Would You Sacrifice Humanity For A Chance At Divinity? ‘Traverse Talks’ Episode 37 – With Author Zoe Hana Mikuta

Read full article on original website
Related
Essence
TED's Monique Ruff-Bell Discusses The Power Of Conversation And Why "Talking Will Change The World"
TED's Head of Conferences opens up about why the organization is aiming to change the world through storytelling. Ideas have always been the bedrock of society. They are the catalytic engine for progress, improvement, and human development. But they’re nothing if not conveyed effectively. That’s where TED (Technology/Entertainment/Design) comes...
Zanab Jaffrey From "Love Is Blind" Responded Following The Oranges Controversy
"One thing about me, I choose my words carefully and I stand by everything I said."
“Forbidden” Pleasures Make You More Spiritual
Woman with bracelet taking bathPhoto by Sunsetoned. As souls, we needed a tool that allowed us to experience life in the physical plane. Alfred Russell Wallace said “Nature never over-endows a species beyond the needs of everyday existence.”
Wife stunned to learn her husband is a woman after 10 months of being intimate
A woman claims to be conned out of around $18,000 by her ‘husband’ who was later proved to be a woman. An unnamed woman, 22 years old, says she was conned by her husband during 10 months of their marriage before she discovered he was a woman. The victim, who is referred to as NA in legal documents, said she met her husband, whose initials are AA, via an online dating app.
Recognizing Toxic Relationships and Breaking Free
Envato Elements Purchased Image License FG4XNQLSHR. Being in a toxic relationship does not mean you are a bad or toxic person. Recognizing it simply means you are aware enough to see that as a couple you do not work well together, and you and your partner may very well bring out the worst in each other. In some cases, one partner causes toxicity, such is the case with a narcissist. In some cases when both partners agree they are committed to making the relationship work, they can seek professional help and resolve the problems, but in most cases, it is best to break up and move on. In any case, it is good to be educated even if you are single so that you can spot the red flags when and if they do occur.
psychologytoday.com
Understanding Loss: Grief and Attachment Theory
Grief is an instinctive response which helps to facilitate safety and survival. Loss can threaten core beliefs formed from early childhood experiences. An awareness of attachment theory can support us in becoming less judgmental and more patient with others' expressions of grief. The relationship between grief and attachment theory is...
Opinion: Love Addiction Causes Victims To Become Obsessed With Their Relationships
For the initial duration of my life, I believed in my very core that I needed someone to complete me. Daydreams abounded about someone rescuing me and causing everything else in my life to magically fall into place.
psychologytoday.com
The Unforgivable Mistake in the "Love Is Blind" Reunion
Reality show producers are not held to a professional, ethical code like therapists are, and they don't have to adhere to HIPAA. Entertainment should never supersede safety, although it appears to have been allowed to on "Love Is Blind." People in abusive relationships need support and resources, no matter the...
Nancy From "Love Is Blind" Told Us About Her Family's Reaction To Watching Bartise's Comments About Her Body
"Complete disrespect that Bartise raised his voice at my family. It had no merit for him to have done that."
Living on Purpose: Joy and peace are a state of mind
Fear and stress are often blamed for ruining our contentment and happiness, but anxiety is not an uncontrollable monster that forces us to be afraid. Actually, these negative responses originate from within our own beliefs. In this light, pessimism is a personal decision that will continue to influence our thinking...
Roger Sexton Dies: ‘Survivor: The Amazon’ Contestant Was 76
Roger Sexton, a contestant from the CBS reality show Survivor: The Amazon, died Oct. 26 at age 76 from Lewy Body Dementia, his family has confirmed. He passed at the home of his daughter and son-in-law in Walla Walla, Wash. A retired Marine and Vietnam War veteran, Sexton was part of Season 6 of the series. Sexton quickly became the alpha on his team of men, known as the Tambaqui tribe. He was credited with leading the construction of a shelter for the group. It was not a quiet stay for Sexton, whose abrupt manner tuned off some of...
psychologytoday.com
On Resiliency and Forgiveness
Art and characters can reflect the deeper aspects of the potentials that reside within us all. "Wilding" is selfish behavior indulged in at the expense of others. Forgiving can help insulate us from the insidious effects of anxiety, depression, and even posttraumatic stress disorder. Can art reveal to us the...
