's legislative branches. Today's elections will define the next policy agenda in Washington, D.C., as well as at the Colorado state Capitol. Follow Colorado Politics, The Denver Gazette and The Colorado Springs Gazette here for live updates. ...
Colorado's 3rd Congressional District race too close to call
The race for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, one of the largest districts in the entire country, is still too close to call, but Democratic challenger Adam Frisch's lead has been widening over Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert.State election officials still have not fully counted all the votes in some of the district's bigger population centers, but as of about 11:15 p.m., Frisch holds 136,696 votes to Boebert's 129,791 - or 51.3% to 48.7%, respectively, with 78% of the vote counted.Speaking to supporters in Grand Junction, Boebert was very confident that she'd win once all the votes are counted. Officials say there...
Frisch surpassing expectations against Boebert in early Colorado count
Steve Kornacki notes that Adam Frisch, Democratic challenger to Lauren Boebert to represent Colorado in Congress, is outperforming Joe Biden's 2020 numbers by a sufficient margin to put him in range to flip that House seat for Democrats. Jen Psaki contributes analysis of what is keeping the district in play.Nov. 9, 2022.
