Read full article on original website
Related
comicon.com
Mad Cave Studios Announces ‘Hunt. Kill. Repeat.’ For Spring 2023
It’s Kill Bill meets Clash of the Titans in Mad Cave Studios’ all-new series, Hunt. Kill. Repeat., written by Mark London, with artists Francesco Archidiacono and Marc Deering, colorist Lee Loughridge, letterer Rus Wooton, and cover artist Ryan Kincaid . The former goddess, Artemis, daughter of Zeus, is...
comicon.com
Something For The Weekend: Your Regular Dose Of Popular Posts
It was a week of highs and lows with the lows being the passing of artists Kevin O’Neill and Carlos Pacheco this week. Breaking such news is never a good occasion, and it hasn’t been often we’ve had to cover two deaths in the one week. Although, it’s becoming something of a dire year, what with the passing of Neal Adams, George Pérez and Alan Grant too.
comicon.com
Image Comics Shares 10 More Spawn Variant Covers Celebrating Its 30 Anniversary
Yesterday we gave you a first look at 21 Image Comics’ covers featuring Todd McFarlane’s Spawn and today we bring you another 10 for The Bone Orchard Mythos: Ten Thousand Black Feathers #4, The Deadliest Bouquet #5, Vanish #4, 20th Century Men #5, Dark Ride #3, Kroma #2, Plush #2, Kaya #3, The Department of Truth: Wild Fictions Special, and Voyagis #3, all out this December.
comicon.com
Creator Confessions: Expanding Beyond Comics
A lot of aspiring creators have one story in mind. It basically becomes like their child; something that they have to nurture and will eventually become synonymous with. After several installments, however, the comic format may be limiting for that particular story. That’s not to say it can’t be good and cultivate a large following. But universes and stories — especially big ones — are never restricted to just one medium or format of storytelling. There are so many different mediums available to creators that it’s important to often branch out and look at other ways to expand their universe.
comicon.com
‘Lost Boy: Origin Of Peter Pan’ Enters Its Final Week On Kickstarter
A reimagining of Peter Pan’s origin story enters its final week of crowdfunding just a few hundred dollars shy of its $4,500 goal. Written by 14 year old Bunnie A.D., Lost Boy tells the story of how a Hand became a Hook, and how a ‘Peeter’ became The Pan.
comicon.com
Preview: It’s Old-Fashioned Pulp Fun In ‘Hellboy– Weird Tales’ TPB
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of Hellboy: Weird Tales TPB, out this week from writers Mike Mignola, John Arcudi, and Jill Thompson, artists Evan Dorkin, Craig Thompson, Guy Davis, Eric Powell, and P. Craig Russell, and colorist Dave Stewart. ‘Some of the best writers and artists in comics...
comicon.com
Part Cybernetic ‘The Metamorphosis’ Part ‘Twilight Zone,’ Scout Comics Announces ‘Lost Souls: Haywire’
Scout Comics has announced Lost Souls: Haywire, dropping soon from creator Darryl Knickrehm. ‘Bob is a psychiatrist for robots, a psychiatrist who hates his job. Day in and day out he analyzes, certifies and judges the head-spinning drones, the stuttering bots, the self-looping droids – and he’s had enough! All this silicon lunacy is driving him insane.
comicon.com
Preview: Adventures Above And Below The Waves In ‘Abe Sapien: Dark And Terrible’ Vol 1
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of Abe Sapien: Dark And Terrible Volume 1 TPB, out next week from writers Mike Mignola, John Arcudi, and Scott Allie, artists Max Fiumara and Sebastian Fiumara, and colorist Dave Stewart. ‘On the run at the end of the world, Abe seeks the...
comicon.com
Review: ‘Pennyworth’ S03 Ep.8 – ‘Red Marauder’
Thomas (Ben Aldridge) is ghosting Martha (Emma Paetz), the British military have taken over Salt’s lab so they can use Lullaby to create mind-controlled soldiers, and Patricia (Salóme Gunnarsdóttir) is testing out how many times she can go to a party that goes south and come out unscathed. Mostly, though, this week’s episode mines X-Men/mutant territory, with its portrayal of how PWEs are being ostracized and attacked, with Captain “Gully” Blighty (James Purefoy) as the one exception.
comicon.com
BOOM! Studios Reveals InHyuk Lee Cover For ‘A Vicious Circle’ #1
BOOM! Studios has revealed the variant cover by InHyuk Lee for A Vicious Circle #1, the premiere issue of a prestige 3-issue original series from writer Mattson Tomlin, and artist Lee Bermejo, available in December 2022. ‘Shawn Thacker is a trained assassin from the future who seeks revenge on the...
comicon.com
Hobgoblin Rains Hell On New York: ‘Amazing Spider-Man’ #13 Reviewed
The reveal of the new Hobgoblin was a shock last issue. As this story arc concludes- for now- it appears more shocks are in store. Zeb Wells, John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna, Marcio Menyz and Joe Caramagna wrap up the last story before Dark Web hits with a bang. Roderick...
comicon.com
Dark Horse Books Reveals New Trailer For Sci-Fi Noir ‘Wiper’ OGN
Dark Horse Books has revealed a new trailer featuring never-before-seen art from their upcoming Wiper TPB, out next Wednesday from writer John Harris Dunning, artist Ricardo Cabral, and colorist Brad Simpson. ‘Lula Nomi is a Wiper–a private detective who guarantees complete discretion. A memory wipe after every job sees to...
comicon.com
Taking The Fun Out Of Riddles: Reviewing ‘Batgirls’ #12
‘Batgirls’ might have reached the end of Bat Girl Summer, but the fall and beyond for these characters is just as bright and awesome. There is a great energy and style to this book that makes sure it never loses a step and is fun but serious at the same time month after month, a clear love on the page from everyone involved.
comicon.com
The Horror Of Granted Wishes: Reviewing ‘Specs’ #1
‘Specs’ debut issue quickly showcases how the series is a powerfully grounded emotional and character-driven horror series that speaks to so many real-world situations in an authentic and refreshing way. Grounded horror that has a supernatural tinge but otherwise feels realistic is always a fun situation to explore, especially when the world we’re brought into feels so lived in and developed. A must-read for fans of horror or just teen-related life experience drama.
comicon.com
Ghost-Spider Faces Off Against The Deadliest Spidey Villains In ‘Spider-Gwen: Shadow Clones’
Fresh off Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse, which introduced exciting heroic versions of Ghost-Spider from throughout the multiverse, Gwen Stacy of Earth-65 will headline a sequel limited series. But this time around, instead of meeting new allies, she’ll be confronted by dangerous new foes. Written by Emily Kim and drawn by Kei...
comicon.com
Review Round Up: All This Week’s Comic Book Reviews
As the title announces, we’ve got all last week’s comic book reviews rounded up and in the same place. So, if you are reading any of them it may help you decide on which comics to pick up and which to pass up. We’ll start with Scott Redmond...
comicon.com
There’s Just Us: Reviewing ‘Sabretooth And The Exiles’ #1
‘Sabretooth And The Exiles’ kicks off the second chapter of this series that continues to pull apart Krakoa and the Marvel Universe and speak to the injustices there reflected from our own unbalanced reality. A series that pulls no punches when diving deep into systems and those they harm/leave behind while also providing fantastic character depth and development for some of the forgotten or left-behind mutants of Marvel.
comicon.com
Image Ends Its Year-Long 30th Anniversary With ‘Spawn’ Cover Takeover
Todd McFarlane’s iconic character Spawn will be hard to escape this holiday season as he appears on over nearly 50 different covers for Image Comics’ titles this December. That, and the Spawn/Batman crossover, of course. And here’ where you’ll find him:. 3Keys #3 Cover C by...
comicon.com
SDAFF 2022: ‘We Are Still Here’ Reviewed — A Powerful Anthology Of Indigenous Stories Throughout Time
Native peoples have been exploited and oppressed by colonizers for centuries. Even though relations are currently improving, the progress has been slow and generations have been impacted. In the anthology film We Are Still Here, indigenous Australian and New Zealand creators tell stories of how colonialism has affected their cultures.
Comments / 0