Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Michael Colyar at the Baltimore Comedy Factory

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Get ready to experience the wit, charm, and unique style of a man who's hard to ignore and impossible to forget at the Baltimore Comedy Factory. The multi-talented Michael Colyar shares more about his show.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Young emerging star on the rise

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore native is emerging as a rising star with an incredible start to her singing journey. Being tapped by Disney and one of Southwest Airlines "Artist on the Rise." Gabby Samone joined us to share more about herself.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Hundreds of Baltimore schools, HBCU students treated to exclusive screening of 'Wakanda Forever'

Some lucky Baltimore City school students got a break from the classroom Friday for an exclusive screening of the new "Black Panther" movie, "Wakanda Forever." The United Way of Central Maryland teamed up with the Propel Center to bring more than 900 students from six city high schools together with college students from Baltimore's Historically Black Colleges and Universities for a special treat at the Senator Theatre.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore business owners react to Mayor Scott's squeegee collaborative plan

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — At the forefront of those eagerly awaiting solutions to the city’s squeegee situation are Baltimore business owners. On top of recovering from a pandemic, soaring inflation, and a rise in crime; many say the city’s squeegee situation has been bad for business. So, when the Mayor’s squeegee collaborative announced a slew of newfound solutions, at first, they were optimistic.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Reginald F. Lewis Museum inching closer to permanent exhibit displaying the tragic truths of lynching

BALTIMORE -- The Reginald F Lewis Museum is inching closer to creating a new permanent exhibit to recognize the history of lynching in Maryland and the victims.Senator Chris Van Hollen made an appearance at a conference Saturday at the museum to discuss how this new monument could garner worldwide attention.The Maryland Lynching Memorial Project nonprofit was created to uncover the truth about the state's lynching history of African Americans.Diving into the late 19th century and early 20th century‌ reports, they found at least 38 lynched victims. Volunteers read each name aloud at the conference held at the museum Saturday morning."We...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Local bishop weighs in on 'Squeegee Collaborative' plan

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Thursday, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott unveiled his "Squeegee Collaborative" plan, which will ban the practice of roadside window washing at some of the city's busiest intersections. Here's what we know so far. The first, citations will be based on a 'three-strike' system in six enforcement...
BALTIMORE, MD
powerandmotoryacht.com

Waypoint: Baltimore, MD

Exploring the tributaries of the Chesapeake Bay in and around Baltimore is an opportunity every boater should take. Between the breadth and beauty of the Chesapeake Bay, there are few places better to enjoy a boat. Downtown Baltimore wasn’t always an attractive boating destination, the working waterfront was more of a place to escape than to seek out. A concerted effort by business and elected leaders changed all of that in the late 70’s and early 80’s, when Baltimore’s Inner Harbor became the place to be. The opening of the National Aquarium and Maryland Science Center’s downtown waterfront locations cemented the Inner Harbor’s success, well into the 21st century.
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Morgan News Hour: 11-9-2022

The student-led production covers everything within the Morgan Mile to the Baltimore community at large. Stories covered during this Morgan News Hour include:. Democrat Wes Moore defeats Republican Dan Cox and becomes Maryland's first Black governor. Maryland voters approve recreational marijuana legalization. Body cam footage shows deadly encounter between police,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

'This is not a warzone:' Two guns found at Baltimore area schools this week, continuing trend

BALTIMORE -- Twice this week, officials said loaded guns were found inside Baltimore area schools. The first incident, according to officials, was in Baltimore County at Parkville High on Monday. Police say a 14-year-old student was arrested in that incident. A few days later on Thursday, a Baltimore city school official confirmed a student was arrested after allegedly bringing a gun and marijuana to Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School, commonly known as Mervo.Mervo is the same school where student Jeremiah Brogden was gunned down outside the building in September during his first week back to school.A student at the school told WJZ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

These are the fastest-growing grocery chains in greater Baltimore

If you buy your groceries in greater Baltimore, there's a good chance you shop at Giant Food. Maryland-based Giant has more local stores than any traditional grocer in the area and had the largest local sales total in 2022 at $1.68 billion, according to data from Food World. The grocery...
BALTIMORE, MD
Real News Network

New details in mysterious death of Baltimore Detective Sean Suiter revealed in Maryland State Police probe

A recent HBO documentary entitled The Slow Hustle has brought renewed attention to the mysterious death of Baltimore homicide detective Sean Suiter in 2017. Police initially claimed Suiter was the victim of a lone assailant after his body was found in a West Baltimore alley with a gunshot wound to the head. But as details began to emerge regarding Suiter’s involvement with some of Baltimore’s most corrupt cops, the case took a turn that raised serious questions about what actually happened and if his death was part of a broader cover-up.
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore Times

Ursula V. Battle’s “Serenity House: From Addiction to Deliverance” Dinner Theater Performances Coming to the Forest Park Sr. Center Nov. 19th

BALTIMORE, MD – By popular demand, the highly-acclaimed stage play, Ursula V. Battle’s “Serenity House: From Addiction to Deliverance” returns for several encore performances in Baltimore and surrounding areas including upcoming Lunch (11 a.m.) and Dinner Theater (5 p.m.) performances on November 19, 2022 at the Forest Park Senior Center located at 4805 Liberty Heights Avenue in Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD

