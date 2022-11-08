ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tim Michels, Tony Evers vote as campaign wraps up

By Rayos Syndication User
 3 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — The two men running for governor in Wisconsin joined voters at the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots.

Republican Tim Michels waited in line at Chenequa Village Hall in Hartland just after 8 a.m. Afterward, he told voters that, if he wins, the first thing he’ll do is put an ‘Open for Business’ sign at the Illinois-Wisconsin border.

“It’s time for a leader who’s going to respect the Wisconsin economy and put working families of Wisconsin first and always,” Michels said. “It’s time for change and that’s what this is all about.”

Governor Tony Evers cast his ballot a few hours later at the Maple Bluff Village Center, waiting in line alongside his wife, Kathy. He addressed concerns that the results of the race may not be known until Wednesday.

“I’m assuming it’s going to take a while,” Evers said. “At the end of the day, we’ll have an answer from the people of Wisconsin.”

You can follow the race as results come in on Channel3000.com and catch live around-the-clock coverage beginning at 7:25 p.m.

