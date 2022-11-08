ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morganton, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
qcnews.com

Family remembers son after remains found in Gaston County

The family said Quintin Roark, 27, went missing in July in the same area where officials identified human remains Wednesday. Family remembers son after remains found in Gaston …. The family said Quintin Roark, 27, went missing in July in the same area where officials identified human remains Wednesday. Panthers...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Viewer video shows Catawba River overflowing in McDowell County

Duke Energy prepared for current, future outages from remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole. A spokesperson at Duke Energy said the power outage numbers across the Carolinas went up throughout the day as expected. Businesses impacted by heavy rain in the N.C. High Country. Updated: 7 hours ago. Rising water entered...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
focusnewspaper.com

Caldwell Men’s Chorus Performs Free Fall Concert, Nov. 19

Lenoir, NC – After a 908 day hiatus of rehearsal, and almost 3 years to the day since their last performance, due to the shutdowns perpetuated by Covid, the Caldwell Men’s Chorus is delighted to present their fall concert! The concert will be Saturday, November 19th at 7:30 PM at Lenoir Presbyterian Church, 1002 Kirkwood Avenue NE, Lenoir. The concert is free and open to the public. Donations are gratefully accepted.
LENOIR, NC
WNCT

Latest: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Beaches Near Charlotte, North Carolina

Whether you want to spend a week with your family or relax in the sun, there are many things to do in Carolina Beach. This beach town is just a few hours north of Charlotte and offers everything. There are amusement parks, fishing spots, and a wide variety of shops and restaurants. The beach is also safe and features lifeguards to keep everyone safe.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thevalleyecho.com

Local author leaves touching narrative of love, war and family

In the skies above Europe, the battle between global powers raged violently around Woodville Grady Rozzell, a 19-year-old U.S. Air Force pilot in the WWII combat theater and longtime Swannanoa Valley resident who passed away at the age of 86 in 2009. In his journal, the Tennessee native dutifully recorded first-hand accounts of his experiences and thoughts on long missions in the cockpit of his B-17 bomber, known to its crew as “Rosie’s Sweat Box.”
SWANNANOA, NC
WCNC

'Caught us off-guard' | Shortage of medications hits the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nationwide shortages of crucial medications like amoxicillin, Tamiflu, and Adderall are being felt in the Carolinas. Flu and cold seasons are here and many families are struggling to find the remedies they need. The lack of amoxicillin scared parents like Michael Burnett. “You would never think...
CHARLOTTE, NC
luxury-houses.net

Listing for $15,995,000, World Class Equestrian Estate Offers the Ultimate in Luxury Living in Mooresville, NC

The Estate in Mooresville is a luxurious home with an amazing outdoor entertainment area including vanishing edge upper pool, pool house/cabana, now available for sale. This home located at 355 Pelham Ln, Mooresville, North Carolina; offering 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 9,986 square feet of living spaces. Call Josh Tucker – Corcoran HM Properties – (Phone: 704-634-8323) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Mooresville.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Newell Brands announce $135M investment in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Newell Brands has signed a lease at the Gateway85 Business Park in Gaston County in what will total an investment of $135 million. Newell will occupy a 1.5 million-square-foot warehouse and product distribution center for the company’s businesses that include brands such as Rubbermaid®, Mr. Coffee®, Oster®, Calphalon® and Sunbeam®. Newell is making the large investment with NorthPoint Development.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

Two North Carolina Towns One of the Best Mountain Towns in the US

If you enjoy a good trip then traveling to different sceneries is probably high up on your list. I know traveling can be a good time, but things are even better when you find a new spot different than your hometown. For North Carolina, we are lucky to have so many different destinations to visit. From beaches to cities to country towns to mountains, there are so many options to enjoy. Now, we are talking about mountain towns because cold weather plus mountain town vacation is probably one of the best types of trips.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Water restored after waterline break in McDowell Co.

UPDATE: Water service has been restored in the Town of Old Fort. OLD FORT, S.C. (WSPA)- Residents in the town of Old Fort may experience water issues as a result of a waterline main break that took place on Friday. According to McDowell County Emergency Management, the waterline main break occurred due to an embarkment […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

Spirit Airlines Adds Budget Flights From North Carolina To 2 Destinations

Are you looking to travel affordably? Then this is the news you want to hear! Spirit Airlines has added two new direct flights out of Charlotte North Carolina at budget airline prices. The Charlotte Observer reports that daily, non-stop flights to Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, as well as Nashville, Tennessee, from Charlotte Douglas International Airport will begin on April 1st. Prices for these flights will vary based on the time of the year and demand.
CHARLOTTE, NC
foxbaltimore.com

Burglary suspect snacks, bathes, defecates in North Carolina business

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A burglary suspect is on the run after allegedly spending several hours inside a North Carolina business eating, bathing, and taking off with some merchandise. Cameras at Leonard’s Auto Mart in Asheville caught the suspect crawling through the business on Oct. 30. Manager Lynn Crook...
ASHEVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Nov. 7

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Oct. 28 to Nov. 3:. Neighborhood Cafe, 100 Huntersville-Concord Road – 97 Times Krispy Krunchy Chicken, 14910 N.C. 73 – 95 7-Eleven, 9502 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road – 97.5. Cornelius. Choplin’s, 19700 One...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy