dayton247now.com

Oculus inventor claims he made VR headset that will kill you if you die in a game

Palmer Luckey, the creator of the Oculus Rift, says he has a VR headset that will kill the user in real life if they die in a video game. The headset is rigged with explosive charge modules aimed at the user's head. If they were to die in the game, the charges would go off, exploding their brain, according to Vice.
The Independent

Oculus creator makes virtual reality headset that intentionally kills people

Palmer Luckey, the creator of Oculus, has created a virtual reality headset that intentionally kills people.Named ‘NerveGear’, the system aims to closely tie people’s virtual life to their real one – by bringing them both to an end at the same time.If someone dies in a virtual reality game or experience while wearing the headset, then they will be killed in real life at the same time, Mr Luckey said.It does so by detecting the specific shade of red that shows when a person dies, meaning that developers could easily integrate the system. Once that red shows, three explosive modules explode,...
HappyGamer

Microsoft’s Phil Spencer Has Stated That The PlayStation Version Of Call Of Duty Will Continue To Be Available And That The Franchise May Even Be Ported To Other Systems

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has stated that the Call of Duty series will continue to be available on PlayStation systems, and there is even talk of bringing the sequel to the Nintendo Switch in the future. However, there have been rumors that Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision, publisher of the Call of Duty franchise, will make the popular first-person shooter series Xbox 360-only.
ComicBook

Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles

Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
ComicBook

PS5 and Xbox Series X Owners Get Stealth Release, Free for Some

PS5 and Xbox Series X|S owners were surprised with a new stealth release today, and it's free for some users. The Nintendo Switch usually has a monopoly on stealth releases, but more developers and publishers are starting to deploy the same tactic on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, especially when the game is already available on PS4 and Xbox One. The latest example of this is Endling: Extinction s Forever, which was randomly dropped on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S today. And if you own the game on PS4 or Xbox One, it's free.
SVG

Nintendo Worked On A Touchscreen For The Game Boy Color That Was Never Released

Nintendo may have struck console gold with the Nintendo Switch, which remains lucrative years after its release, but the road has been long and not always paved with happiness. In fact, the Japanese monolith has made quite a few mistakes over the years, committing some console blunders to balance out the industry-changing highest highs of systems like the Game Boy (via Smithsonian Magazine).
knowtechie.com

The Sega Genesis Mini 2 is now available with 60 games

Sega’s new Genesis Mini 2 retro console that comes with 60 pre-installed classic games is now available to order for $99.99. We first heard about the Sega Genesis Mini 2 a few months ago. It’s a follow-up to 2019’s similar revamp of the classic gaming console. This...
techaiapp.com

#TheSteamSix 6 PlayStation 2 Games That are Still Available on Steam

Hello and welcome to #TheSteamSix, iTech Post’s series that focuses on the games that you can purchase on Steam!. Since today also happens to be Throwback Thursday, how about we go down the nostalgic route and talk about the games from the past that you can purchase and play thanks to Steam. Specifically, we will list down six PlayStation 2 games that you can find on the platform!
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Users Can Now Play Major 2022 PlayStation Exclusive

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users can now play a major PlayStation console exclusive from earlier this year. 2022 has been a big year for PlayStation exclusives between the likes of God of War Ragnarok, Gran Turismo 7, and Horizon Zero Dawn. Because of juggernauts like these games, many forget about one of this year's first great PlayStation exclusives, Sifu from Slocap. When it was released back in February, it was notably only available via PC, PS4, and PS5. It's still not come to Xbox consoles, but it did come to Nintendo Switch this week.

