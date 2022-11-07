Read full article on original website
Luke Bryan Finds God in Powerful New Song, ‘Prayin’ in a Deer Stand’ [Listen]
Luke Bryan shines a light on his passion for God and hunting in a heartfelt new song, “Prayin’ in a Deer Stand.”. Co-written with hit songwriters Nicolle Galyon and Jimmy Robbins, the powerful faith-based country tune finds Bryan reflecting on the crux of faith, prayer, an omnipresent God and the freedom and stillness in a deer stand.
Cody Johnson Brings Inspiring ‘Til You Can’t’ to 2022 CMA Awards
Cody Johnson marked a milestone moment in his career with a triumphant performance of "'Til You Can't" at the 2022 CMA Awards. Johnson delivered the third performance of the night at the CMA Awards. It was a straightforward version of the hit that sent him to the top of the charts and made him a household name in country music. The Texan took to the biggest stage in Nashville to remind fans that Music City isn't the only place that made country music famous. The audience roared their approval for one of the biggest hits of the year.
Luke Bryan Gets His ‘Country On’ at 2022 CMA Awards [Watch]
Luke Bryan set his co-hosting duties aside to give fans a performance of his latest track, "Country On," during the 2022 CMA Awards. Bryan’s performance took place mid-way through the three-hour broadcast and followed the win for Vocal Group of the Year, which went to Old Dominion. Before he hit the stage, Bryan's co-host for the evening, former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning welcomed the country crooner and American Idol judge to the stage.
Luke Bryan Stopping by ESPN’s ‘College Game Day’ Ahead of CMA Awards
Country artists and fans are gearing up for the CMA Awards on Wednesday (Nov. 9) on ABC, and there are plenty of exciting programs on ABC and ESPN in the days leading up to the show. CMA Week officially kicks off with On the Red Carpet: Countdown to the CMA...
Carrie Underwood Stuns With New Single ‘Hate My Heart’ at 2022 CMA Awards
Carrie Underwood supplied a dramatic and captivating performance of "Hate My Heart" at the 2022 CMA Awards. Underwood brought a bit of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena for the awards show with her performance on Wednesday night (Nov. 9). The arena was filled with pyrotechnics and a style that is much more like the one she carries on the road than the full-length dress she donned for the opening tribute to Loretta Lynn with Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert. It was literally a fiery performance of her latest single from her new album. She'll bring it back to Bridgestone Arena for a big homecoming show on March 1 with Jimmie Allen in support.
Luke Combs Says Seeing Son Tex Smile at Him Is ‘Biggest Reward’
Luke Combs is one of the fastest-to-fame artists in modern country music, but nothing could have prepared him for how swiftly fatherhood would hit him. "The most challenging is just jumping into it," he tells Taste of Country, speaking about becoming a father for the first time. "There's no warm-up period. It's like getting thrown into a pool and you don't know how to swim. I would compare it to that. That's the most challenging."
Jon Pardi Stole a Pair of Lainey Wilson’s Bell Bottoms and She Isn’t Pleased
Jon Pardi has found himself some new fashion: bell-bottom pants. Lainey Wilson rock bell-bottoms while touring together, he decided to get himself a pair. The "Heartache Medication" singer showed off how versatile his new pants are with a funny video that also promotes Wilson's new album. "Popped on a pair...
Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson Declare ‘You’re Drunk, Go Home’ With 2022 CMA Awards Performance
Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson brought their honky-tonk sendoff "You're Drunk, Go Home" to the 2022 CMA Awards stage. Ballerini began the highly-anticipated performance solo before being joined by Pearce and Clarkson. She introduced the other women after the first chorus. The three — in matching blue outfits — belted out the fun, catchy lyrics on a single platform. A waterfall of sparks cascaded behind them as they closed out the final chorus in front of rambunctious applause.
Jo Dee Messina Joins Cole Swindell for ‘Heads Carolina’ Mashup at 2022 CMA Awards
Cole Swindell transported the 2022 CMA Awards back to the '90s with an energetic performance of his nostalgic track "She Had Me at Heads Carolina," which included a very special guest appearance. Dressed in a suede fringe jacket and his signature Georgia Southern University hat, the Georgia native rolled through...
The Story of Chris Stapleton + Patty Loveless’ 2022 CMA Awards Performance, ‘You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive’
Chris Stapleton did it again! The singer's 2022 CMA Awards performance is the most talked about moment from the show, just like it was seven years ago. This time the reclusive Patty Loveless stepped on stage to help him win the night. Performing "You'll Never Leave Harlan Alive" with Stapleton's...
Alabama’s Randy Owen on Jeff Cook’s Death: ‘I’m Hurt in a Way I Can’t Describe’
Alabama's Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry each released statements about the death of group co-founder Jeff Cook. Both remember him as a brilliant musician and a brother in music. "I'm hurt in a way I can't describe," Owen writes. The 73-year-old guitarist died on Monday (Nov. 7). He'd been battling...
Sam Hunt Thinks His Dad Bod Is Inevitable: ‘Nature Takes Care of That’
Sam Hunt has typically been a guy who stays in shape, but his new role as a father might change that. For many men, the "dad bod" becomes the new norm after they enter parenthood and priorities shift. Ahead of the 2022 CMA Awards, Hunt admits he wouldn't be surprised if it happens to him, too.
Nate Smith Is Finding Country Success, 15 Years After Nashville Broke His Heart — Taste of Country Nights, On Demand
Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.
Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde Win Musical Event of the Year at 2022 CMA Awards
Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde have won Musical Event of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards. The award was one of two that were announced early on Wednesday morning (Nov. 9), hours in advance of the ceremony that will air on ABC on Wednesday night. Good Morning America revealed the winners in the categories of Musical Event and Music Video of the Year in a special segment airing live from downtown Nashville.
Keith Urban Shares Sweet Moment With Young Fan Born With Brain Condition [Watch]
Keith Urban shared a very special moment with a 6-year-old fan at a show in Peoria, Ill., on Friday, Nov. 4. The singer was performing when he spotted a family in the front row, with a young boy sitting atop his dad's shoulders. Urban stopped the show to chat with the family, and the parents introduced themselves as Whitney Donaldson and Chase Hammock of Monticello, Ill. They also introduced their 6-year-old son, Kellen, who was clearly enjoying the show.
Luke Combs Crowned Entertainer of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards
Luke Combs is officially the Entertainer of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards. He accepted the night's most coveted trophy with an emotional speech at the awards show on Wednesday night (Nov. 9). Only the biggest stars are considered for this marquee category, so competition was fierce. The winning...
Hear Jason Aldean’s Cover of Alabama’s ‘Christmas in Dixie’
Jason Aldean is getting into the holiday spirit already with a festive cover of Alabama's "Christmas in Dixie." Alabama released "Christmas in Dixie" in December of 1982, featuring an ultra-country production as the group sings about the magic of Christmas in many different places, but especially in the Southern United States.
Dolly Parton Joins Jimmy Fallon for Fun New Holiday Song ‘Almost Too Early for Christmas’ [Listen]
Dolly Parton and Jimmy Fallon are calling attention to the awkward post-Halloween period in a new song titled "Almost Too Early for Christmas." The track brings to light what many people ponder during this time of year. Halloween is in the books and Thanksgiving is on the horizon; however, many jump right into the spirit of Christmas. They poke fun at the juxtaposition that puts jack-o-lanterns and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer on the same aisle at the store.
Sadie Robertson and Husband Christian Huff Are Expecting Baby No. 2: ‘Another Little Miracle’
A new baby is joining the Duck Dynasty family! Sadie Robertson and her husband Christian Huff are expecting their second child, according to a sweet family shot on Robertson's social media. "Another little miracle is in motion," she writes alongside a picture of herself, Huff and their 18-month-old daughter Honey,...
Jimmie Allen Pulls Out of CMA Awards Performance Due to Illness
Jimmie Allen will no longer be performing at the 2022 CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 9). The singer shared a message on Twitter Wednesday afternoon, sharing that he is feeling "under the weather" and won't be able to sing. Allen was set to perform "Out in the Middle" alongside...
