Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
MLive.com
CBS Sports
Sacred Heart at Rutgers odds, picks and predictions
The Sacred Heart Pioneers (1-0) and Rutgers Scarlet Knights (1-0) meet Thursday. Tip-opff from Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway is at 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Sacred Heart vs. Rutgers odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets. Sacred...
Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins heatedly arguing will confirm suspicions the Cardinals are a ticking time bomb
While the Cardinals have struggled this year, DeAndre Hopkins was supposed to lift them up when he returned from a suspension for performance-enhancing drugs. Through three games, after a warm embrace over his return, Hopkins has lived up to the billing on an individual level. Unfortunately for Arizona, it’s lost...
