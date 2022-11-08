ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cold Spring, MN

KFIL Radio

Unbuckled Truck Driver Killed in Southern Minnesota Crash

Windom, MN (KROC-AM News)- The State Patrol has identified the driver of a Peterbilt Semi-truck, who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in southwest Minnesota Friday evening. The state crash report, updated Saturday night, indicates 72-year-old James Feltman of Round Lake MN was driving the truck north on Hwy. 71 when it was struck by a southbound pick-up truck heading south. The collision caused the semi to roll into the ditch around 6:15 p.m.
MONTICELLO, MN
lptv.org

Area Firefighters Contain Grass Fire North of Motley

Firefighters responded to a large grass fire north of Motley that burned an estimated 80 acres on Tuesday. Motley Fire Chief Brad Olson tells Lakeland News that the fire started from the hot exhaust of a hunter’s car. The fire was reported around noon, and authorities considered evacuating nearby homes as the fire spread due to dry conditions and winds gusting up to 25 mph.
MOTLEY, MN
kduz.com

Three Injured in McLeod County Crash

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in McLeod County Thursday evening. The State Patrol says an SUV and a pickup collided at the intersection of Highway 7 and Babcock Avenue, north of Lester Prairie. The Patrol says the driver and passenger in the SUV, 32-year-old Samantha Fondurulia of...
MCLEOD COUNTY, MN
hot1047.com

Another Historic Large Bell Was Stolen From A Minnesota Cemetery

Earlier this year a large bell was stolen from a church and a cemetery in Minnesota. Looks like it has happened again except in a different city. Back in January of this year, the Nicollet County Sheriff's Office received a report of a large bell found in a ditch with straps all around the bell near the reporter's home just north of the Fort Road in Brighton Township. The bell was said to have extensive damage to it and was stolen from a cemetery and a church.
DASSEL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Marine helps 2 puppies found dumped on side of road

CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- On this Veteran's Day, a Minnesota Marine is helping man's best friend. A driver saw two puppies dumped on a gravel road; they were roughed up and pretty thin.Photojournalist Tony Peterson traveled to Cambridge to explain how the pups were brought to exactly the right couple for help -- and to honor other veterans.You can see their story in the video above.Azure Davis, who founded Ruff Start Rescue, says they have about 150 to 200 other animals to adopt right now.Click here for more information.
CAMBRIDGE, MN
willmarradio.com

Willmar man killed in crash near Mall of America

(Bloomington MN-) A man killed in a crash near the Mall of America Tuesday afternoon was from Willmar. 23-year-old Abdikadir Issack was riding in a Honda Accord that was being pursued by Bloomington Police on the Lindau Lane ramp to eastbound Interstate 494. When negotiating the turn, the Accord jumped the median, went across the second lane to eastbound 494, left the roadway and struck a pillar.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
knsiradio.com

Violent Offender Task Force Bust Leads to Discovery of Over 300 Pressed Fentanyl Pills

(KNSI) — A 28-year-old man is facing four felony charges after allegedly selling fentanyl pills. According to the criminal complaint earlier this fall, the Violent Offender Task Force learned of someone selling pressed fentanyl pills around Stearns County. Investigators conducted an operation on November 1st in St. Cloud and bought 66 fentanyl pills from Rashawn Levell McDonald. Another operation was conducted on November 7th in St. Cloud, and they bought 97 pills. Investigators also checked McDonald’s Facebook page and found dozens of pictures of him posing with money and two handguns. McDonald is not allowed to have guns due to previous felony convictions.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Channel 3000

Mom snaps pics of massive snapping turtle…before it could snap her

BRAINERD, Minnesota (WCCO) — A photo of a Mississippi River snapping turtle’s close encounter with a Twin Cities kayaker is taking the internet by storm. The photo, which shows the enormous snapping turtle in the water near Niemeyer’s Rugged River Resort in Brainerd, was actually snapped this past summer. It went viral this week, however, after the resort posted it to its main account.
BRAINERD, MN
klfdradio.com

New Litchfield Area Writers Group Book “Patchwork”

The Litchfield Area Writers Group has released a new book called “Patchwork.” The book is available for sale at KLFD, the Natural Food Co-op, and at Open Door Gift Shop in Meeker Memorial Hospital. The authors in this year’s book include Bill Peltier, Amy Wilde, Mike McNeil, Cathy...
LITCHFIELD, MN
klfdradio.com

Merrill Johnson

89-year-old MERRILL L. JOHNSON of Hutchinson passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Hutchinson Health in Hutchinson. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 11 A.M. at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with burial in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchson. Military Honors will be provided by Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad.
HUTCHINSON, MN
klfdradio.com

2022 LHS Hall of Fame Inductees

Seven Litchfield High School graduates were inducted into the Litchfield High School Hall of Fame last night. The group has amassed an impressive amount of accomplishments during their lifetimes. Two of the inductees passed away prior to having the Hall of Fame status bestowed on them, but one – Robert...
LITCHFIELD, MN
klfdradio.com

“Chauncey and the Chickens” Children’s Book

Julianne Johnson – formerly of Grove City – and a long-time former member of the Litchfield Area Writer’s Group – has written a children’s book titled “Chauncey and the Chickens.” The book, published by WestBow Press, is available on Amazon. Johnson’s book shows...
GROVE CITY, MN

