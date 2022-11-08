ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The Boot

Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert Open 2022 CMA Awards With Moving Tribute to Loretta Lynn [Watch]

Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert kicked off the 2022 CMA Awards with a stunning tribute to country music icon Loretta Lynn. The star-studded trio of country music powerhouses appeared on stage, ready to shine the spotlight on Lynn by singing a slew of her biggest hits. Wearing a yellow and white sparkler of a dress, Underwood kicked it off with her rendition of the 1966 hit "You Ain't Woman Enough (to Take My Man.") From there, Lambert took the reins in a black dress with silver trim, singing "Don't Come Home A-Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)."
NASHVILLE, TN
People

Michael Oher, Who Inspired The Blind Side, Is Married! Inside the 'Heavenly Affair' with Ballerinas

The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5 Michael Oher is married! The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with longtime love Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5. "The most magical part was our vows," Roy tells PEOPLE exclusively. "To hear Mike express his feelings in front of 200-plus people was astonishing and romantic. I really felt like a...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wide Open Country

'The Voice' Coach John Legend's Love Story With Wife Chrissy Teigen Started With a Music Video

John Legend is a talented musician, an all-star coach on The Voice season 22, a loving husband, and a devoted father to two children, with another on the way. He's released a wide variety of soulful music throughout the course of his career, each a different sonic experience that changes and evolves as he has since he debuted "Ordinary People," his first single in 2004 with will.i.am.
netflixjunkie.com

Here Is How the Eldest Daughter of Blake Lively Is an Exact Copy of Her

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are soon going to be the parents of a fourth child. The couple already has three beautiful daughters named James, Inez, and Betty. While the couple is very cautious about posting pictures of their children, they sometimes make some grand entrance with them. For the elder Reynolds kids, it was in 2016 when their father participated in The Walk of Fame, which was dedicated to him at 6801 Hollywood Boulevard.
Men's Health

LeAnn Rimes Posts the First Video With Eddie After His Frightening Accident

We're so glad to see Eddie Cibrian doing well following his accident and trip to the E.R. Before Halloween, Rimes asked fans for prayers through an Instagram story that read, "Today was traumatic, but healing is happening now!" Although, there were no details on exactly how Cibrian injured himself, we're just happy to see that the couple is back to their usual light-hearted shenanigans.
HOLAUSA

Fan creates jaw-dropping doll of Shakira as she appears in ‘Monotonía’ music video

Shakira and her song “Monotonía” featuring Ozuna is a phenomenon. The track has inspired millions of people worldwide, whether they are going through heartbreak or not. Among those using the song to reflect their creativity is a doll manufacturer, who decided to create a toy version of the Colombian singer wearing the same outfit in which she appears in the music video.
Cult of Mac

Bad Bunny named Apple Music 2022 Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny is Apple Music’s Artist of the Year for 2022. The award came because of “the musician’s artistic excellence and influence on global culture,” according to Apple. After being released in May, Un Verano Sin Ti, the artist’s sixth project in four years, is Apple...
Footwear News

Miranda Lambert Gleams in Satin Minidress & Sparkling Green Sandals at BMI Country Awards 2022

Miranda Lambert had everyone seeing green at the 2022 BMI Country Awards. The “Only Prettier” singer attended the event, held at BMI on Tuesday in Nashville, Tenn. with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin. Lambert wore a custom minidress from Safiyaa, with long sleeves and a two-tone palette. Her dress featured a black skirt and sleeves, with an emerald green satin bodice.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Boot

Miranda Lambert Takes Fiery ‘Geraldene’ to the 2022 CMA Awards Stage [Watch]

Miranda Lambert turned up the heat with a fiery performance of "Geraldene" at the 2022 CMA Awards. Donned in a fringe-trimmed denim get-up, Lambert looked like she was having one heck of a good time as she tore into "Geraldene," a track initially released on The Marfa Tapes, the 2021 collaborative acoustic album from Lambert, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall and later rerecorded for her acclaimed 2022 record Palomino.
NASHVILLE, TN
NME

Sam Smith shares full details on new album ‘Gloria’

Sam Smith has shared full details on their new forthcoming album ‘Gloria’. This evening (November 10), Smith took to Twitter to share a short video detailing the tracklisting and collaborators on their fourth studio LP. Artists confirmed on the record include Ed Sheeran, Jessie Reyez, Koffee and Kim...

