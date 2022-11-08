Read full article on original website
easternwv.edu
Groundbreaking WW II-era aviator to be portrayed in free presentation at Eastern
MOOREFIELD, W.Va. – Rose Cousins, a Black female aviator and West Virginia native, who was belatedly recognized as an honorary member of the Tuskegee Airmen, is the subject of a free living-history presentation at 1 p.m. on Nov. 28 at Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College. The free...
easternwv.edu
Steven Beard is first recipient of Workforce CDL Scholarship at Eastern
MOOREFIELD, W.Va. – The Class A Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) training program at Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College has marked several key achievements this year, including its first scholarship, which has been awarded to Steven Beard of Mineral County. Beard is part of the current class...
Cumberland, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Cumberland. The Allegany High School football team will have a game with Fort Hill High School on November 12, 2022, 15:00:00. The Fort Hill High School football team will have a game with Allegany High School on November 12, 2022, 15:00:00.
theracingbiz.com
O’Sullivan Farms to be well represented at Funkhouser Memorial Stakes
Saturday’s Charles Town feature is the $75,000 Randy Funkhouser Memorial Stakes – formerly known as the A Huevo – and plenty of Funkhousers are expected to be in attendance, having more than a passing interest in the proceedings. Perhaps after the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole are...
fox5dc.com
18-year-old elected to Frederick County Council
FREDERICK, Md. - Voters in Frederick elected 18-year-old Mason Carter Tuesday to the county council. In just a few months, Carter will be learning the ropes of how to help run the county and settling into his freshman year at Frederick Community College. "Everyone knows I’m young," Carter told FOX...
Metro News
Doughboy statue to be rededicated in Martinsburg on Veterans Day
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — The iconic Doughboy monument commemorating local heroes from World War I will be rededicated at War Memorial Park in Martinsburg this Veterans Day. The statue used to stand on King Street in Martinsburg. Community members gathered funds to refurbish it. Last November, it was moved to...
Things to do on a rainy November day in West Virginia
With the fall foliage gone and the weather starting to cool down, you may be looking for things to do in north central West Virginia that don't involve going outside.
shepherdstownchronicle.com
Jefferson claims 10th seed after stopping Patriots’ advance
SHENANDOAH JUNCTION — Playoffs. Jefferson High School claimed the 10th seed in the 16-team Class AAA playoff field after beating Washington, 41-17, at home last week. The Cougars completed a 7-3 season in bouncing their county rival in the regular season finale for both schools. Washington finished the 2022 season with a 2-8 record.
Preston County sobriety checkpoint rescheduled
The West Virginia State Police will be conducting a Sobriety Checkpoint in Preston County in November.
Inside Nova
For sale: Charles Town estate complete with tower and chapel
With its own little chapel and magical tower, just for starters, Keys Ferry Estate for sale in Charles Town, W.Va., seems part resort, part amusement park. Take a look around.
royalexaminer.com
Town Talk: Warren County Sheriff’s Office – A conversation with Sgt Terry Fritts – November Events
In this Town Talk, we’ll talk with Sgt Terry Fritts from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Community Outreach Division. It’s been a busy month at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Here are just a few of the events for November for the Community Outreach Division:. 11/1...
From population 82 to Los Angeles: West Virginia musician returning home for tour
Adam Yokum went from living in Whitmer, population 82, to now living in Los Angeles in order to pursue his music career. The 22-year-old singer, songwriter and rapper, says he began his love of music early - his father was involved in a bluegrass band, and his brother played classical guitar.
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Preston, Doddridge, and Kanawha will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
meritushealth.com
Meritus Health announces new VP of physician services
HAGERSTOWN, Md. – Meritus Health announced the addition of Miranda Ramsey as vice president of physician services for the health system. “We are thrilled to be adding an experienced leader to our senior leadership team who will provide a valuable skillset to our team,” said Dave Lehr, chief strategy officer. “As Meritus Health continues to grow to support the changing needs of our community, we look forward to Ramsey’s leadership to foster the growth while maintaining Meritus Health’s core values and quality of care.”
theriver953.com
WCDFR announce a new Assistant Fire Chief
The Warren County Department of Fire and Rescue Services (WCDFRS) announced the promotion of Captain Gerry Maiatico to Assistant Fire Chief. Maiatico is a Warren County High School graduate and is dedicated to pursuing continued education related to his position with the DFR. Maiatico has been with the WCFRD since...
Chuck Jenkins, Republican candidate for Frederick County Sheriff, vies for 5th term, promises to uphold 287(g)
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Chuck Jenkins, Frederick County’s current sheriff, is battling for a 5th term against his opponent, Democrat Karl Bickel. Jenkins said if he is re-elected Tuesday, he wants to uphold the controversial 287(g) program, which gives state and local law enforcement the ability to collaborate with immigration and customs to […]
theriver953.com
VSP investigate a fatal accident in Shenandoah County
Virginia State Police (VSP) report by email that they continue to investigate a two vehicle fatal accident in Shenandoah County. Crossing the double yellow centerline on Edinburg Gap Road the Dodge collided with a westbound 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycle. The driver of the Dakota, 75-year-old Denis C. Kitner of Fort...
West Virginia man allegedly forces driver at knifepoint and drives him 2 1/2 hours, and threatens to drown him in lake
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Preston County man has been charged after he allegedly forced a victim at knifepoint to drive him for two and a half hours through multiple counties and threatened to drown him. On Nov. 5, Monongalia County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call of a disturbance taking place at a BFS […]
Virginia teen dead from overdose after buying fentanyl-laced pills over Snapchat
A forensic examination of Ali's victim revealed that they had died of "acute fentanyl toxicity"-- but in Snapchat conversations with Ali, it's clear the teen believed they were purchasing Percocet.
Suspected 'Shopping Cart Killer' to get mental health evaluation
A judge has granted a motion for a mental health evaluation for a man police have dubbed the “shopping cart killer” after he was charged in two slayings and authorities linked him to several others.
