Professional baseball in North America is over for the time being. You may not miss it yet (there were 2,430 regular season Major League games this year, plus the postseason, the minors, and college baseball — it’s okay if you need a little break), but there will be a point in the coming months when you really, really do. It’ll be cold outside; it’ll be dark; all your shoes will be covered in salt stains; and walking down the street to get a sandwich will make you feel like Ernest Goddamn Shackleton. At that point, almost nothing will make you feel better than firing up some joyous, steamy, high-quality winter league baseball.

14 HOURS AGO