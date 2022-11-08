North Texas donors are stepping in to aid a local bookstore after a fridge intended for people in need was stolen. The People’s Fridge was located outside the Pan African Connection Bookstore in Oak Cliff, claiming to be Dallas’ first community fridge. Akwete Tyehimba, the bookstore’s owner, told NBC DFW that they started the People’s Fridge to offer free products and other items to struggling families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

DALLAS, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO