Moorefield, WV

easternwv.edu

Steven Beard is first recipient of Workforce CDL Scholarship at Eastern

MOOREFIELD, W.Va. – The Class A Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) training program at Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College has marked several key achievements this year, including its first scholarship, which has been awarded to Steven Beard of Mineral County. Beard is part of the current class...
MINERAL COUNTY, WV
fox5dc.com

18-year-old elected to Frederick County Council

FREDERICK, Md. - Voters in Frederick elected 18-year-old Mason Carter Tuesday to the county council. In just a few months, Carter will be learning the ropes of how to help run the county and settling into his freshman year at Frederick Community College. "Everyone knows I’m young," Carter told FOX...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Metro News

Doughboy statue to be rededicated in Martinsburg on Veterans Day

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — The iconic Doughboy monument commemorating local heroes from World War I will be rededicated at War Memorial Park in Martinsburg this Veterans Day. The statue used to stand on King Street in Martinsburg. Community members gathered funds to refurbish it. Last November, it was moved to...
MARTINSBURG, WV
shepherdstownchronicle.com

Jefferson claims 10th seed after stopping Patriots’ advance

SHENANDOAH JUNCTION — Playoffs. Jefferson High School claimed the 10th seed in the 16-team Class AAA playoff field after beating Washington, 41-17, at home last week. The Cougars completed a 7-3 season in bouncing their county rival in the regular season finale for both schools. Washington finished the 2022 season with a 2-8 record.
SHENANDOAH JUNCTION, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Preston, Doddridge, and Kanawha will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
meritushealth.com

Meritus Health announces new VP of physician services

HAGERSTOWN, Md. – Meritus Health announced the addition of Miranda Ramsey as vice president of physician services for the health system. “We are thrilled to be adding an experienced leader to our senior leadership team who will provide a valuable skillset to our team,” said Dave Lehr, chief strategy officer. “As Meritus Health continues to grow to support the changing needs of our community, we look forward to Ramsey’s leadership to foster the growth while maintaining Meritus Health’s core values and quality of care.”
HAGERSTOWN, MD
theriver953.com

WCDFR announce a new Assistant Fire Chief

The Warren County Department of Fire and Rescue Services (WCDFRS) announced the promotion of Captain Gerry Maiatico to Assistant Fire Chief. Maiatico is a Warren County High School graduate and is dedicated to pursuing continued education related to his position with the DFR. Maiatico has been with the WCFRD since...
DC News Now

Chuck Jenkins, Republican candidate for Frederick County Sheriff, vies for 5th term, promises to uphold 287(g)

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Chuck Jenkins, Frederick County’s current sheriff, is battling for a 5th term against his opponent, Democrat Karl Bickel. Jenkins said if he is re-elected Tuesday, he wants to uphold the controversial 287(g) program, which gives state and local law enforcement the ability to collaborate with immigration and customs to […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
theriver953.com

VSP investigate a fatal accident in Shenandoah County

Virginia State Police (VSP) report by email that they continue to investigate a two vehicle fatal accident in Shenandoah County. Crossing the double yellow centerline on Edinburg Gap Road the Dodge collided with a westbound 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycle. The driver of the Dakota, 75-year-old Denis C. Kitner of Fort...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA

