ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NFC North Week 10 power rankings: Bears climb up to No. 2

By Brendan Sugrue
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T3DR4_0j3LQH3W00

We’re officially at the halfway point of the 2022 NFL season and the Minnesota Vikings are running away with the NFC North division.

The Vikings are four and a half games up from the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears and also own the tiebreaker with both of them. It will take an epic collapse for them to fall out of the top spot, but we’ve seen it happen before.

The Bears and Packers continue to maintain the same record as one another for the third week in a row, though one can argue they’re moving in opposite directions. Meanwhile the Detroit Lions are inching closer to the pack after securing their second victory of the year, coming against Green Bay.

Is that enough to jump out of the basement of our power rankings? Here’s our list heading into Week 10.

1

Minnesota Vikings (7-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TRmEM_0j3LQH3W00
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
  • Last week’s ranking: No. 1
  • Week 9 result: 20-17 win at Washington Commanders

The Vikings are riding a five-game winning streak as they’re continuing to stack victories, even if they don’t like great doing it. Kirk Cousins made his long-awaited return to FedEx Field for the first time since he left Washington for Minnesota and orchestrated a come-from-behind win after trailing by as many as 10 points to start the fourth quarter. Cousins led three scoring drives in a row, in part thanks to a timely interception by the defense off Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke. He also had extra reinforcements as tight end T.J. Hockenson made his Viking debut after he was acquired via trade from the Lions. Minnesota isn’t blowing anyone out of the water, but they’re doing enough to keep winning and that’s all you can ask for in this league. The Vikings have a challenging matchup coming up against the Buffalo Bills next.

2

Chicago Bears (3-6)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RLCZz_0j3LQH3W00
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
  • Last week’s ranking: No. 3
  • Week 9 result: 35-32 loss vs. Miami Dolphins

After falling behind the Packers in Week 8, the Bears hopped over them once again thanks to their surging offense and stellar quarterback play from Justin Fields. The Bears offense is borderline unstoppable these days, averaging over 31 points per game over the last three weeks. Fields is playing like a star and is wowing everyone across the country with his record-breaking performance on Sunday. Though their defense is now a shell of itself, the Bears offense appears capable of carrying this team against any opponent. They may have a 3-6 record, but they’re playing fun football and are clearly the second-best team in the division. The Bears welcome the Lions to Soldier Field this week in their first of two matchups this season.

3

Green Bay Packers (3-6)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cj7uo_0j3LQH3W00
USA Today Sports
  • Last week’s ranking: No. 2
  • Week 9 result: 15-9 loss at Detroit Lions

Giving the Packers the third spot in the power rankings this week is extremely generous. The gap between them and the Lions is so close, you can barely fit a slice of cheese in it. Green Bay continued their spiral into mediocrity with their fourth loss in a row. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers had his worst game of the season, throwing three interceptions in the red zone and scoring the second-fewest points of any team in the league this week. The Packers also were decimated with injuries in this game, losing a number of players that were unable to return. Green Bay is a mess right now and it isn’t getting better. They’re on their way towards becoming the worst team in the division, something that seemed almost impossible at the start of the season. They’ll face the coach who brought them their most recent Super Bowl title when Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys come to town on Sunday.

4

Detroit Lions (2-6)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fq0yL_0j3LQH3W00
USA Today Sports
  • Last week’s ranking: No. 4
  • Week 9 result: 15-9 win vs. Green Bay Packers

It’s been a rough season for the Lions and second-year head coach Dan Campbell. Entering Week 9 with assistant coaches already getting fired, their backs were up against the walls. But instead of bowing out, they fought back and defeated the Packers to find the win column for the first time since Week 2. Detroit was aided by their defensive rookies, securing turnovers by the Packers to keep them in the game. After going up 8-0, it looked like the Packers were about to overtake the game when they scored a touchdown midway through the third quarter, but Jared Goff and the offense responded with their own trip to the end zone to keep it out of reach. It wasn’t a pretty win, but the Lions will take what they can get. They’ll try and make it two in a row when they face off against the Bears this Sunday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

O.J. Simpson Makes Plea With Bills Amid Josh Allen’s Injury

If there’s anyone who knows a thing or two about running the football — especially in a Buffalo Bills uniform — it’s O.J. Simpson. Simpson, who racked up 10,183 career rushing yards in his nine years with the Bills, wants to see the current iteration of the team develop the run game during the back half of the 2022 NFL season. Simpson’s plea comes amid the uncertainty surrounding Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Allen suffered an elbow injury late in the 20-17 loss to the New York Jets (6-3) in Week 9 Sunday.
NEW YORK STATE
thecomeback.com

Packers receivers reportedly unhappy with Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers has constantly voiced his frustrations with some of the inexperienced wide receivers on the roster this season. It now appears that some of these receivers are unhappy with Rodgers using them as “scapegoats”. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, a number of wide...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Reveals His Pick Between Cowboys, Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are still the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL — and the NFC East leaders also have a head-to-head victory over their rival Dallas Cowboys. With all of that in mind, legendary coach Jimmy Johnson still believes the Cowboys have a better shot at winning a Super Bowl title this season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: Eli Manning Is Not Happy With His Brother, Peyton

Peyton and Eli Manning are constantly throwing brotherly jabs at one another. During his co-hosting duties at the 2022 CMA Awards, Peyton made sure to keep this tradition alive — taking several shots at his younger brother during the award show. Eli took note of each jab, counting them...
People

Peyton Manning's 2 Kids: Everything to Know About His Twins

Peyton Manning and his wife, Ashley Thompson Manning, have been married for over two decades and share fraternal twins, son Marshall and daughter Mosley Peyton Manning is as much a family man as he is a world-class football player. The former NFL quarterback and his wife, Tennessee native Ashley Thompson Manning, wed in March 2001 and welcomed their children a decade later. Their fraternal twins, son Marshall Williams and daughter Mosley Thompson, were born in March 2011. Ahead of his third Super Bowl appearance in 2014, Peyton told PEOPLE...
TENNESSEE STATE
49erswebzone

Why it wasn’t difficult for 49ers WR Deebo Samuel to say goodbye to Jeff Wilson Jr.

Change is part of the NFL. It's a business. Most players learn that quickly. If it isn't you being moved around the league, it is someone with whom you have grown close. On October 20, the Carolina Panthers traded star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. That prompted the Miami Dolphins to call the Niners about Jeff Wilson Jr. On November 1, the day of the trade deadline, the 49ers agreed to send Wilson to the Dolphins in exchange for a fifth-round pick.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
SB Nation

Our expert picks for NFL Week 10

Welcome to Week 10 of the NFL, and we’ll get to the picks in a second — AFTER we address this week’s loser’s tweet. There was a multi-loser logjam this week that had to be settled by pick quality, but the important thing is that RJ Ochoa lost the week. It’s not like I want to relish in RJ;s misfortune, but I’ve been fascinated to see how someone would look to burn our resident Dallas Cowboys fan with a punishment tweet.
The Spun

Look: Star NFL Quarterback's Wife Is 'Not OK'

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford entered the NFL's concussion protocol Wednesday. His wife, Kelly Stafford, expressed concern over the news in an Instagram Story post on her Morning After podcast's account. "If you have listened to my podcast at all, you know how big a deal it is to...
The Spun

Look: NFL Star's Mom Has Message For Aaron Rodgers

The mother of Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson has a message for Aaron Rodgers. Sunday, Hutchinson and the Lions upset the Green Bay Packers at home. Hutchinson made a couple of huge plays in the win over Rodgers and Co. This week, the mother of the Detroit Lions rookie had...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Former Pro Bowl Running Back Cut Thursday Morning

The Colts made a change to their backfield this Thursday, releasing running back Phillip Lindsay to make room for Jake Funk on the practice squad. Lindsay, 28, had 49 rushing yards on 15 carries for the Colts this season. He also had six receptions for 19 yards. In 2018, Lindsay...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

170K+
Followers
227K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy