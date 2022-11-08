ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Why Idaho is Home to One of the Best Towns for Veterans to be Living in

Today is Veteran's Day, and it is important to thank one if you cross paths, as you should anytime you meet one. Without these brave men and women, we would not have the freedoms we do in this country. These brave individuals put their lives on the line for this country and have earned the respect of all who call America home. After their service, not all veterans are taken care of, and many struggle to enjoy life after their time in the military is over. This can depend on where they live, their length of service, their title in the military, and many other things, but when it comes to their time after duty, where is the best place for these men and women to enjoy their lives?
BOISE, ID
7 Events to Enjoy this Cold Weekend in the Magic Valley

The weather has dipped and the cold, wetness, and snow have made their arrival. With the colder weather and conditions, it makes getting out of the house a little tougher, but more important than before, to avoid cabin fever before the heart of winter weather. Despite the conditions, there will still be tons of activities and events taking place this weekend in the Magic Valley, and there is no reason to not bundle up and head out to enjoy your weekend. Here are the events taking place this weekend.
WYOMING, NY
An Idaho Guy Preps for a Diesel Shortage and the End Times

In the old days, they would’ve called me a hoarder. Now I’m a prepper! People tell me I shouldn’t publicly talk about these things. They warn that if the slop hits the fan I’m going to be a target. First, there are people who’ve filled barns with canned and dry goods. They would likely be a better source for any marauders. I also live in a part of town where many of my neighbors are cops.
IDAHO STATE
The Idaho Town Going the Way of the Dinosaurs

Bliss is a regular stop when I’m traveling the Interstate. I like to stop and eat at the Oxbow Cafe. Great food and great people. The new travel center is also a neat addition to the community. A friend told me her dad sculpted the dinosaur outside the café, basing it on a toy her brother had when he was a little boy.
BLISS, ID
I Would Drive From Idaho to Pick up This Car

There is a museum in Deer Lodge, Montana that is one of the best I’ve ever visited. It’s located in a part of the old state prison complex. There are nearly 200 classic and antique cars in the building. If you’re a motorhead, it’s worth the drive to see the place. From several points in Idaho, it’s only a few hours away. There are reasonably priced hotels in town (Deer Lodge is the hometown of NBA great Phil Jackson). There are multiple museums. The auto showcase is the biggest of the group.
IDAHO STATE
How to Make it Through the Long Winter Stuck Inside in Idaho

The warm days of summer and the pleasant days of fall are a memory of the past now, as the weather has shifted and the cold has made its way to southern Idaho. As the wind picks up, the temperatures drop, and the inevitable snow and rain come, many of us will turn to staying indoors instead of enjoying the great outdoors for the coming months. This can seem depressing a little, but there is much to do indoors this fall and winter, and Idahoans have decided to share how they enjoy spending time inside.
IDAHO STATE
Why the People of Idaho Are Drinking Water Wrong

There are certain things that human instincts teach us that nobody has to show us how to do. Nobody teaches you to blink as a baby, or how to breathe, you just come out knowing how to do it. Eating and drinking are also things that your body and brain figure out without help. Babies may need help latching on to mommy or taking a bottle, but their instinct is to suck and swallow the milk that comes out. Despite knowing how to do these instinctual things, you may be surprised to find out you have been doing one of them wrong this whole time, but don't worry you can now learn how to do it the proper way.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho has More of This Resource Than all Other Lower 48 States

Idaho has rivers. A lot of them. According to Only In Your State, Idaho has more river miles than any other state in the lower 48. These are great for fishing, boating, and all sorts of tourist activities. It’s also great for the economy. Early Idaho survived by loading agricultural products, precious metals, and timber onto barges. These were shipped downriver and made their way to coastal cities where there was great demand as the country was growing.
IDAHO STATE
An Idaho Neighbor Goes Big Brother on the Second Amendment

Maybe they can change the name to Noregon! The liberals on the left coast of our neighbor to the left simply can’t help themselves. They’re now going to attempt to institute strict new gun laws. A registry, fingerprinting, and public knowledge of your purchases are on the way. If there’s a silver lining, it’s that the measure barely passed. Maybe the lefties living in Portland, Salem, and Eugene are looking over their shoulders. The narrow margin would suggest they didn’t turn out in record numbers to approve the gun grab.
IDAHO STATE
What Would You Do? Moose Says ‘Good Morning’ Outside Your Door in Idaho

What would you do? What would you do if you woke up in the morning, got ready for work, went to head to your car, and found a moose standing in your driveway or on your front porch? What if you have an important flight to catch? Have to take your kids to school? What if you have an important meeting you can not miss at work? Moose are not known to be kind animals and would unlikely move by you saying please let me by. How do you handle the situation and how do you ultimately get out of your home safely and promptly, or do you? What would you do?
TWIN FALLS, ID
Delivery Driver Reports Unfamiliar, Massive South Idaho Bird

Idaho has a large number of immense, elusive birds that take flight throughout the state every day, and although condors aren't native to the Gem State, a delivery driver who was headed northeast of Twin Falls compared a bird he recently saw while on the clock to the massive breed of vulture more commonly found in California and Nevada.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Election Day 2022

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-It is election day across the Gem State as polls open for voters to choose the next governor and other top elected officials. Along with the governor's seat up for election, voters could decide on a new lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state treasurer, including United States Senator and U.S. Representatives. A number of local legislative seats are up for grabs and contested in Southern Idaho as well. Voters not sure where to cast a vote can go to the state website www.voteidaho.gov to enter their address and find out which precinct and polling place they belong. Idaho requires voters to present a photo identification when casting a ballot.
IDAHO STATE
Return Of Snowmaggedon? Agency Predicts Harsh South Idaho Winter

The recent release of data from a national scientific agency regarding winter predictions for the United States from December 2022 through February 2023 is translating into an abnormally severe start to the new year for the Magic Valley. Whether or not Idaho gets hammered with conditions mirroring those of the 2017 "Snowmaggedon" remains to be seen, but present indications are certainly insinuating that.
IDAHO STATE
