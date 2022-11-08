ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

dpdbeat.com

Arrest Made in Homicide on Lake June Road

On November 10, 2022, at around 8:00 P.M., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 9500 block of Lake June Road. The preliminary investigation showed when officers arrived, they found discovered the complainant, Brandon Plummer, 42, in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, and Plummer died at the scene.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

1 injured after semi crashes under bridge in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas - A major crash in Arlington spilled more than 100 gallons of diesel fuel on Interstate 30 overnight. Police said a semi was headed west on the freeway when it crashed into a bridge pillar. The driver was pinned inside the truck’s cab for 20 minutes before first...
ARLINGTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Man Accused of Crime Spree Including Two Murders

Garrett Hamilton, 29, is accused of perpetrating an eight-day crime spree, resulting in three counts of aggravated robbery and charges for two homicides, one in Dallas and the other in Cedar Hill. The first murder Hamilton is accused of committing was the killing of Clarence Howard, 48. On October 25...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Donors Support Bookstore After Community Fridge Stolen

North Texas donors are stepping in to aid a local bookstore after a fridge intended for people in need was stolen. The People’s Fridge was located outside the Pan African Connection Bookstore in Oak Cliff, claiming to be Dallas’ first community fridge. Akwete Tyehimba, the bookstore’s owner, told NBC DFW that they started the People’s Fridge to offer free products and other items to struggling families during the COVID-19 pandemic.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Operations Resume at DFW Airport After Fuel Pump Fire Delays Flights Friday

A ground stop at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport has been lifted and fuel is once again flowing to aircraft after a fire at a fuel pumping facility caught fire Friday morning. The airport said Friday morning its Department of Public Service responded immediately to the fire, shut off the pump...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dozens of Cars Vandalized, Tires Slashed in Fort Worth Neighborhood: Police

Police are investigating vandalism in a Fort Worth neighborhood after tires from more than two dozen cars were found slashed early Thursday morning. Details on the investigation remain limited, but Fort Worth Police Officer Buddy Calzada confirmed about 30 cars were affected in the Sunset Heights neighborhood near Sanguinet Avenue.
FORT WORTH, TX
cw39.com

Freeze warnings in Texas | See how cold it will get this weekend

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A powerful cold front is bringing the coldest air of the season to much of Texas. Freeze warnings are in effect from West Texas and the Panhandle to parts of the Hill Country, including areas west of Austin and Dallas. Temperatures drop to the 20s Saturday...
TEXAS STATE
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. DONATO, BRANDON LAMAR; B/M; POB: DALLAS TX; AGE: 23; ADDRESS: CEDAR HILL TX; OCCUPATION:...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Local Profile

Dallas Changes Eviction Notice Ordinance

A temporary eviction ordinance has been set in place in Dallas and a permanent ordinance will be presented to the Dallas City Council and the homeless and housing committee. A permanent ordinance will likely be voted on in December. During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, an eviction ordinance in...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Preventative Health Clinic Opens in Dallas

When illness and disease are caught and diagnosed early, people can avoid or mitigate long-term issues that may require ongoing treatment and reduce longevity and quality of life. To that end, Fountain Life, a preventive and longevity health company, has opened its first clinic in Dallas. Fountain Life’s mission is...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Woman Arrested for Wrong-Way Crash that Killed Dallas Officer

A woman accused of killing a Dallas police officer with her car was arrested after leaving the hospital. While still hospitalized, Mayra Rebollar, 31, was booked into the Dallas County Jail via a remote hearing on October 17 and charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle for her alleged involvement in the October 11 wrong-way crash that killed Officer Jacob Arellano. Police said Rebollar’s blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office shooting victim identified

DALLAS - The people killed in a murder-suicide inside the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office have been identified. The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said 51-year-old James Frost shot his wife, 46-year-old Beth Frost, Tuesday afternoon. He then shot and killed himself. County Commissioner John Wiley Price said Beth...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Open alcohol containers banned in Fort Worth entertainment district

FORT WORTH, Texas - The Fort Worth City Council voted unanimously for an ordinance that restricts drinking alcohol within the West 7th Street entertainment district. People will no longer be allowed to have open containers of alcohol there. The ban includes Montgomery Plaza, Crocket Row and an area between University...
FORT WORTH, TX

