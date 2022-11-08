Read full article on original website
Unbuckled Truck Driver Killed in Southern Minnesota Crash
Windom, MN (KROC-AM News)- The State Patrol has identified the driver of a Peterbilt Semi-truck, who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in southwest Minnesota Friday evening. The state crash report, updated Saturday night, indicates 72-year-old James Feltman of Round Lake MN was driving the truck north on Hwy. 71 when it was struck by a southbound pick-up truck heading south. The collision caused the semi to roll into the ditch around 6:15 p.m.
lptv.org
Area Firefighters Contain Grass Fire North of Motley
Firefighters responded to a large grass fire north of Motley that burned an estimated 80 acres on Tuesday. Motley Fire Chief Brad Olson tells Lakeland News that the fire started from the hot exhaust of a hunter’s car. The fire was reported around noon, and authorities considered evacuating nearby homes as the fire spread due to dry conditions and winds gusting up to 25 mph.
Semi driver killed in collision with pickup truck
A semi-truck driver was killed in a collision with a pickup truck in southwestern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 71 in Germantown Township in Cottonwood County at 6:15 p.m. The collision sent the Peterbilt semi rolling into the ditch, with the 72-year-old driver, a...
kduz.com
Three Injured in McLeod County Crash
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in McLeod County Thursday evening. The State Patrol says an SUV and a pickup collided at the intersection of Highway 7 and Babcock Avenue, north of Lester Prairie. The Patrol says the driver and passenger in the SUV, 32-year-old Samantha Fondurulia of...
hot1047.com
Another Historic Large Bell Was Stolen From A Minnesota Cemetery
Earlier this year a large bell was stolen from a church and a cemetery in Minnesota. Looks like it has happened again except in a different city. Back in January of this year, the Nicollet County Sheriff's Office received a report of a large bell found in a ditch with straps all around the bell near the reporter's home just north of the Fort Road in Brighton Township. The bell was said to have extensive damage to it and was stolen from a cemetery and a church.
Minnesota Marine helps 2 puppies found dumped on side of road
CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- On this Veteran's Day, a Minnesota Marine is helping man's best friend. A driver saw two puppies dumped on a gravel road; they were roughed up and pretty thin.Photojournalist Tony Peterson traveled to Cambridge to explain how the pups were brought to exactly the right couple for help -- and to honor other veterans.You can see their story in the video above.Azure Davis, who founded Ruff Start Rescue, says they have about 150 to 200 other animals to adopt right now.Click here for more information.
willmarradio.com
Willmar man killed in crash near Mall of America
(Bloomington MN-) A man killed in a crash near the Mall of America Tuesday afternoon was from Willmar. 23-year-old Abdikadir Issack was riding in a Honda Accord that was being pursued by Bloomington Police on the Lindau Lane ramp to eastbound Interstate 494. When negotiating the turn, the Accord jumped the median, went across the second lane to eastbound 494, left the roadway and struck a pillar.
Southern Minnesota News
Christian Arevalo gets 4 years in prison for Willmar police shooting incident
A Willmar man has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for his part in a police shooting incident in Willmar. According to KWLM, 25-year-old Christian Arevalo was sentenced Thursday after being convicted of 1st Degree Assault-Use of Deadly Force Against a Peace Officer. On July 4th, Arevalo...
WOW! Giant “Dinosaur” found in the Mississippi Near Brainerd
This thing belongs in a much larger body of water. Like maybe an ocean. Although I do understand that it's not a salt-water animal. But still. What is THIS THING doing around here? It's so big it looks like a dinosaur. I do understand that it's a giant snapping turtle. But doesn't it look like a sort of dinosaur?
knsiradio.com
Violent Offender Task Force Bust Leads to Discovery of Over 300 Pressed Fentanyl Pills
(KNSI) — A 28-year-old man is facing four felony charges after allegedly selling fentanyl pills. According to the criminal complaint earlier this fall, the Violent Offender Task Force learned of someone selling pressed fentanyl pills around Stearns County. Investigators conducted an operation on November 1st in St. Cloud and bought 66 fentanyl pills from Rashawn Levell McDonald. Another operation was conducted on November 7th in St. Cloud, and they bought 97 pills. Investigators also checked McDonald’s Facebook page and found dozens of pictures of him posing with money and two handguns. McDonald is not allowed to have guns due to previous felony convictions.
Channel 3000
Mom snaps pics of massive snapping turtle…before it could snap her
BRAINERD, Minnesota (WCCO) — A photo of a Mississippi River snapping turtle’s close encounter with a Twin Cities kayaker is taking the internet by storm. The photo, which shows the enormous snapping turtle in the water near Niemeyer’s Rugged River Resort in Brainerd, was actually snapped this past summer. It went viral this week, however, after the resort posted it to its main account.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Minnesota
If one of your guilty pleasures is enjoying a juicy chicken sandwich, crispy golden waffle fries, or a creamy milkshake, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in Minnesota. Read on to learn more.
fox9.com
Man facing 3rd-degree murder charger in overdose death of 1 year-old-boy
St. Paul, Minn. (Fox 9) - A Ramsey County couple is facing criminal charges after their 17-month-old son died in September from ingesting heroin laced with fentanyl which allegedly had been left out in the open, near where the child was playing. Andrea Niccole Intveld, 31, is facing charges two...
klfdradio.com
New Litchfield Area Writers Group Book “Patchwork”
The Litchfield Area Writers Group has released a new book called “Patchwork.” The book is available for sale at KLFD, the Natural Food Co-op, and at Open Door Gift Shop in Meeker Memorial Hospital. The authors in this year’s book include Bill Peltier, Amy Wilde, Mike McNeil, Cathy...
klfdradio.com
Merrill Johnson
89-year-old MERRILL L. JOHNSON of Hutchinson passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Hutchinson Health in Hutchinson. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 11 A.M. at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with burial in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchson. Military Honors will be provided by Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad.
klfdradio.com
2022 LHS Hall of Fame Inductees
Seven Litchfield High School graduates were inducted into the Litchfield High School Hall of Fame last night. The group has amassed an impressive amount of accomplishments during their lifetimes. Two of the inductees passed away prior to having the Hall of Fame status bestowed on them, but one – Robert...
klfdradio.com
“Chauncey and the Chickens” Children’s Book
Julianne Johnson – formerly of Grove City – and a long-time former member of the Litchfield Area Writer’s Group – has written a children’s book titled “Chauncey and the Chickens.” The book, published by WestBow Press, is available on Amazon. Johnson’s book shows...
ROCORI Football Marches On; High School Football Results
Despite North Branch dominating time of possession through much of the game the ROCORI Spartans edged the North Branch Vikings 22-12 at Blaine High School in the Class 4-A State Tournament Quarterfinals Thursday night. Sebastian Novak capped the scoring in the 4th quarter with a long 48-yard touchdown reception from...
