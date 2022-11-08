Read full article on original website
Related
‘Tis the season: Syracuse radio station flips to all Christmas music
‘Tis the season: Snow is in the forecast, holiday coffee cups are out, and Christmas music is on the radio. Syracuse radio station Y94FM (WYYY-FM) flipped its format to all Christmas music on Friday, almost two full weeks before Thanksgiving. “Merry Christmas Syracuse!” Y94FM’s Facebook page said Friday night, alongside...
“Unbelievable” Bat Photos Go Viral In the Hudson Valley
It's not everyday that someone captures pictures like these. Local nature photographer Jim Yates recently shared some amazing images of a little brown bat in flight that has captivated thousands of people in the Hudson Valley. The most impressive part is how close he was able to get. Yes, Hudson...
Video: “Fearless” Predator Caught On Camera In HV Park
Dutchess County, NY recently had a visit from one of the most elusive predators in the Hudson Valley. One man was lucky enough to catch it on camera. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black bears, coyotes, and foxes all over the Hudson Valley. Recently, the NYS DEC even recorded a fisher in the forest adorably playing with bait (in the form of a CD hanging from a tree branch), as well as a marten frolicking in the Adirondack woods. This recent predator sighting, however, was right in the middle of a populated area.
This Small New York Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
It comes as no surprise to the residents of New York that this state is so much more than just New York City. From coastal beaches to mountain ranges and an abundance of small towns and cities that offer so much to see and do, a trip to the great Empire State is never truly complete until you venture off the beaten path that is the NYC metro area.
Popular Ice Cream Company Expanding In Western New York
People in the Buffalo area love its food and snacks, and ice cream routinely ranks near the top on everyone's list. The recent news from a major ice cream manufacturer whose expanding its operations is welcome news to tummies around the area. If you are an ice cream fan, then...
A mysterious machine in a Syracuse warehouse keeps old movies alive. It’s the last of its kind in the world
The machine in the attic of the Delavan Center is nobody’s friend. It is loud and crabby, and deeply mysterious. It is not allowed to fraternize with the more efficient machines in the letterpress company hangar on the floor below. “I’ve had runs where it’s only jammed up like,...
Guy Caught Largest Smallmouth Ever On Lake Erie [PHOTO]
Veterans Day will be a day of FREE fishing in New York State and after seeing this fish caught on Lake Erie, it may be a busy day! Get your poles and boats ready, this one may be hard to beat!. The weather looks iffy at best for this weekend...
Western New York Bracing For Several Inches Of Snow
The lake effect snow is coming to Western New York this weekend and depending on where you live, you could see a dusting to several inches of snow. It looks like the snow is set to start late on Saturday and continue all day on Sunday leaving several parts of Western New York under a couple of inches of snow.
Foot of Lake Effect Snow Forecasted for Western New York
We have gotten used to above-average temperatures in Western New York since fall began. Last weekend was unusually warm, with highs in the mid-to-high 70's and even extending into this past week, with temperatures in the 60's on Friday; albeit with heavy rain. It appears our good-weather luck has finally...
Inside an Arts & Crafts gem in Eastwood inspired by Stickley (Beyond the Front Door)
Syracuse is brimming with old buildings. The city is a tapestry of majestic mansions and imposing relics of industry. Some have been lost, while others are still loved or being brought back to life and vitality. My name is David Haas and I’ve spent years exploring and photographing the beautiful...
newyorkupstate.com
See adorable, extremely rare twin elephants born at Syracuse zoo (photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — As two of Syracuse’s beloved Asian elephants headed outside Friday morning at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo, there was a buzz in the air from the crowd gathering in the viewing area. Underneath a female named Mali jogged a tiny pair of fuzzy babies, trying to...
Farce wears high heels as ‘Tootsie’ dresses up for the Landmark in Syracuse (review)
The classic comic film “Tootsie,” with Dustin Hoffman as failed egotistical actor Michael Dorsey and his alter ego, charismatic rising star Dorothy Michaels, pungently riffed on the gulf between what women want and what men deliver while skewering the delicate egos and insecurities of actors, unfolding with Shakespeare-like perfection. The musical version of “Tootsie,” which appeared on Broadway in 2019 and is now onstage at the Landmark as part of the Broadway in Syracuse series, loses a bit of depth, but still scores as a fast-paced laugh-fest.
Valerie: Why Do People Keep Dying In My Front Yard?
I’m wondering why people keep dying in my front yard. I live on State Route 48 in Phoenix, Town of Granby, and am saddened by the amount of fatalities in my front yard. In three years, I’ve called 911 numerous times and personally responded to dozens of accidents myself, only to find some of the occupants deceased. There was the accident across the street that ended in a small gas explosion, the accident in the rainy evening where a widow lost his late wife’s wedding ring and totaled his car, the accident in my neighbor’s yard where the driver to my knowledge, luckily only injured his shoulder, the accident where the father spun and flipped his vehicle and died on impact, the accident with the woman who died instantly, just her arm dangling from the window for help, the accident that ended with a vehicle upside down in my driveway, and the accident with a young woman in her flipped car, her arm almost torn off.
localsyr.com
Weather behaving like winter this week in CNY
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Several bouts of wintry weather in store for Central New York heading into this week. As the cold air deepens over us Sunday night, lake effect will organize a bit better and fall mainly as snow. With winds from the northwest, we are also going to get a contribution of moisture off some of the upper Great Lakes.
Listeria outbreak linked to cold cuts sold in New York, one dead
A listeria outbreak has sickened at least 16 people has been linked to deli meat and cheese sold at a New York area grocer. According to the CDC, state and local public health officials are interviewing people about the foods they ate in the month before they got sick. Of the 12 people interviewed, 11 reported eating meat or cheese from deli counters. Among seven sick people in New York, five bought sliced deli meat or cheese from at least one location of a grocery store chain that sells international foods. Sick people from other states purchased deli meats or The post Listeria outbreak linked to cold cuts sold in New York, one dead appeared first on Shore News Network.
You voted, the Rosamond Gifford Zoo listened; Here’s the name for Syracuse’s baby red panda
Syracuse’s three-month-old red panda cub passed her first major health check last week, which meant it was time to choose a name. The zoo put out a poll for four names, and chose the winner on Tuesday. The result: meet baby Raji. Raji is a Hindu name for “princess”...
WHEC TV-10
Pet of the Week: Bubsy
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Bubsy is a 5-year-old cat looking for a loving home. Do you love those large-cheeked and muscular felines? If so, do we have a cat for you! Bubsy is a brawny guy with cheeks that go on forever. His hobbies include eating (and boy can this guy eat. He loves wet cat food), talking (he’s generally asking for more food), cheek rubs, and sometimes cuddling with his people.
Nearly a Foot of Snow Could Soon Strike New York State
The weather has been pretty decent since the start of summer, all things considered. It's been very warm and that includes this past weekend and early this week; as temperatures across New York State reached the 70's and close to 80 degrees, which is rare for November. However, the warm...
Factory GM Seals Only For Fulton, Brewerton Dot Foods Sportsman
BALDWINSVILLE, NY – Cars in weekly competition in the Dot Foods Sportsman division at Brewerton and Fulton Speedways may only be powered with GM 602 crate engines with factory OEM GM seals beginning in 2023. Engines that have been repaired, rebuilt, and resealed will not be permitted. The DIRTcar...
New York Man Nearly Kills Stranger After Using Bathroom In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man nearly killed a stranger after the stranger allowed him to use his bathroom. Sullivan County District Attorney Meagan Galligan recently announced that 22-year-old Brian Scott of Wurtsboro, New York was sentenced before the Sullivan County Court to 15 years in prison plus five years of post-release supervision.
Comments / 0