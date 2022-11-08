Transportation is being offered to St. Lucie County shelters this morning before Tropical Storm Nicole’s arrival. Residents seeking transportation to the General Population Shelters can call 772-460-HELP (4357) today until noon (weather permitting). Residents that need transportation to the Special Needs Shelter (Havert L. Fenn Center) can call 772-462-1778...

SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO