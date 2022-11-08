Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lakechelanmirror.com
Mary Ann Porter
Mary Ann Porter, 86, of Chelan, Washington, and formerly of Marysville, Washington, passed away on October 31, 2022. Please leave any thoughts and memories for the family at Prechtrose.com. Services are under the direction of Precht Rose Chapel of Chelan.
kpq.com
Apple Blossom Festival Adds Meeting For Royal Selection
The Apple Blossom Festival is adding one more meeting to offer some flexibility for attendance at its mandatory meetings for the Royal Selection process. A meeting at 6pm Tuesday, Nov. 8 will be offered in addition to gatherings at 12 noon, 4pm and 6pm on Wednesday, Nov. 9. The additional...
The Best Town in Washington for Christmas
Eastern Washington is full of small towns that, in the winter snow, feel like a Hallmark Christmas movie come to life. But one town - one Bavarian themed town - stands out from the rest: Leavenworth. From November 25th to December 24th, Leavenworth becomes Christmastown. The Most "Christmassy" Town in...
lakechelanmirror.com
Veterans Day observances & events Area veterans will be honored on Thursday, Nov. 10 at area schools:
Manson High School: Join students and staff at Manson High School, in the Student Center at 8:30 a.m., for their annual Veterans Breakfast. This is a great opportunity for Veterans and students to make a personal connection. Morgen Owings Elementary (K-5th) in Chelan: Students and staff at MOE will honor...
lakechelanmirror.com
2022 NCW 1B All-League Selections
Co-Offensive Players of the Year – Landon Crutcher, QB, Entiat. Landon Crutcher – QB (Entiat) Abe Diaz – RB (Waterville) Pedro Arias – RB (Entiat) Christian Santos – WR (Entiat) Noah Fogelstrom – WR (Entiat) Tyrell Tonseth – TE (Bridgeport) Marshall Mires –...
lakechelanmirror.com
Entiat Tigers District Champions
The Entiat High School volleyball ladies are the Central Washington B League District Champions. They beat MLCA in three sets on Nov. 1. Courtesy Entiat School District.
ifiberone.com
Stranded cow that was too cold and weak to walk 'rolled' to safety near Okanogan
OKANOGAN - You've likely heard of 'cow tipping' but 'cow rolling?' The rolling of a fully-grown heifer cow was what needed to be done in order to save its life on Monday near Okanogan. At around 4:30 p.m., Eli Smith was traveling along SR 20 at North Cook Mountain Road...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Rescue Mission in Dire Need of Food, Cash Donations
The Wenatchee Rescue Mission has partnered with Harvest Valley Pest Control for a food drive to assist the area’s homeless community. Harvest Valley’s David Kaylor, who works closely with the Mission, says donations of food have hit an all-time low in recent months. “I’ve never seen our food...
ifiberone.com
Woman buys scratch ticket at Ephrata Walmart, wins $500,000; George Truck Stop sells $50,000 ticket days later
EPHRATA - The Columbia Basin has been a hotbed for lottery winners as of late. According to the Washington Lottery's website, Nicona B. bought a Merry Multiplier scratch ticket at the Walmart in Ephrata on Nov. 4. Christmas apparently came early for Nicona when she realized she had won the game's top prize of $500,000.
kpq.com
New Chelan PUD Site Year Behind Schedule, $25 Million Over Budget
Chelan County PUD's move from it's Fifth Street location to it's new Service Center in Olds Station is being delayed by almost a year and will cost $25 million more than originally thought. PUD staff members said Monday that there have been setbacks caused by market factors, and notably from...
Methow Valley News
Early season storm dumps 2 feet of snow in valley
Residents face outages, hazardous driving — and cows. “You had weather!” said Greg Koch, a forecaster with National Weather Service (NWS) in Spokane. The early November storm dumped almost 2 feet of snow in the Methow Valley from Sunday through Tuesday (Nov. 6 to 8), weighing down branches still laden with leaves after unseasonably warm weather well into October.
lakechelanmirror.com
Chelan County Sheriff, Chelan, Manson, Entiat Fire & Lake CHelan EMS Reports October 28 - November 3
00:48 Trespassing, 2038 Entiat Way, Entiat Food Center, Entiat. 01:19 Suspicious Circumstance, 216 W. Manson Rd., Starbuck’s, Chelan. 03:59 Unknown-injury Accident, 2300 block Howe St., Entiat. 05:26 Domestic Disturbance, 56 Chelan Butte Rd., Chelan. 06:06 Burglary, 224 Wapato Way, The Coffee Cabin, Manson. 07:54 Extra Patrol, 950 Totem Pole...
ifiberone.com
Pedestrian struck by car early Thursday morning near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — Grant County deputies are investigating an overnight vehicle versus pedestrian collision near Moses Lake. The incident occurred at just before 1 a.m. on Harris Road Northeast near Alma Road Northeast. The female pedestrian was airlifted to Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee for her injuries. Her...
kpq.com
First Look at the 2022 General Election Results
Disclaimer: The ballots are still being counted, these results are current as of Nov. 9, 2022. Here are some of the preliminary results for the 2022 General Election as of Tuesday night. Statewide and Congressional results. Senator Patty Murray has regained her seat against candidate Tiffany Smiley with a 57...
KXLY
The next storm moves in on Sunday – Matt
The last storm just left, but another one is coming in right behind it with more snow. Heavy snow will start falling early Sunday morning at the foot of the Cascades and the Okanogan Highlands. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Sunday through Monday morning for Okanogan, Douglas, Ferry, Stevens and Pend Oreille counties. Heavy snow could reach one foot or more in the Methow Valley with over 6 inches east of Lake Roosevelt.
ifiberone.com
Section of SR 28 in East Wenatchee closes due to settling caused by busted stormwater pipe
EAST WENATCHEE - Emergency repairs on the SR 28 bypass ramp at Fred Meyer in East Wenatchee begin Thursday. The ramp will be closed for repairs beginning at 6 a.m. each day. City of East Wenatchee officials say a broken stormwater pipe is causing problems. The failed pipe is allowing water to infiltrate the road base causing settling. The emergency project will replace the stormwater pipe and fill the voids caused by stormwater infiltration.
ifiberone.com
Joey Kriete leading race for Grant County Sheriff
EPHRATA -- With 12,317 ballots tallied between the two top candidates, Joey Kriete has a significant edge over Joe Harris in the race for Grant County sheriff. Kriete has 58.88% of the vote and Joe Harris maintains 40.27%. Kriete is a current Chief Deputy at the Grant County Sheriff's Office. Joe Harris is a former Grant County Deputy and the former police chief of Mattawa.
ifiberone.com
Four local stores sell winning lottery tickets within a week of each other
Within a week of each other, four different stores throughout the region sold winning lottery tickets worth either $10,000 or $20,000, according to Washington's Lottery. Data released on the Washington Lottery website states that the $20,000 wins were in Entiat and Moses Lake. On October 24, Jamie F. reeled in...
kpq.com
Chelan County Considers Response After Bear Attack In Leavenworth
Chelan County Commissioners are considering a plan of action after a bear attacked and injured a woman late last month in Leavenworth. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife has recommendations for keeping bears from entering into populated areas. They include bear-proofing all trash containers in the city, which Commissioner...
KXLY
More snow overnight before the cold moves in – Matt
Snow has kept falling in Okanogan County today, getting up close to a foot of snow as of 4 p.m. The snow spreads further east tonight across all of our northern counties where a Winter Storm Warning is in effect tonight and tomorrow. Heavy snow will continue to fall with up to an additional 12 inches in Okanogan County, 4-6 inches in Stevens, Ferry, and Pend Oreille Counties, and 6-8 inches in Boundary and Bonner counties.
Comments / 0