Nashville, TN

Alvvays Play First Nashville Show in Five Years in Support of Critically-Acclaimed New LP ‘Blue Rev’ | TONIGHT @ Marathon Music Works w/ Slow Pulp

By Philip Obenschain
nocountryfornewnashville.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

nocountryfornewnashville.com

[PREMIERE] Suzie Chism Reflects on Loneliness, Defies Genre with Sophomore Album ‘Pobrecita’ | See Her TONIGHT @ Vinyl Tap!

It’s been around a decade since local rocker and longtime site favorite Suzie Chism first sprung onto the Nashville scene fronting Moseley- an alt rock trio we’ve sorely missed since their disbandment several years ago (though they did recently reunite for a one-off show). Post-Moseley, however, Chism has been keeping busy, initially debuting a new project called SUP back in 2017, touring as the guitarist for FeFe Dobson, and eventually relocating to Los Angeles, where she crafted her solo full-length debut, 2020’s Where.
NASHVILLE, TN
thecountrynote.com

Country Singer-Songwriter Brei Carter To Release Poignant & Empowering New Music Video For “Stronger Than That” On November 18

Music video to exclusively premiere November 17 on AIM Country Music TV. with TBA airings on The Country Network & CMT.com on Nov. 25. “The country-pop singer-songwriter’s lyrical delivery is timeless and powerful, with the ability to make us not just listen, but stop and think. Her vocals are smooth and beautiful, like a breath of fresh air.”
NASHVILLE, TN
Maury County Source

These Two Local Venues Will Help You Get in the Christmas Spirit with Holiday Concerts

Music is popular during the holiday because it can bring the family together and generate happy memories, as well as being a part of the religious celebration of the season. Bonds can be created through the shared experience of music. This holiday season two local venues are offering great music to Maury County residents, Homestead Hall at Hardison Mill and The Barn at Phelps Farm.
COLUMBIA, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Franklin Christmas celebration set for Dec. 2

According to a city news release, festivities begin at 6 p.m. with performances beginning at 6:40 p.m. and the tree lighting expected to take place at 7:15 p.m. Headliner Matthew West is the current American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers Christian Music Songwriter/Artist of the Year, the KLOVE Male Artist of the Year and Nashville Songwriters Association International Songwriter/Artist of the year.
FRANKLIN, TN
franklinis.com

The Factory at Franklin Announces Upcoming Events Schedule

The Factory at Franklin Announces Upcoming Events Schedule. Activities, Entertainment, Events, Events, Family & Kids, Franklin TN, Out & About, Shopping, Visit. The Historic Property to Host Southern Men’s Showcase, Made South Holiday Market, American Policy Christmas in America, Brightstone Christmas Program & White Cane Day. FRANKLIN, Tenn., (November...
FRANKLIN, TN
WBIR

'Rocky Top' plays at CMA Awards thanks to Peyton Manning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Peyton Manning wouldn't be Peyton Manning without mentioning Rocky Top whenever he gets the chance. So, when Manning came on stage with country singer and Georgia Bulldogs fan Luke Bryan during the 56th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville on Wednesday night, it was no surprise the Sheriff paid homage to his alma mater.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

First Kurdish QB in Middle Tennessee sees huge community support

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Shivan Abdullah is not only the starting quarterback, kicker, and punter for Cane Ridge High School. He’s also believed to be the first Kurdish player in the role of starting quarterback in Middle Tennessee history. “I’ve never seen this ever, and I’ve been asking guys...
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvilleguru.com

Thanksgiving in Nashville: Where to Eat & Order From

Thanksgiving is on Thursday, November 24, 2022. This year, sit back and leave the cooking to someone else. There are many places serving special Thanksgiving Day dinners, as well as providing meals and treats to go. Here’s where to eat and order from for Thanksgiving in Nashville. More options...
NASHVILLE, TN
cushmanwakefield.com

Nashville Ranks No. 1 U.S. Real Estate Market to Watch

Urban Land Institute and PricewaterhouseCoopers released its 2022 Emerging Trends in Real Estate report, ranking Nashville as the No. 1 U.S. Real Estate Market to watch for the second year in a row, the first repeat since San Francisco in 2013-2014. ULI/PwC placed the city in the “Supernova” category, stating:...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Nashville crews battle business fire on Charlotte Pike

The Nashville Fire Department spent Wednesday afternoon working to extinguish a commercial fire on Charlotte Pike. Nashville crews battle business fire on Charlotte …. The Nashville Fire Department spent Wednesday afternoon working to extinguish a commercial fire on Charlotte Pike. Man charged after 2021 shooting. Mattress fire at Donelson motel.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

8th grader charged after Warren County threat

New charges for two accused of robbery, carjacking. New charges have been filed against two men accused of stealing a car and leading police on a chase. Veterans Day was extra special for more than 80 soldiers in the Tennessee National Guard serving in Africa for over a year as they returned home.
WARREN COUNTY, TN

