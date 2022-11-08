ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

94.3 Lite FM

“Unbelievable” Bat Photos Go Viral In the Hudson Valley

It's not everyday that someone captures pictures like these. Local nature photographer Jim Yates recently shared some amazing images of a little brown bat in flight that has captivated thousands of people in the Hudson Valley. The most impressive part is how close he was able to get. Yes, Hudson...
101.5 WPDH

Video: “Fearless” Predator Caught On Camera In HV Park

Dutchess County, NY recently had a visit from one of the most elusive predators in the Hudson Valley. One man was lucky enough to catch it on camera. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black bears, coyotes, and foxes all over the Hudson Valley. Recently, the NYS DEC even recorded a fisher in the forest adorably playing with bait (in the form of a CD hanging from a tree branch), as well as a marten frolicking in the Adirondack woods. This recent predator sighting, however, was right in the middle of a populated area.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Western New York Bracing For Several Inches Of Snow

The lake effect snow is coming to Western New York this weekend and depending on where you live, you could see a dusting to several inches of snow. It looks like the snow is set to start late on Saturday and continue all day on Sunday leaving several parts of Western New York under a couple of inches of snow.
NEW YORK STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Foot of Lake Effect Snow Forecasted for Western New York

We have gotten used to above-average temperatures in Western New York since fall began. Last weekend was unusually warm, with highs in the mid-to-high 70's and even extending into this past week, with temperatures in the 60's on Friday; albeit with heavy rain. It appears our good-weather luck has finally...
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

Farce wears high heels as ‘Tootsie’ dresses up for the Landmark in Syracuse (review)

The classic comic film “Tootsie,” with Dustin Hoffman as failed egotistical actor Michael Dorsey and his alter ego, charismatic rising star Dorothy Michaels, pungently riffed on the gulf between what women want and what men deliver while skewering the delicate egos and insecurities of actors, unfolding with Shakespeare-like perfection. The musical version of “Tootsie,” which appeared on Broadway in 2019 and is now onstage at the Landmark as part of the Broadway in Syracuse series, loses a bit of depth, but still scores as a fast-paced laugh-fest.
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

Valerie: Why Do People Keep Dying In My Front Yard?

I’m wondering why people keep dying in my front yard. I live on State Route 48 in Phoenix, Town of Granby, and am saddened by the amount of fatalities in my front yard. In three years, I’ve called 911 numerous times and personally responded to dozens of accidents myself, only to find some of the occupants deceased. There was the accident across the street that ended in a small gas explosion, the accident in the rainy evening where a widow lost his late wife’s wedding ring and totaled his car, the accident in my neighbor’s yard where the driver to my knowledge, luckily only injured his shoulder, the accident where the father spun and flipped his vehicle and died on impact, the accident with the woman who died instantly, just her arm dangling from the window for help, the accident that ended with a vehicle upside down in my driveway, and the accident with a young woman in her flipped car, her arm almost torn off.
PHOENIX, NY
localsyr.com

Weather behaving like winter this week in CNY

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Several bouts of wintry weather in store for Central New York heading into this week. As the cold air deepens over us Sunday night, lake effect will organize a bit better and fall mainly as snow. With winds from the northwest, we are also going to get a contribution of moisture off some of the upper Great Lakes.
SYRACUSE, NY
Shore News Network

Listeria outbreak linked to cold cuts sold in New York, one dead

A listeria outbreak has sickened at least 16 people has been linked to deli meat and cheese sold at a New York area grocer. According to the CDC, state and local public health officials are interviewing people about the foods they ate in the month before they got sick. Of the 12 people interviewed, 11 reported eating meat or cheese from deli counters. Among seven sick people in New York, five bought sliced deli meat or cheese from at least one location of a grocery store chain that sells international foods. Sick people from other states purchased deli meats or The post Listeria outbreak linked to cold cuts sold in New York, one dead appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK STATE
WHEC TV-10

Pet of the Week: Bubsy

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Bubsy is a 5-year-old cat looking for a loving home. Do you love those large-cheeked and muscular felines? If so, do we have a cat for you! Bubsy is a brawny guy with cheeks that go on forever. His hobbies include eating (and boy can this guy eat. He loves wet cat food), talking (he’s generally asking for more food), cheek rubs, and sometimes cuddling with his people.
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Nearly a Foot of Snow Could Soon Strike New York State

The weather has been pretty decent since the start of summer, all things considered. It's been very warm and that includes this past weekend and early this week; as temperatures across New York State reached the 70's and close to 80 degrees, which is rare for November. However, the warm...

