baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore passes ballot questions for local police control, term limits, more

Questions A-D These questions pertain to the city securing loans for $14 million for affordable housing; $38 million for construction and repairs of schools buildings and facilities; $36 million for addressing blight, job growth, and other community and economic development; and $72 million for streets, bridges, courthouses, libraries, parks, and other public infrastructure.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Term limits pass in Baltimore City

Baltimore voters have decided that city leaders should have term limits. Question K passed overwhelmingly limiting leaders 2-4 year terms per position. David Williams with the Taxpayers Protection Alliance joined Fox 45 News with a look at the outcome.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City elections director reportedly hospitalized

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Elections Director Armstead Jones is hospitalized on Election Day, WJZ media partner the Baltimore Banner reports. Deputy Director Abigail Goldman will oversee operations in Jones' place. She told the Baltimore Banner Jones has "been out of the office for some personal issues for about a week now and we put everything in place ahead of today." Jones confirmed to the Banner he was unwell but didn't specify why he was in the hospital. Goldman told the outlet everything has been "running smoothly" and that the agency has backup systems in place for these circumstances.  
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Brandon Scott names Baltimore native as new chief of staff

BALTIMORE -- Mayor Brandon Scott has hired a Baltimore native as his new chief of staff, according to city officials.Scott has selected Chezia Cager to serve in his administration, city staff said.   Cager previously worked for the Maryland House of Delegates while completing her undergraduate studies at Salisbury University, according to city officials.She also obtained a Master's degree in Communications from Notre Dame of Maryland, city staff said.After she graduated, she worked for former Mayor Sheila Dixon's administration in 2007, according to city officials.Cager starts her new job on Nov. 28, city staff said.
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Election Day Coverage with Sheila Dixon and Hassan Giordano

Guest hosts Sheila Dixon and Hassan Giordano fill in for Dr. Kaye. Ivan Bates, Democratic nominee for Baltimore City State's Attorney. Seam Stinnet, President of the West Arlington Improvement Association and Northwestern District Com and the Director of Baltimore City's Main Streets Program.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Voters elect new members to Baltimore County Board of Education

TOWSON, Md. — For the first time, voters in Baltimore County helped elect new school board members on Tuesday. Those set to join the board realize they'll face a number of issues ranging from school safety to transportation. It is a new chapter of sorts for public education for...
TOWSON, MD
Wbaltv.com

Maryland comptroller's race: 2022 election results

-- A two-term state delegate from Baltimore City defeated the outgoing Harford County executive to win the 2022 race for Maryland comptroller. Democrat Brooke Lierman late Tuesday night declared victory and Republican Barry Glassman called to concede. Lierman released a statement at 11:42 p.m., saying: "I am deeply humbled to...
MARYLAND STATE
weaa.org

Baltimore City Voters Approve Term Limits for City Officials

(Baltimore, MD) -- Baltimore City voters have overwhelmingly approved term limits for all elected city officials. The charter amendment -- called Question K on the ballot -- was ahead by a three-to-one margin with better than 60 percent of the precincts reporting. Critics had argued the proposal had been pushed...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

NAACP questions whether Baltimore officer used excessive force when he shot, killed Tyree Moorehead

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People wants to know whether a Baltimore police officer used excessive force when he shot and killed a man in Sandtown-Winchester on Sunday, according to NAACP staff.The civil rights organization said in a press statement on Wednesday that its staff members had begun gathering information on the shooting of Tyree Moorehead after it was contacted by several members of the community who had concerns about the shooting.Moorehead was shot by Baltimore police officer Zachary Rutherford on Sunday. Police say that he was wielding a knife and assaulting a...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Crime DOES pay in Baltimore

Heated interactions between squeegee kids and drivers continue to rise. A list of recommendations from Baltimore City Mayor, Brandon Scott, is expected to be released later this week. Likely in this list, squeegee kids coming up with their own code of conduct and receiving a guaranteed income. This is similar...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

"No Shoot Zone" activist Tyree Moorehead shot, killed by officer in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore police officer shot and killed a man who was wielding a knife in West Baltimore on Sunday, according to Baltimore Police Department Commissioner Michael Harrison.That man, Tyree Moorehead, was the creator of the city's "no shoot zones." As an activist, he spray-painted that message across the face of Baltimore—from block to block and from neighborhood to neighborhood.His father, Carlton Moorehead, confirmed to WJZ that his son had been killed by an officer while in the neighborhood of Sandtown-Winchester.Moorehead had been holding the knife while assaulting a female on the ground near the intersection of North Fulton Avenue...
BALTIMORE, MD

