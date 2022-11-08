Alvvays Play First Nashville Show in Five Years in Support of Critically-Acclaimed New LP ‘Blue Rev’ | TONIGHT @ Marathon Music Works w/ Slow Pulp

It’s been around a decade since local rocker and longtime site favorite Suzie Chism first sprung onto the Nashville scene fronting Moseley- an alt rock trio we’ve sorely missed since their disbandment several years ago (though they did recently reunite for a one-off show). Post-Moseley, however, Chism has been keeping busy, initially debuting a new project called SUP back in 2017, touring as the guitarist for FeFe Dobson, and eventually relocating to Los Angeles, where she crafted her solo full-length debut, 2020’s Where.

