Saint Lucie County, FL

stlucieco.gov

Transportation Being Provided to St. Lucie County Shelters for Tropical Storm Nicole

Transportation is being offered to St. Lucie County shelters this morning before Tropical Storm Nicole’s arrival. Residents seeking transportation to the General Population Shelters can call 772-460-HELP (4357) today until noon (weather permitting). Residents that need transportation to the Special Needs Shelter (Havert L. Fenn Center) can call 772-462-1778...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL

