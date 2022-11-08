No students were injured following a minor school bus accident in Carroll this (Tuesday) morning. According to Carroll Community School District (CCSD) officials, a district bus transporting students was involved in an accident on 18th Street at approximately 7:50 a.m. The seven students on board were transferred to another bus and transported to class without further incident. Superintendent Dr. Casey Berlau says, “We appreciate everyone who responded to the accident and provided assistance. We are grateful that no one was hurt and that we were able to get our students to school safely and as quickly as possible.”

CARROLL, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO