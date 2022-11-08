Read full article on original website
Sanzari's: Upscale Italian Food In The Heart Of Bergen CountyOssiana TepfenhartBergen County, NJ
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service In Darien, ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenDarien, CT
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
USPS Suspends Service In ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenConnecticut State
Even Meat Lovers Go Vegan At Veggie HeavenOssiana TepfenhartMontclair, NJ
What’s Happening With This Dutchess County Eyesore?
Plans to replace an ugly Poughkeepsie eyesore with a new business are in the works, but just when will it happen?. If you've driven around the Hudson Valley recently you've probably noticed an unsettling number of rundown buildings. The abandoned businesses are scattered throughout the region, some of them sitting there for decades with no occupant.
peekskillherald.com
Quilts Contribute to the Fabric of Community
“Peekskill is a small town with history and a great sense of community and art,” says quilter Pauline Jackson. So when Jackson wanted to help raise funds for the nonprofit Hudson Valley H20 (HVH20) co-founded by her son, Ian Berger, she came up with the idea of making quilts of iconic places in Peekskill. Jackson says that proceeds from the sale of the quilts are “entirely a contribution” to the nonprofit water sports and environmental center on the Peekskill riverfront.
westchesterfamily.com
Shop Local: Westchester Holiday Markets and Craft Fairs
We love this time! In between the fun holiday activities and events, you’re probably looking for gifts for the special people in your life. In Westchester, there are many holiday markets and craft fairs where you can find local and handmade items. From vintage finds to handmade crafts to artisanal food to items from Africa, this list has you covered where to shop locally this holiday season.
Best Deal: Cottage for Sale in Ulster County
When I first wrote about this tiny cabin in the woods this past July I figured by August it would be snapped up and off the market. Obviously, I was wrong and now the price has been dropped by thousands of dollars. Now being offered for less than $125,000 this 500-square-foot cabin sitting on just under an acre on the Ridge in Esopus, New York is what I am now calling a steal.
Video: “Fearless” Predator Caught On Camera In HV Park
Dutchess County, NY recently had a visit from one of the most elusive predators in the Hudson Valley. One man was lucky enough to catch it on camera. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black bears, coyotes, and foxes all over the Hudson Valley. Recently, the NYS DEC even recorded a fisher in the forest adorably playing with bait (in the form of a CD hanging from a tree branch), as well as a marten frolicking in the Adirondack woods. This recent predator sighting, however, was right in the middle of a populated area.
Liberty Street Bistro in Newburgh closing its doors
Mike Kelly, owner of the Liberty Street Bistro in Newburgh, says the toll of the pandemic made it impossible to recover and stay open.
Beloved Hudson Valley Wellness Center Closing After 50 Years in Business
They've helped many Hudson Valley residents with their recovery. It's always really sad when a place closes its doors in the Hudson Valley, but especially one that really helps people. Addiction is a terrible disease and sometimes there aren't a lot of resources for those who are suffering from it. One location in the Hudson Valley has made it its mission to help with addiction recovery, but unfortunately, it will be closing its doors for good.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie city administrator to become mayor in January
POUGHKEEPSIE – When Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison leaves his post in January following his election to the State Senate, City Administrator Marc Nelson will take over as a. Rolison said since the two have worked so closely together, the transition will be seamless. “I couldn’t think of a better...
Hudson Valley Post
New York Man Nearly Kills Stranger After Using Bathroom In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man nearly killed a stranger after the stranger allowed him to use his bathroom. Sullivan County District Attorney Meagan Galligan recently announced that 22-year-old Brian Scott of Wurtsboro, New York was sentenced before the Sullivan County Court to 15 years in prison plus five years of post-release supervision.
NBC New York
Got a Spare 35-Foot Spruce? This Hudson Valley City Wants Yours for Christmas — But Only if It's Blue
Why does this sound like a Charlie Brown special? At least this one won't be made of aluminum -- or pink. Newburgh is looking for a Christmas tree -- and the city in New York's Orange County has a few requirements. Does yours meet their specs? Specifically, Newburgh is looking...
Man Vs. Coyote Showdown Caught on Camera in Hyde Park, NY
A dramatic video was caught of a Hyde Park man confronting a coyote on his front steps while leaving for work. Coyote sightings throughout the Hudson Valley are a pretty common occurrence. The coyote is a species of canine native to North America that is smaller than its close relative, the wolf, and slightly smaller than the closely related eastern wolf and red wolf.
Welcome Back: Hudson Valley Mayor Re-Hires Commissioner He Fired
In the village of Wappingers Falls, Mayor Rick Cerino is currently in the hot seat as he receives criticism for his handling of finding and hiring a new Village Police Commissioner. The Mayor recently announced his hiring for the vacant Village Police Commissioner role and his choice, is rather shocking. Actually, it's a shocking decision for many reasons.
White Plains Ranks As Fourth-Most Expensive City In New York Metro Area, Report Says
Two cities in Westchester County are among the most expensive cities in the region to rent in, a new report says. Both White Plains and Yonkers appear on the list of most expensive cities in the New York Metropolitan Area, according to a report from Monday, Nov. 7 by Zumper.
NEWS10 ABC
Fuel truck rollover in Ulster County
OLIVE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) reported of a fuel truck that had rolled over in the town of Olive. Many different Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) and other agencies responded to the scene. On October 24, ECO Grose received multiple reports of a fuel...
Where To Order Pies For Thanksgiving in Westchester NY
Fall is the time that officially commences pie season. Pies abound with delicious flavors for the month of November. Especially with Thanksgiving right around the corner, we all need to ensure that we are providing only the best pies for this very particular holiday. Take a peek at this list of best bakeries to stock up for thanksgiving pies.
rocklanddaily.com
Redevelopment Continues on Myrtle Avenue
A significant transformation is planned for Myrtle Avenue in Spring Valley. According to the Rockland County Business Journal, Moses Friedman of Johnson Manor Development, LLC acquired 33 and 37 North Myrtle Avenue for $2.9 million. The plan is to subdivide the 0.46-acre property and construct multiple two-family homes. The properties...
cityofnewburgh-ny.gov
City of Newburgh Announces Groundbreaking African American Oral History Project
Grant-funded project will recontextualize East End Historic District’s National Register Nomination; Oral History and Archival Research Will Be Developed Into K-12 Curricula. The City of Newburgh today announces a groundbreaking African American Oral History Project and issues a call for individuals to share their stories, and for community interviewers to help document those experiences. The Project, funded through the National Park Service’s African American Civil Rights grant program, will center the legacy of the City’s African American community in the East End Historic District (EEHD) to ensure historic preservation efforts prioritize cultural significance and community preservation alongside architectural integrity. The collected stories will spotlight the destabilizing effects of 20th century government-led segregation strategies in and around the EEHD, including urban renewal, housing discrimination, anti-Black lending practices, suburbanization, and white flight.
‘Well Renowned Destination’ Shocks Hudson Valley With Closing Plans
Many residents are shocked by the announcement and want to know why. One of the reasons why Newburgh is so unique is that there are TONS of different restaurants to try there. Every kind of cuisine is pretty much covered and each place has its own unique spin on it.
Turn to Tara: Gov. Hochul vows to crack down on public safety and code violators
Gov. Kathy Hochul says that she plans to crack down on public safety and code violators during her next four years in office.
‘Dumped & Tied to Porch’ New York Animal Shelter Looking for Info on Dog
A local animal shelter is asking the Hudson Valley if anyone might have any information on a dog that was left chained to the front door of their shelter. The Adopt-a-Dog animal shelter in Armonk, New York is hoping that someone might have more information on a dog that was left at the shelter this week. Adopt-a-Dog took to Facebook to share a story about a dog that was left outside of the shelter in hopes of finding its owner or maybe a new home.
