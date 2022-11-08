Read full article on original website
Watch: Idaho Family Celebrates Blowing Frosty To Kingdom Come
Gunplay and the holidays just go hand in hand in Idaho. One of our longtime traditions in Twin Falls has been to bring our guns out to the South Hills while Christmas tree hunting and do some target practice and feast on fried chicken from Albertsons. Idaho has been getting...
Why Idaho is Home to One of the Best Towns for Veterans to be Living in
Today is Veteran's Day, and it is important to thank one if you cross paths, as you should anytime you meet one. Without these brave men and women, we would not have the freedoms we do in this country. These brave individuals put their lives on the line for this country and have earned the respect of all who call America home. After their service, not all veterans are taken care of, and many struggle to enjoy life after their time in the military is over. This can depend on where they live, their length of service, their title in the military, and many other things, but when it comes to their time after duty, where is the best place for these men and women to enjoy their lives?
7 Events to Enjoy this Cold Weekend in the Magic Valley
The weather has dipped and the cold, wetness, and snow have made their arrival. With the colder weather and conditions, it makes getting out of the house a little tougher, but more important than before, to avoid cabin fever before the heart of winter weather. Despite the conditions, there will still be tons of activities and events taking place this weekend in the Magic Valley, and there is no reason to not bundle up and head out to enjoy your weekend. Here are the events taking place this weekend.
WATCH: Idaho Shopper Grabs Attention With Squeaky Toy Symphony
We live in a time when public pranking for the sake of getting thousands of social media shares among strangers is an all too common sight. There are people that have found a way to not just earn a living executing these types of public high jinks, but some are making an absolute killing.
An Idaho Guy Preps for a Diesel Shortage and the End Times
In the old days, they would’ve called me a hoarder. Now I’m a prepper! People tell me I shouldn’t publicly talk about these things. They warn that if the slop hits the fan I’m going to be a target. First, there are people who’ve filled barns with canned and dry goods. They would likely be a better source for any marauders. I also live in a part of town where many of my neighbors are cops.
The Idaho Town Going the Way of the Dinosaurs
Bliss is a regular stop when I’m traveling the Interstate. I like to stop and eat at the Oxbow Cafe. Great food and great people. The new travel center is also a neat addition to the community. A friend told me her dad sculpted the dinosaur outside the café, basing it on a toy her brother had when he was a little boy.
I Would Drive From Idaho to Pick up This Car
There is a museum in Deer Lodge, Montana that is one of the best I’ve ever visited. It’s located in a part of the old state prison complex. There are nearly 200 classic and antique cars in the building. If you’re a motorhead, it’s worth the drive to see the place. From several points in Idaho, it’s only a few hours away. There are reasonably priced hotels in town (Deer Lodge is the hometown of NBA great Phil Jackson). There are multiple museums. The auto showcase is the biggest of the group.
The Idaho Mall Santa Your Kid Visits Likely Has A Pill Addiction
Christmas Day is officially very close. Radio stations are already playing the music, and holiday commercials are in high rotation. Soon, Santa Clause will be paying city malls a visit throughout the United States, and Jolly Old Saint Nicholas will likely be carrying a healthy supply of a certain pill in his coat pocket.
How to Make it Through the Long Winter Stuck Inside in Idaho
The warm days of summer and the pleasant days of fall are a memory of the past now, as the weather has shifted and the cold has made its way to southern Idaho. As the wind picks up, the temperatures drop, and the inevitable snow and rain come, many of us will turn to staying indoors instead of enjoying the great outdoors for the coming months. This can seem depressing a little, but there is much to do indoors this fall and winter, and Idahoans have decided to share how they enjoy spending time inside.
Here’s How Idahoans Can Help Ukraine With Humanitarian Drive This Week
A humanitarian aid collection drive will be taking place this week in Southern Idaho to gather items to send to Ukraine. Items needed include food, clothes, baby items, hygiene products, and money. Idahoans Can Help Ukraine With Humanitarian Drive This Week. The humanitarian aid collection drive is happening in Twin...
Why the People of Idaho Are Drinking Water Wrong
There are certain things that human instincts teach us that nobody has to show us how to do. Nobody teaches you to blink as a baby, or how to breathe, you just come out knowing how to do it. Eating and drinking are also things that your body and brain figure out without help. Babies may need help latching on to mommy or taking a bottle, but their instinct is to suck and swallow the milk that comes out. Despite knowing how to do these instinctual things, you may be surprised to find out you have been doing one of them wrong this whole time, but don't worry you can now learn how to do it the proper way.
Does an Early Snowfall in Idaho Mean a Harsh Winter is Coming?
While winter doesn’t officially begin in 2022 until December 21st, we have already experienced one heavy snowfall that came weeks earlier than normal. What does that mean, if anything, for the upcoming winter season?. What Does The Recent Snowfall In Idaho Mean For the 2022-2023 Winter Season?. Some parts...
Idaho has More of This Resource Than all Other Lower 48 States
Idaho has rivers. A lot of them. According to Only In Your State, Idaho has more river miles than any other state in the lower 48. These are great for fishing, boating, and all sorts of tourist activities. It’s also great for the economy. Early Idaho survived by loading agricultural products, precious metals, and timber onto barges. These were shipped downriver and made their way to coastal cities where there was great demand as the country was growing.
An Idaho Neighbor Goes Big Brother on the Second Amendment
Maybe they can change the name to Noregon! The liberals on the left coast of our neighbor to the left simply can’t help themselves. They’re now going to attempt to institute strict new gun laws. A registry, fingerprinting, and public knowledge of your purchases are on the way. If there’s a silver lining, it’s that the measure barely passed. Maybe the lefties living in Portland, Salem, and Eugene are looking over their shoulders. The narrow margin would suggest they didn’t turn out in record numbers to approve the gun grab.
What Would You Do? Moose Says ‘Good Morning’ Outside Your Door in Idaho
What would you do? What would you do if you woke up in the morning, got ready for work, went to head to your car, and found a moose standing in your driveway or on your front porch? What if you have an important flight to catch? Have to take your kids to school? What if you have an important meeting you can not miss at work? Moose are not known to be kind animals and would unlikely move by you saying please let me by. How do you handle the situation and how do you ultimately get out of your home safely and promptly, or do you? What would you do?
Delivery Driver Reports Unfamiliar, Massive South Idaho Bird
Idaho has a large number of immense, elusive birds that take flight throughout the state every day, and although condors aren't native to the Gem State, a delivery driver who was headed northeast of Twin Falls compared a bird he recently saw while on the clock to the massive breed of vulture more commonly found in California and Nevada.
Idaho Parents Can Get $1,000 For Each of Their School Aged Kids
Thanks to a special grant, Idaho parents can apply for the Empowering Parents program and receive up to $3,000 per household. The grant awards $1,000 for each school-aged child in a home, up to three children. The funds are an effort to help families recover from any learning issues or hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Idaho Election Day 2022
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-It is election day across the Gem State as polls open for voters to choose the next governor and other top elected officials. Along with the governor's seat up for election, voters could decide on a new lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state treasurer, including United States Senator and U.S. Representatives. A number of local legislative seats are up for grabs and contested in Southern Idaho as well. Voters not sure where to cast a vote can go to the state website www.voteidaho.gov to enter their address and find out which precinct and polling place they belong. Idaho requires voters to present a photo identification when casting a ballot.
Hopefully You Like Ham, Turkey Shortage Hits Idaho Before Thanksgiving
I mentioned to my wife that there was a turkey shortage and she said she prefers ham. For me, if there isn’t turkey at the Thanksgiving dinner you may as well not celebrate at all. Turkey Shortage will Impact Idaho Leading up to 2022 Thanksgiving. There is a turkey...
Return Of Snowmaggedon? Agency Predicts Harsh South Idaho Winter
The recent release of data from a national scientific agency regarding winter predictions for the United States from December 2022 through February 2023 is translating into an abnormally severe start to the new year for the Magic Valley. Whether or not Idaho gets hammered with conditions mirroring those of the 2017 "Snowmaggedon" remains to be seen, but present indications are certainly insinuating that.
