Alvvays Play First Nashville Show in Five Years in Support of Critically-Acclaimed New LP ‘Blue Rev’ | TONIGHT @ Marathon Music Works w/ Slow Pulp

Sumner County Schools Announces Free Teacher Certification ProgramAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Nashville Nonprofit Partners with Metro Schools to Offer Tech to FamiliesAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensNashville, TN
Nashville Doctor Urges Voters to Turn Out, Make ChangeAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
nocountryfornewnashville.com
[PREMIERE] Suzie Chism Reflects on Loneliness, Defies Genre with Sophomore Album ‘Pobrecita’ | See Her TONIGHT @ Vinyl Tap!
It’s been around a decade since local rocker and longtime site favorite Suzie Chism first sprung onto the Nashville scene fronting Moseley- an alt rock trio we’ve sorely missed since their disbandment several years ago (though they did recently reunite for a one-off show). Post-Moseley, however, Chism has been keeping busy, initially debuting a new project called SUP back in 2017, touring as the guitarist for FeFe Dobson, and eventually relocating to Los Angeles, where she crafted her solo full-length debut, 2020’s Where.
thecountrynote.com
Country Singer-Songwriter Brei Carter To Release Poignant & Empowering New Music Video For “Stronger Than That” On November 18
Music video to exclusively premiere November 17 on AIM Country Music TV. with TBA airings on The Country Network & CMT.com on Nov. 25. “The country-pop singer-songwriter’s lyrical delivery is timeless and powerful, with the ability to make us not just listen, but stop and think. Her vocals are smooth and beautiful, like a breath of fresh air.”
First look inside $15,000-a-night luxury suite, restaurant with Michelin-star chef at Four Seasons Nashville
News 2 was able to step inside 2,200 square-feet of lavish living during an exclusive tour of the Four Seasons' presidential suite, as well as check out the hotel's restaurant, featuring a Michelin-star chef.
These Two Local Venues Will Help You Get in the Christmas Spirit with Holiday Concerts
Music is popular during the holiday because it can bring the family together and generate happy memories, as well as being a part of the religious celebration of the season. Bonds can be created through the shared experience of music. This holiday season two local venues are offering great music to Maury County residents, Homestead Hall at Hardison Mill and The Barn at Phelps Farm.
williamsonhomepage.com
Franklin Christmas celebration set for Dec. 2
According to a city news release, festivities begin at 6 p.m. with performances beginning at 6:40 p.m. and the tree lighting expected to take place at 7:15 p.m. Headliner Matthew West is the current American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers Christian Music Songwriter/Artist of the Year, the KLOVE Male Artist of the Year and Nashville Songwriters Association International Songwriter/Artist of the year.
franklinis.com
The Factory at Franklin Announces Upcoming Events Schedule
The Factory at Franklin Announces Upcoming Events Schedule. Activities, Entertainment, Events, Events, Family & Kids, Franklin TN, Out & About, Shopping, Visit. The Historic Property to Host Southern Men’s Showcase, Made South Holiday Market, American Policy Christmas in America, Brightstone Christmas Program & White Cane Day. FRANKLIN, Tenn., (November...
'Losing our identity:' Rotier's Restaurant building demolished in Nashville
Nashville staple Rotier’s Restaurant building has been torn down to pave the way for development.
Longtime Nashville Restaurant Demolished After Decades Of Service
"What makes this even sadder is we'll never have this type of thing again."
'Rocky Top' plays at CMA Awards thanks to Peyton Manning
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Peyton Manning wouldn't be Peyton Manning without mentioning Rocky Top whenever he gets the chance. So, when Manning came on stage with country singer and Georgia Bulldogs fan Luke Bryan during the 56th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville on Wednesday night, it was no surprise the Sheriff paid homage to his alma mater.
WSMV
First Kurdish QB in Middle Tennessee sees huge community support
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Shivan Abdullah is not only the starting quarterback, kicker, and punter for Cane Ridge High School. He’s also believed to be the first Kurdish player in the role of starting quarterback in Middle Tennessee history. “I’ve never seen this ever, and I’ve been asking guys...
Nashville's Christmas Village returns Friday for 61st year
The 61st-annual Christmas Village at the Fairgrounds Nashville is back Friday. People can get some early Christmas shopping done through Sunday all for a good cause.
nashvilleguru.com
Thanksgiving in Nashville: Where to Eat & Order From
Thanksgiving is on Thursday, November 24, 2022. This year, sit back and leave the cooking to someone else. There are many places serving special Thanksgiving Day dinners, as well as providing meals and treats to go. Here’s where to eat and order from for Thanksgiving in Nashville. More options...
Fireball lights up the sky over Middle Tennessee Tuesday night
If you were outside Tuesday night around 9 p.m., you wouldn't have been able to miss it — a very bright meteor falling across the sky and ending in a bright flash.
Grandmother speaks after losing 18-year-old grandson to violence in North Nashville
Last Friday, Daryl Shannon, also known as DJ, was found inside a Dodge van with a gunshot wound.
Raising Cane’s planning new restaurant in Hendersonville
The fast food chain will build a 2,843-square-foot restaurant.
cushmanwakefield.com
Nashville Ranks No. 1 U.S. Real Estate Market to Watch
Urban Land Institute and PricewaterhouseCoopers released its 2022 Emerging Trends in Real Estate report, ranking Nashville as the No. 1 U.S. Real Estate Market to watch for the second year in a row, the first repeat since San Francisco in 2013-2014. ULI/PwC placed the city in the “Supernova” category, stating:...
WKRN
Nashville crews battle business fire on Charlotte Pike
The Nashville Fire Department spent Wednesday afternoon working to extinguish a commercial fire on Charlotte Pike. Nashville crews battle business fire on Charlotte …. The Nashville Fire Department spent Wednesday afternoon working to extinguish a commercial fire on Charlotte Pike. Man charged after 2021 shooting. Mattress fire at Donelson motel.
Wintry mix possible during a very cold weekend in Middle Tennessee
Very cold temperatures are expected this weekend across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, and the overall trend is showing cooler than average temps for the next 10+ days.
Man confesses to leaving camera in Portland bathroom to film underage girls
A man accused of hiding a camera inside a Portland restaurant bathroom is now behind bars after a months-long investigation.
WKRN
8th grader charged after Warren County threat
New charges for two accused of robbery, carjacking. New charges have been filed against two men accused of stealing a car and leading police on a chase. Veterans Day was extra special for more than 80 soldiers in the Tennessee National Guard serving in Africa for over a year as they returned home.
