Exploring the tributaries of the Chesapeake Bay in and around Baltimore is an opportunity every boater should take. Between the breadth and beauty of the Chesapeake Bay, there are few places better to enjoy a boat. Downtown Baltimore wasn’t always an attractive boating destination, the working waterfront was more of a place to escape than to seek out. A concerted effort by business and elected leaders changed all of that in the late 70’s and early 80’s, when Baltimore’s Inner Harbor became the place to be. The opening of the National Aquarium and Maryland Science Center’s downtown waterfront locations cemented the Inner Harbor’s success, well into the 21st century.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO