1380kcim.com
Ray Wiedemeier formerly of Carroll
Ray Wiedemeier, age 80, formerly of Carroll, died Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Mercy Hospice in Johnston, Iowa. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church – St. John Paul II Parish in Carroll. The Celebrant will be Fr. Patrick Behm. Music will be by Kathy Halbur. Lector will be Phil Phillips. Casket Bearers will be Ray’s family.
1380kcim.com
Dave Kerkhoff of Templeton
Mass of the Christian Burial for 84-year-old Dave Kerkhoff of Templeton will be held on Tuesday, November 15th, 2022 at 10:30am of Sacred Heart Church in Templeton with burial at Sacred Heart Cemetery. The Ohde Funeral Home in Manning is in charge of the arrangements. There will be a Rosary...
1380kcim.com
Area Servicemen And Women Invited To Hy-Vee’s Veterans Day Appreciation Breakfast At Carroll American Legion
Carroll Hy-Vee and the Carroll American Legion are partnering tomorrow (Friday) to provide free breakfast to veterans in recognition of Veterans Day. From 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., veterans, active and retired, and a guest are invited to the Carroll American Legion Hall on Heires Avenue for a full-spread menu of eggs, bacon, sausage, cinnamon rolls, hash browns, juice, coffee, and more. All current and former servicemen and women from the region are encouraged to attend. Last year, over 500 people were served during Hy-Vee’s appreciation breakfast.
Sioux City Journal
2 hospitalized after head-on collision near Onawa
ONAWA, Iowa -- Two drivers were hospitalized after an early Wednesday head-on collision near Onawa. The crash occurred on Iowa Highway 175 east of Onawa near the intersection with Mango Avenue at 12:22 a.m., when, according to the Iowa State Patrol, an eastbound Ford F250 pickup truck driven by Larry Davis, 82, of Woodbine, Iowa, crossed the center line and collided with a westbound Ford EC4 transit van driven by Brady Bakker, 52, of Ida Grove, Iowa.
kjan.com
(Update) 1 injured in 3 car collision Friday morning in Atlantic
(Atlantic,Iowa) – One person was transported to Cass Health in Atlantic, following a three-vehicle accident at 7th and Walnut Streets. The collision occurred at around 7:34-a.m. Atlantic Police Chief Devin Hogue…. Chief Hogue says the male driver of the red HHR, which came to rest against a tree...
Men from Woodbine and Ida Grove injured in Highway 175 crash
(Onawa) The Iowa State Patrol reports a head on collision in Monona County that resulted in injuries to both drivers. The accident happened at 12:22 p.m. on Wednesday. 82-year-old Larry Davis, of Woodbine, was traveling east on Highway 175 just east of Mango Avenue when his 2003 Ford F-250 crossed the center line and entered the west bound lane. The pickup struck a west bound 2022 Ford EC4 driven by 52-year-old Brady Bakker, of Ida Grove.
KCCI.com
A coup on chicken coops: Residents in this Iowa town told to get rid of birds
OGDEN, Iowa — A fowl situation is brewing in Ogden. Residents who own chickens are being told the birds must fly the coop. They received letters last month informing them it is unlawful to keep livestock within the city. Which goes against what they say city officials previously told...
beeherald.com
$12 million jail bond falls short by three percent, facility may close
Future construction of a new Greene County jail was dealt a crippling blow on Election Night. A $12 million bond issue meant to fund the replacement of a nearly 50-year old jail was rejected Nov. 8, falling less than three percent short of the required 60 percent threshold. The ballot...
1380kcim.com
No Injuries Reported In CCSD Bus Accident Tuesday Morning
No students were injured following a minor school bus accident in Carroll this (Tuesday) morning. According to Carroll Community School District (CCSD) officials, a district bus transporting students was involved in an accident on 18th Street at approximately 7:50 a.m. The seven students on board were transferred to another bus and transported to class without further incident. Superintendent Dr. Casey Berlau says, “We appreciate everyone who responded to the accident and provided assistance. We are grateful that no one was hurt and that we were able to get our students to school safely and as quickly as possible.”
Radio Iowa
Five Iowa counties pass tax referendums for EMS
Voters in five Iowa counties have approved new taxes that will support local emergency medical services. According to the Iowa EMS Association, about two-thirds of ambulance services in the state are either fully or partially staffed by volunteers and many conduct fund drives to cover expenses. A new state law...
stormlakeradio.com
General Election Results Pertaining to Area Counties
There were just a few general election contested races that involved area counties. On the state level...For the Iowa House in the newly-drawn District 6, which includes much of Buena Vista and Clay Counties, Republican Megan Jones of Sioux Rapids easily defeated Democrat James Eliason of Storm Lake, 73-percent to 26-percent.
1380kcim.com
Wittrock Holds Carroll County Recorder’s Office With Nearly Nearly 70% Of Vote
Ashten Wittrock, the Republican incumbent in the contested race for Carroll County Recorder, will retain her office at the courthouse. Wittrock defeated Democrat challenger Susie Boles with 69.3 percent of the vote, 5,381-2,382. Wittrock thanks Carroll County voters for their overwhelming support at the polls yesterday (Tuesday). Wittrock was elected...
KCCI.com
22-year-old Iowan dies in head-on crash
CALHOUN COUNTY, Iowa — One person is dead after a head-on crash in Calhoun County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 22-year-old Gabrielle Ludwig, of Pomeroy, died Friday in the crash. Ludwig was driving a Ford Focus near Highway 4 and county road D26 in Rockwell City. Her vehicle...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Suspect shot family dog near Wall Lake
WALL LAKE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Minnehaha County Sheriffs are looking for the suspects responsible for shooting a family’s dog near Wall Lake. According to Captain Josh Phillips with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday around 5:30 p.m. four miles west of Wall Lake, a neighbor heard a gunshot and then heard a dog yelp. The neighbor called the homeowner, who was not home at the time. The homeowners checked their security camera, which showed a black four-door pickup drive past a house, then reverse around the time the shots were fired. One of the homeowner’s children found the dog the following day.
Iowa Town Evacuates After Cornfield Catches On Fire
A town in western Iowa was evacuated after a field of standing corn caught on fire this (Wednesday) afternoon. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call sometime between 11 am and noon Wednesday morning about a large fire in the 1500 block of J Avenue in Charter Oak says a KTIV article. Dry conditions and strong winds helped the fire spread.
KCCI.com
Iowa woman pleads guilty to meth conspiracy
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Fort Dodge woman pleaded guilty in federal court on Nov. 2 to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Prosecutors say 35-year-old Amber Miller was involved in a conspiracy scheme that distributed more than 40 pounds of meth from January 2020 through April 2022. On two separate...
1380kcim.com
Carroll Chamber Of Commerce Welcomes Holiday Shopping Season With Jingle & Mingle Thursday
The Carroll Chamber of Commerce is kicking off the holiday shopping season tomorrow (Thursday) evening with its Jingle and Mingle celebration. At least 19 businesses throughout the community will be getting into the Christmas spirit early with snacks, beverages, and holiday deals at participating sites. Chamber staff cautions shoppers to be on the lookout for the Grinch, as he may be prowling about with Christmas surprises. Jingle and Mingle runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10. A complete list of the participating businesses is included below.
Christian Nichols Obituary
Funeral Services for 7-year-old Christian Nichols of Harlan will be Wednesday, November, 2nd at 11AM at the Faith Family Church in Harlan. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 1st from 5PM to 8PM at the church. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan is in charge of arrangements. He is survived...
Two people found dead in Iowa home, police investigating
FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Fort Dodge Police Department is investigating the deaths of two people who were found unresponsive in a home Saturday morning. Officers with the Fort Dodge Police Department and medics with the Fort Dodge Fire Department responded to a report of two people unresponsive in a home around 8:59 a.m. in […]
1380kcim.com
Sac County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Public’s Help In Locating Wanted Wall Lake Man
The Sac County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a Wall Lake man wanted on outstanding felony warrants. Authorities are searching for 23-year-old Jacob Alan Lindner for charges of first-degree theft, second-degree theft, third-degree burglary, control of a firearm by a felon, and ongoing criminal conduct. Individuals with information on Lindner’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Sac County Sheriff’s Office by calling 712-662-7127 or their local law enforcement agency. Lindner’s photo can be found included below.
