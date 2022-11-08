Read full article on original website
The Oculus founder who was later fired by Facebook created a VR headset that can kill people in real life if they die in a game
The Oculus creator built a modified VR headset that kills players in real life if they die in a virtual game. "See you in the metaverse," he wrote.
dayton247now.com
Oculus inventor claims he made VR headset that will kill you if you die in a game
Palmer Luckey, the creator of the Oculus Rift, says he has a VR headset that will kill the user in real life if they die in a video game. The headset is rigged with explosive charge modules aimed at the user's head. If they were to die in the game, the charges would go off, exploding their brain, according to Vice.
This VR Headset Can Actually Kill User If Character Dies In Game
The VR headset will kill the user if their character dies in a video game.
Oculus creator makes virtual reality headset that intentionally kills people
Palmer Luckey, the creator of Oculus, has created a virtual reality headset that intentionally kills people.Named ‘NerveGear’, the system aims to closely tie people’s virtual life to their real one – by bringing them both to an end at the same time.If someone dies in a virtual reality game or experience while wearing the headset, then they will be killed in real life at the same time, Mr Luckey said.It does so by detecting the specific shade of red that shows when a person dies, meaning that developers could easily integrate the system. Once that red shows, three explosive modules explode,...
ComicBook
ComicBook
IGN
knowtechie.com
techaiapp.com
ComicBook
