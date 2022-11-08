Read full article on original website
Computer chip ban signals new era as Biden and Xi meet
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration's move to block exports of advanced computer chips to China is signaling a new phase in relations between the globe's two largest economies — one in which trade matters less than an increasingly heated competition to be the world’s leading technological and military power.
EU expects recession to hit Europe as inflation hangs on
FRANKFURT, GERMANY — The European Union's executive commission slashed its forecast for economic growth next year, saying the 19 countries that use the euro currency will slide into recession over the winter as peak inflation hangs on for longer than expected and high fuel and heating costs erode consumer purchasing power.
German business leaders warn against pulling out of China
BERLIN — A group of top German business executives is warning against withdrawing from China, while acknowledging that it's right for Germany to redefine its relationship with Beijing. The intervention by eight chief executives in an article Thursday for the daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung comes as Germany grapples with...
EU proposes emission rules for last combustion engine cars
BRUSSELS — The European Union's executive arm proposed pollution standards Thursday for new combustion engine vehicles that are expected to remain on European roads well after the 27-nation bloc bans their sale in 2035. The so-called Euro 7 standards presented by the European Commission would apply to all cars,...
KFC apologizes for app alert urging orders for Kristallnacht
BERLIN — KFC has apologized for accidentally sending an automated push alert to its app users in Germany that appeared to urge people to order food to commemorate the 84th anniversary of Kristallnacht — the “Night of Broken Glass” — when Nazis terrorized Jews throughout Germany and Austria.
Yellen visits India to shore up US-Indo-Pacific partnership
NEW DELHI — Supply chains, Russia's war in Ukraine and the impact of COVID-19 were top issues for U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen as she met with Indian government and business leaders Friday in New Delhi. Both Yellen and Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called for the strengthening of...
Embattled crypto exchange FTX files for bankruptcy
NEW YORK — It took less than a week for FTX to go from the third-largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world to bankruptcy court. The embattled cryptocurrency exchange, short billions of dollars, is seeking bankruptcy protection after the exchange experienced the crypto equivalent of a bank run. FTX, the hedge fund Alameda Research, and dozens of other affiliated companies filed a bankruptcy petition in Delaware on Friday morning.
Vaping company Juul cuts 400 jobs amid growing setbacks
WASHINGTON — Embattled vaping company Juul Labs announced hundreds of layoffs Thursday as the company weathers lawsuits, government bans and increasing competition for its electronic cigarettes. Juul said it has obtained new financing to stay in business and continue operations, which includes challenging plans by the Food and Drug...
UN reports progress on Russia's grain and fertilizer exports
GENEVA — Top U.N. officials updated a high-level Russian delegation Friday on progress to facilitate Russia’s exports of food and fertilizer to global markets which have faced obstacles under an expiring wartime deal that has enabled Ukraine to ship over 10 million metric tons of grain from three Black Sea ports.
I left the US 13 months ago to travel full-time. Here are the 8 most valuable things I've learned that I wish I knew before leaving.
Kimanzi Constable loves being a full-time digital nomad but there are a few things he wishes he knew before leaving, like using a virtual mailbox.
Twitter Blue signups unavailable after raft of fake accounts
Twitter's relaunched premium service — which grants blue-check “verification” labels to anyone willing to pay $8 a month — was unavailable Friday after the social media platform was flooded by a wave of imposter accounts it itself had approved. It's the latest whiplash-inducing change to the...
Biden pledges US will work with Southeast Asian nations
President Joe Biden says the United States will work with a strategically vital coalition of southeast Asian nations to build a region that is free, stable, prosperous and secure
Just Stop Oil pauses UK highway protest that snarled traffic
LONDON — British climate activists who have blocked roads and splattered artworks with soup said Friday they are suspending a days-long protest that has clogged a major highway around London. The group Just Stop Oil, which wants the U.K. government to halt new oil and gas projects, has sparked...
German lawmakers OK delay in switching off nuclear plants
BERLIN — German lawmakers have approved a plan to keep the country's three remaining nuclear power plants until mid-April, extending their life beyond the originally planned shut-off at the end of this year. The lower house of parliament voted 375-216 to approve the extension, with 70 abstentions. Friday's vote...
UK economy shrinks as economists warn of more pain to come
LONDON — Britain’s economy shrank in the three months to September, official statistics said Friday, as forecasters warned of many months of contraction to come. The Office for National Statistics said gross domestic product fell by 0.2% between July and September, a smaller-than-expected contraction that nevertheless is seen to signal the start of a long recession.
Wall Street rallies for best week since June on rate hopes
NEW YORK — Wall Street piled more gains Friday onto its mammoth rally from a day earlier to close out its best week since the summer. The S&P 500 rose 0.9% a day after soaring 5.5% for its best day in more than two years. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 32 points to its surge of more than 1,200 from a day earlier, while the Nasdaq composite jumped 1.9%.
