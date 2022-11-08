Would You Sacrifice Humanity For A Chance At Divinity? ‘Traverse Talks’ Episode 37 – With Author Zoe Hana Mikuta

Our minds are more powerful than we can imagine. The mind is the part of ourselves that we use to create our lives through our imaginations. As humans we have the ability to form mental images. It is part of being conscious. Often the brain and the mind are used interchangeably but this I believe is a mistake. The brain is related to a physical organ that is housed in our skulls. The brain is tangible and we can use mechanical instruments to measure the different parts that light up when we use our mind. Therefore, in my humble view, the mind is the confluence between the physical parts of who we are and our consciousness. Therefore the brain is the physical embodiment that consciousness uses to interpret information around us and for us to express ourselves. It is more complex than this of course and there is much controversy about what consciousness is but that is a philosophical discussion that is more than can be covered in this short time we have together.

17 DAYS AGO