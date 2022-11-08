Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
WoW players call for Blizzard to remove “outdated” heirloom feature
World of Warcraft players are demanding Blizzard remove or reinvent heirlooms, with many calling the process convoluted and “outdated.”. Many World of Warcraft players know heirlooms are powerful pieces of gear that can only be bought and conveniently scale with a player’s level. However, upgrading WoW heirlooms can...
dexerto.com
Halo Infinite’s devs address why Forge is online-only after initial backlash
Halo Infinite’s new Forge mode is already a big success however, the lack of offline gameplay has sparked criticism and forced the devs to explain the reason for this decision. The Winter Update for Halo Infinite has dropped, serving as the biggest update for the game to date. Network...
dexerto.com
Halo Infinite player recreates iconic Blood Gulch map just hours after Forge Beta starts
One Halo player has already created one of the franchises most iconic maps, Blood Gulch, in the newly released Halo Infinite Forge mode. After months of waiting, Halo Infinite’s Forge mode has finally arrived. The game mode – made available as part of Infinite’s massive Winter Update – brings with it the chance for players to create their own maps, game types, weapon combinations, and more.
Activision relents, will give double XP tokens to Modern Warfare 2 players who missed the fine print
There's been some "confusion" about who was supposed to get the bonuses, so everyone's getting them.
The Oculus founder who was later fired by Facebook created a VR headset that can kill people in real life if they die in a game
The Oculus creator built a modified VR headset that kills players in real life if they die in a virtual game. "See you in the metaverse," he wrote.
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2’s 1.08 update is now live, and it’s a hefty 50 GB download on Xbox for some reason
A new update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 went live last night, potentially ushering in some big-time changes to the successful FPS from Activision. MW2 is off to a raucous start as the fastest-selling Call of Duty game in history, but it has its fair share of issues. It’s now one week after launch and players are getting frustrated with bugs, issues with progression, crashing problems, and a slow and confusing UI.
dexerto.com
How long is God of War Ragnarok? Main story length & side content rundown
God of War Ragnarok is filled to the brim with expansive locations, a hefty dose of side content, hidden collectibles, and of course, an epic main storyline. But just how long does it take to see and do everything in the latest chapter of Kratos’ saga? Here’s what you need to know.
dexerto.com
Shroud “disappointed” with CoD’s new DMZ mode, claims it doesn’t “come close to Tarkov”
Resident FPS phenom and Twitch mega-star shroud wasn’t all too pleased with his first session in Call of Duty’s new DMZ game mode in Warzone 2. Not only was his experience held back by various glitches, but the overall premise left a lot to be desired from the Escape From Tarkov fanatic seeking a similar challenge.
Oculus co-founder creates a 'thought-provoking' VR headset that will literally kill you if you die in a game
When "if you die in the game, you die in real life" is taken to its extreme.
dexerto.com
God of War Ragnarok finds huge Twitch success, but can’t topple Elden Ring
God of War Ragnarok’s arrival has shaken up the gaming world in 2022. It found massive success on Twitch as hundreds of thousands watched their favorite streamers play, but it’s still trailing its Game of the Year rival: Elden Ring. God of War Ragnarok was one of 2022’s...
dexerto.com
iiTzTimmy signs with 100 Thieves as Higround’s first-ever creator
Popular Twitch streamer iiTzTimmy has signed with 100 Thieves to become the first content creator to work directly alongside Higround, 100T’s gaming hardware brand. With over 2.5 million followers on his Twitch channel, iiTzTimmy has built one of the biggest channels on the platform. Notorious for his marathon live...
dexerto.com
Harvestella review: A blend of genres that are better left alone
Harvestella combines adorable life sims with gripping RPG elements but manages to create a complicated and busy experience that never seems to find its sweet spot. As Square Enix’s first fully-fledged farming simulator, Harvestella boasts a cross between the ever-popular life sim and the thrilling tropes of an RPG. Its Rune Factory animated style and fantasy atmosphere complement a monster-filled dungeon and faerie-enhabited farm fantastically, but it just fails to truly capture that perfect mix of each genre.
dexerto.com
Dr Disrespect highlights his biggest issues with Warzone 2 DMZ mode
Streaming star Dr Disrespect has given some initial thoughts on Modern Warfare 2’s DMZ mode, and he’s skeptical about a few things in particular. When Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 was first announced, a number of rumors surfaced about a brand-new mode that was similar to Escape from Tarkov. We know now that it’s known as DMZ.
dexerto.com
Genshin Impact Version 3.4 details: Release date window, character banners, more
Genshin Impact 3.4 leaks have begun to appear online, giving Travelers new details about the upcoming character banners, map updates, and other new content. Here’s everything we know so far about Genshin Impact 3.4. The Genshin Impact 3.4 update may be a way off, but that hasn’t stopped leakers...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 doubles player count record of original game in just one month
Overwatch 2 has been a raging success in Blizzard’s eyes, with player numbers far exceeding records set by the original game in the first month. More than 35 million players tried the free-to-play shooter, and they expect the community to grow. The fever surrounding Overwatch 2’s launch is still...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends dev confirms fix coming for reload bug in Season 15
An Apex Legends dev has confirmed that a fix is coming for the reload glitch that has plagued Season 15, especially when it comes to games on Broken Moon. The start of Apex Legends Season 15 has brought about some massive changes to the battle royale, with the arrival of both Catalyst and the new Broken Moon map.
dexerto.com
Best Skills to unlock early in God of War Ragnarok
While every Skill is valuable in its own right in God of War Ragnarok, some are more crucial than others early on. Here are the essential picks we recommend you unlock as early as possible. Much like the 2018 reboot, Ragnarok gives Kratos a vast assortment of Skills to unlock...
This VR Headset Can Actually Kill User If Character Dies In Game
The VR headset will kill the user if their character dies in a video game.
dexerto.com
Best Bryson 890 Modern Warfare 2 loadout: Class setup, Attachments & Perks
Modern Warfare 2’s Bryson 890 is a powerful shotgun capable of wiping out the enemy in only a few hits. However, the lack of range and handling can force you into positions you’d rather stay away from. With the right loadout, this can be easily eliminated and you can get back to taking down enemies with ease.
dexerto.com
Moistcr1tikal claims God of War Ragnarok has the “best intro ever”
The much-anticipated God of War Ragnarok has finally released, and was met with praise from critics far before its launch. Now, moistcr1tikal claims that the game has what he’s called the “best intro ever”. Spoilers for the intro ahead. God of War (2018) was known for having...
Comments / 0