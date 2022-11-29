ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Everything to Know About the 2023 Academy Awards: Who’s Hosting, Who’s Nominated and More

By Meredith Nardino
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gI4q5_0j3LWu6v00

Roll out the red carpet! Movie lovers are already expecting the 2023 Academy Awards to be a star-studded affair.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced in May 2022 that the 95th annual Oscars would be held the following March, returning to Hollywood's iconic Dolby Theatre. Six months later, Jimmy Kimmel was confirmed as the 2023 host .

"Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap. Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no," the comedian teased in a November 2022 statement.

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and president Janet Yang called Kimmel "the perfect host," while ABC exec Craig Erwich praised the Brooklyn native's poise under pressure. "Having Jimmy Kimmel return to host the Oscars is a dream come true. As we see every night on his own show, Jimmy can handle anything with both heart and humor, and we know that he will deliver the laughs and celebratory moments that define the Oscars," Erwich continued.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host previously emceed the event in 2017 when Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway incorrectly announced La La Land as the best picture winner. The actors were initially handed the wrong envelope before revealing Moonlight as the official winner. Kimmel returned to host one year later, and the 2018 ceremony was smooth sailing.

In 2022, the Oscars were led by a trio of hosts: Amy Schumer , Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes . Ahead of the big night, Kimmel joked about the unique setup .

"I got paid $15,000 to host the Oscars and there's one of me," he told Sykes on his show in March 2022. "You guys will probably have to split that. ... You're getting robbed."

However, the most memorable moment from the 94th Academy Awards had little to do with the three hosts. When Chris Rock was presenting a trophy, he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith 's shaved head — and Will Smith stormed the stage in her defense. The King Richard star, who went on to win best actor that night, slapped Rock across the face during the broadcast.

After issuing a public apology, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum was banned from all Academy events for the next 10 years. He also resigned from the organization.

The controversy continued to be a hot topic at other awards shows throughout the year. Trevor Noah opened the 2022 Grammys with a reference to the incident, while the organizers of the 2022 Tony Awards reportedly reminded attendees that the event "has a strict no violence policy."

Scroll down to learn more about the 2023 Academy Awards:

Comments / 1

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Irene Cara, Oscar-Winning Singer and Actress, Dies at 63

Irene Cara, the actress and pop star who won an Oscar and a Grammy for the hit “Flashdance… What a Feeling” from Flashdance and created her own memorable screen moments with films such as Sparkle and Fame, has died, according to her rep. She was 63. Cara died in her Florida home, according to Judith Moose, who posted about the news on Twitter on Friday night. Moose told The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday that a cause of death has not yet been determined.More from The Hollywood ReporterGene Cipriano, Famed Session Musician and Woodwind Player in Hollywood, Dies at 94Albert Pyun, Director...
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Austin Butler Sets 'SNL' Hosting Debut Amid 'Elvis' Oscar Buzz

Austin Butler fans hoping to see the Elvis star's comedy chops will get their chance in December. The actor, who previously had a breakout role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, will host the Dec. 17 episode of Saturday Night Live. Butler was one of three SNL hosts NBC announced on Tuesday.
Us Weekly

Who Is Dr. Jennifer Ashton? 5 Things to Know About Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ ‘Good Morning America’ Cohost

Part of the team! Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were enlisted to helm GMA3: What You Need to Know in September 2020 opposite Dr. Jennifer Ashton. “The three of us have been working and collaborating together on random segments for a while now,” Ashton, 53, recalled of her broadcast partnership with Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, during Resident […]
MICHIGAN STATE
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner & Daughter Violet, 17, Stun At Joe Biden’s State Dinner In Matching Black Dresses

Jennifer Garner and daughter Violet, 17, stunned as they twinned in black dresses for Joe Biden’s State Dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. The actress, 50, opted for a classic Ralph Lauren number paired with patent leather platform shoes, while Ben Affleck‘s oldest child went with an ankle length dress with a flared out skirt. December 1st also marks Violet’s 17th birthday.
Us Weekly

Good Morning America’s Amy Robach and Husband Andrew Shue Sold Their New York Apartment Ahead of T.J. Holmes Affair Rumors: Details

Preparing to part ways? Amy Robach and her husband, Andrew Shue, sold their New York City apartment one week before the Good Morning America co-anchor was photographed getting cozy with coworker T.J. Holmes. Us Weekly confirmed that Robach, 49, and Shue, 55, listed their property in September. Two months later, the spacious apartment went off the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Us Weekly

Good Morning America’s Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Trained for NYC Marathon With Andrew Shue Before Cozy Photos Surfaced

History together. Good Morning America anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes trained for and ran a marathon together earlier this month, before photos of them getting cozy surfaced. “Amazing group and incredible weather today. Our half marathon posse slaying the final long training run,” Robach, 49, captioned a carousel of Instagram photos in March. In […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Us Weekly

Britney Spears’ Biggest Accomplishments Since Her Comeback

More than 20 years into her career, Britney Spears still sits on the throne as the Princess of Pop. The former Mouseketeer burst onto the music scene in 1998 with her debut single, “…Baby One More Time.” After releasing three successful albums, 1999’s …Baby One More Time, 2000’s Oops!… I Did It Again and 2001’s […]
TVLine

Shrinking First Look: Harrison Ford and Jason Segel Star in Comedy From Segel, Ted Lasso Duo — Get Release Date

Apple TV+ has booked a January appointment with Shrinking. The 10-episode comedy, created by series star Jason Segel and Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence and cast member/writer Brett Goldstein, will premiere Friday, Jan. 27, with its first two episodes. Subsequent episodes will unspool weekly. The series follows Segel’s Jimmy, “a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks,” according to the official logline. “Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives — including his own.” Segel stars opposite Harrison Ford, who was previously confirmed to play Dr....
Variety

Tracee Ellis Ross, Erika Alexander, Sterling K. Brown, Issa Rae Join Jeffrey Wright in Cord Jefferson’s Directorial Debut for MGM’s Orion Pictures

MGM’s Orion Pictures has acquired worldwide distribution rights to Emmy-winning writer Cord Jefferson’s untitled feature directorial debut, starring Emmy winner Jeffrey Wright. Produced by MRC and Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman’s T-Street Productions, the film is based on the novel “Erasure” by Percival Everett. Jefferson (“Watchmen,” “Maser of None”) also adapted the screenplay. “As longtime fans of Cord, we are thrilled to be a part of his feature film debut and for the opportunity to share his vision with global audiences,” said Alana Mayo, president of Orion Pictures, in a statement announcing the acquisition. “His adaptation of Everett’s biting novel...
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

255K+
Followers
25K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy