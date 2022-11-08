HAGERSTOWN, Md. – Meritus Health announced the addition of Miranda Ramsey as vice president of physician services for the health system. “We are thrilled to be adding an experienced leader to our senior leadership team who will provide a valuable skillset to our team,” said Dave Lehr, chief strategy officer. “As Meritus Health continues to grow to support the changing needs of our community, we look forward to Ramsey’s leadership to foster the growth while maintaining Meritus Health’s core values and quality of care.”

