Family remembers son after remains found in Gaston County
The family said Quintin Roark, 27, went missing in July in the same area where officials identified human remains Wednesday. Family remembers son after remains found in Gaston …. The family said Quintin Roark, 27, went missing in July in the same area where officials identified human remains Wednesday. Panthers...
QC Hometown: For 27 years, a keeper of the clocks in Lincolnton
He learned how to fix clocks from the previous owner of 'Clocks & Collectibles.'
WBTV
Viewer video shows Catawba River overflowing in McDowell County
Duke Energy prepared for current, future outages from remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole. A spokesperson at Duke Energy said the power outage numbers across the Carolinas went up throughout the day as expected. Businesses impacted by heavy rain in the N.C. High Country. Updated: 7 hours ago. Rising water entered...
Nicole hovers over NC mountains and foothills, leaving flooding in its wake
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — Several areas in Boone and in Blowing Rock were flooded Friday from Nicole, which was a tropical depression by the time it reached North Carolina. Channel 9′s Dave Faherty saw residents who live near a creek, which had already flooded once Friday morning, with sandbags outside their doors.
focusnewspaper.com
Caldwell Men’s Chorus Performs Free Fall Concert, Nov. 19
Lenoir, NC – After a 908 day hiatus of rehearsal, and almost 3 years to the day since their last performance, due to the shutdowns perpetuated by Covid, the Caldwell Men’s Chorus is delighted to present their fall concert! The concert will be Saturday, November 19th at 7:30 PM at Lenoir Presbyterian Church, 1002 Kirkwood Avenue NE, Lenoir. The concert is free and open to the public. Donations are gratefully accepted.
WNCT
Latest: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Beaches Near Charlotte, North Carolina
Whether you want to spend a week with your family or relax in the sun, there are many things to do in Carolina Beach. This beach town is just a few hours north of Charlotte and offers everything. There are amusement parks, fishing spots, and a wide variety of shops and restaurants. The beach is also safe and features lifeguards to keep everyone safe.
thevalleyecho.com
Local author leaves touching narrative of love, war and family
In the skies above Europe, the battle between global powers raged violently around Woodville Grady Rozzell, a 19-year-old U.S. Air Force pilot in the WWII combat theater and longtime Swannanoa Valley resident who passed away at the age of 86 in 2009. In his journal, the Tennessee native dutifully recorded first-hand accounts of his experiences and thoughts on long missions in the cockpit of his B-17 bomber, known to its crew as “Rosie’s Sweat Box.”
WCNC
'Caught us off-guard' | Shortage of medications hits the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nationwide shortages of crucial medications like amoxicillin, Tamiflu, and Adderall are being felt in the Carolinas. Flu and cold seasons are here and many families are struggling to find the remedies they need. The lack of amoxicillin scared parents like Michael Burnett. “You would never think...
Tropical Storm Nicole: What the Carolinas should expect, and when
CHARLOTTE — Severe Weather Center 9 is monitoring Tropical Storm Nicole as it barrels toward the east coast. Nicole formed east of the Bahamas, and its winds are expected to reach Florida by Wednesday. It made landfall in the Bahamas just after noon Wednesday, and it should track up the east coast by the end of the week.
WLOS.com
Asheville native Luke Combs takes home Entertainer of the Year honors for a second time
WLOS — Asheville native, Luke Combs walked away from Wednesday nights Country Music Awards as a big winner!. Combs won Album of the Year for Growin’ Up and the night’s top honor, Entertainer of the Year for the second year in a row. “I want to thank...
luxury-houses.net
Listing for $15,995,000, World Class Equestrian Estate Offers the Ultimate in Luxury Living in Mooresville, NC
The Estate in Mooresville is a luxurious home with an amazing outdoor entertainment area including vanishing edge upper pool, pool house/cabana, now available for sale. This home located at 355 Pelham Ln, Mooresville, North Carolina; offering 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 9,986 square feet of living spaces. Call Josh Tucker – Corcoran HM Properties – (Phone: 704-634-8323) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Mooresville.
Newell Brands announce $135M investment in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Newell Brands has signed a lease at the Gateway85 Business Park in Gaston County in what will total an investment of $135 million. Newell will occupy a 1.5 million-square-foot warehouse and product distribution center for the company’s businesses that include brands such as Rubbermaid®, Mr. Coffee®, Oster®, Calphalon® and Sunbeam®. Newell is making the large investment with NorthPoint Development.
country1037fm.com
Two North Carolina Towns One of the Best Mountain Towns in the US
If you enjoy a good trip then traveling to different sceneries is probably high up on your list. I know traveling can be a good time, but things are even better when you find a new spot different than your hometown. For North Carolina, we are lucky to have so many different destinations to visit. From beaches to cities to country towns to mountains, there are so many options to enjoy. Now, we are talking about mountain towns because cold weather plus mountain town vacation is probably one of the best types of trips.
Water restored after waterline break in McDowell Co.
UPDATE: Water service has been restored in the Town of Old Fort. OLD FORT, S.C. (WSPA)- Residents in the town of Old Fort may experience water issues as a result of a waterline main break that took place on Friday. According to McDowell County Emergency Management, the waterline main break occurred due to an embarkment […]
kiss951.com
Spirit Airlines Adds Budget Flights From North Carolina To 2 Destinations
Are you looking to travel affordably? Then this is the news you want to hear! Spirit Airlines has added two new direct flights out of Charlotte North Carolina at budget airline prices. The Charlotte Observer reports that daily, non-stop flights to Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, as well as Nashville, Tennessee, from Charlotte Douglas International Airport will begin on April 1st. Prices for these flights will vary based on the time of the year and demand.
foxbaltimore.com
Burglary suspect snacks, bathes, defecates in North Carolina business
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A burglary suspect is on the run after allegedly spending several hours inside a North Carolina business eating, bathing, and taking off with some merchandise. Cameras at Leonard’s Auto Mart in Asheville caught the suspect crawling through the business on Oct. 30. Manager Lynn Crook...
Salisbury man killed in crash into tree near Statesville
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A 33-year-old man from Salisbury died in a crash that happened Thursday evening on a road to Statesville, North Carolina Highway Patrol told Channel 9. The crash happened at about 7:15 p.m. on Highway 70 near Triplett Road, which is about six miles east of...
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Nov. 7
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Oct. 28 to Nov. 3:. Neighborhood Cafe, 100 Huntersville-Concord Road – 97 Times Krispy Krunchy Chicken, 14910 N.C. 73 – 95 7-Eleven, 9502 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road – 97.5. Cornelius. Choplin’s, 19700 One...
Speed suspected in deadly Catawba County accident: Highway Patrol
Speed is believed to have been a contributing factor in a deadly accident in Catawba County Tuesday, NC State Highway Patrol said.
