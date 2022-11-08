Read full article on original website
Texas Standard for Nov. 10, 2022: Fresh findings shed light on infamous Texas massacre
The borderlands of South Texas and northern Mexico could be a violent place during the Mexican Revolution. In January 1918, there was a massacre at a small village called Porvenir when Texas Rangers and U.S. Army members, searching for outlaws, executed 15 men between the ages of 16 and 72. Now, a recent archaeological discovery shows there’s more to the story.
Green wave? Cannabis decriminalization passes in five Texas cities
One notable winner in Tuesday’s midterms wasn’t a Democrat or a Republican – it was a policy. Cannabis decriminalization gained ground in Texas this week when five Texas cities passed local ballot measures to reduce or eliminate penalties for low-level weed possession. Voters in San Marcos, Denton,...
Texas Standard for Nov. 11, 2022: The first Muslim lawmakers join the Texas House
This week, Texas voters elected the first South Asian and Muslim state legislators. We’ll talk with Salman Bhojani, representative-elect from District 92 in North Texas. Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Friday, Nov. 11, 2022:. Legislature extends life of troubled juvenile justice department – for now.
Salman Bhojani is among the first Muslims elected to the Texas Legislature
On Tuesday, Texans elected several firsts for the state, including the first openly gay Black men to serve in the Texas House and the first Muslim and South Asian state representatives. Salman Bhojani, who will represent House District 92, which includes part of Arlington, Euless and Bedford, is among those...
Texas Standard for Nov. 9, 2022: Recapping Texas’ winners and losers after Election Day
What are the biggest takeaways from Election Day? We’re looking at results from statewide races and down the ballot and will be hearing from both Democratic and Republican party officials. Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022:. What are the biggest takeaways from Election...
The not-so-red wave of the 2022 midterms in Texas
Leading up to the 2022 midterm elections, there were a number of stories Texans were watching. There are of course the headline stories, like Beto O’Rourke’s loss, but there were also a number of down ballot races that reveal a lot about the Republican Party’s attempt to pull off a “red wave.”
As Republicans continue statewide dominance, Democrats may need to set sights lower
Texas Republicans have a lot to be thrilled about following the results of Tuesday’s midterm elections. Gov. Greg Abbott handily won re-election over his biggest challenger yet in Democrat Beto O’Rourke. The incumbent governor’s campaign said that Abbott did better in all counties than in previous elections, and the governor highlighted inroads in South Texas in particular.
Texas election turnout dropped again this year. Experts aren’t surprised
Texans continued a trend of showing a lukewarm interest in elections as fewer than 50% of voters turned out during Tuesday’s midterm elections. Statewide turnout was just over 45% as about 8,032,438 people cast ballots in person or by mail. That’s out of 17,672,143 registered voters, according to data from the Texas Secretary of State’s office on Thursday afternoon.
No ‘red wave,’ but are Republican plans in South Texas a wash?
Republicans looking for a “red wave” in South Texas had to water down those hopes a bit as results came in on Election Day. Of the three congressional district races that gained national attention throughout the election season – District 15, District 28, and District 34 – only District 15 saw the Republican come out on top when Monica De La Cruz defeated Democrat Michelle Vallejo.
Next year’s Texas Legislature looks a lot like the last one
The results of races for the Texas House and Senate won’t change the balance of power in Austin: Republicans remain firmly in control of both chambers. But a few seats changed hands, and redistricting means that each party had a better shot at some seats than they otherwise would have. And a few races remain to be decided.
Texas GOP increases majority on State Board of Education with aid of ‘anti-CRT’ PAC, pro-charter donors
While many Texans were focused on top-of-the-ballot races ahead of Election Day, every voter in the state also had a say in who controls statewide education policy. The GOP made gains — with the help of record-shattering campaign contributionsand by targeting so-called “critical race theory.”. All 15 positions...
Ken Paxton wins third term as Texas attorney general
Attorney General Ken Paxton, the Republican incumbent, won a third term, beating his Democratic challenger Rochelle Garza. As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, he had secured roughly 54% of the vote with 88% of the polling locations reporting results. The past few months have been the most politically challenging cycles of...
‘A lot of cause for optimism’: Texas GOP celebrating statewide sweep in 2022 midterm elections
“We had very significant gains for Republicans in the state of Texas, especially in areas where the Republican Party has historically not done particularly well,” Texas Republican Initiative chairman Mark McCaig said. Republicans once again shut out Democrats in statewide offices in Tuesday’s midterm elections. But the GOP won...