Mitchell Goldman, New Line Cinema Film Executive, Dies at 74
Mitchell Thomas Goldman, a longtime film executive who notably worked for New Line Cinema, died on Nov. 7 in Los Angeles after a long illness. Goldman’s work at New Line included founding the distribution arm of the production company, which opened up the New Line office in Beverly Hills. Throughout the 1990s, he was President of Marketing and Distribution for the company. During his 16-year run at New Line, he oversaw notable films such as “The Mask,” “Teenage Ninja Mutant Turtles,” “Shine,” “Nightmare on Elm Street,” “Rush Hour,” and “Boogie Nights.” Goldman was said to have launched multiple careers on both...
The Mind as Our Life Creator
Our minds are more powerful than we can imagine. The mind is the part of ourselves that we use to create our lives through our imaginations. As humans we have the ability to form mental images. It is part of being conscious. Often the brain and the mind are used interchangeably but this I believe is a mistake. The brain is related to a physical organ that is housed in our skulls. The brain is tangible and we can use mechanical instruments to measure the different parts that light up when we use our mind. Therefore, in my humble view, the mind is the confluence between the physical parts of who we are and our consciousness. Therefore the brain is the physical embodiment that consciousness uses to interpret information around us and for us to express ourselves. It is more complex than this of course and there is much controversy about what consciousness is but that is a philosophical discussion that is more than can be covered in this short time we have together.
Ever had a weirdly intense friendship? Tommi Parrish’s latest book is for you
Men I Trust opens with a group addiction therapy session in progress. Characters step forward to share their stories: a wife’s secret drinking; an alcoholic father. Eliza shares hers: she’s five years sober, recently separated from her child’s father and trying to figure it all out in the shadow of her own mother’s alcoholism. “Thank you for sharing,” the room echoes.
FUTURE NEWS- Robots With Sense of Humor
Since the time of Plato and other inquiring minds, philosophers and scientists have puzzled over the question, "What's so funny?" The Greeks attributed humor to a sense of superiority at the expense of others. Sigmund Freud, a German psychoanalyst, believed that humor was a way to release pent-up energy.
Opinion: Gray Divorce and the Power of Human Connection: No man — or woman — is an island
This is the sixth article in a series of nine addressing the effects of gray divorce, specifically on the female non-breadwinner. Humans are not wired to live alone. You may have heard about the study conducted in 1915 by Dr. Henry Dwight Chapin in which he exposed that “the death rate of infants of less than one year in various orphanages in the US was almost 100%”.
Bustle
Love Is Blind
If you’ve been watching Love Is Blind this long, you know that pod engagements don’t always turn into marriages — in fact, they rarely do. During the Season 3 finale, Nancy Rodriguez and Bartise Bowden proved to be the show’s latest marital casualties. After last week’s cliffhanger, Bartise told Nancy that he could not marry her at the altar. The decision “blindsided” Nancy, she said during the episode. “I wanted to believe that if I took a risk to love him for who he was, that he would do the same. There’s no point to love someone who doesn’t love me.”
A European princess is giving up her royal duties for a California ‘wellness’ guru who bills himself as a ‘sixth-generation shaman’
Princess Märtha Louise, the only daughter of Norway’s King Harald, has announced that she will relinquish her royal duties. The old lore that opposites attract has rarely been more apt than it is in Norway these days. Princess Märtha Louise, the only daughter of the country’s King Harald,...
scitechdaily.com
Reducing Nightmares: Scientists Manipulate Emotions in Dreams
For some people, nightmares—those fearful memories that re-emerge in dreams—can sometimes become regular occurrences. Some adults suffer from them multiple times a week, or even every night, for months on end. In therapy, dreamers may be coached to rehearse positive versions of their most frequent nightmares. However, scientists in Switzerland have taken this a step further in a study of such patients that was published in the journal Current Biology on October 27. They discovered that also playing a sound—one associated with a positive daytime experience—through a wireless headband during sleep may reduce nightmare frequency.
Comments / 0