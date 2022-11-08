Read full article on original website
Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert Open 2022 CMA Awards With Moving Tribute to Loretta Lynn [Watch]
Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert kicked off the 2022 CMA Awards with a stunning tribute to country music icon Loretta Lynn. The star-studded trio of country music powerhouses appeared on stage, ready to shine the spotlight on Lynn by singing a slew of her biggest hits. Wearing a yellow and white sparkler of a dress, Underwood kicked it off with her rendition of the 1966 hit "You Ain't Woman Enough (to Take My Man.") From there, Lambert took the reins in a black dress with silver trim, singing "Don't Come Home A-Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)."
Country Music’s Biggest Stars Are Stepping Out for the 2022 CMAs! See Their Red Carpet Looks
Country music’s biggest superstars are always stepping up their game on the red carpet! At the 2022 CMAs hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, the nominees, presenters and performers are ready to dazzle with their incredible fashion choices. Lainey Wilson leads the list of nominees with six nods...
Katy Perry Shares Sweet Glimpse of Daughter Daisy on Her Birthday: ‘38 & Grateful’
Katy Perry is celebrating her birthday with her favorite people by her side: her husband Orlando Bloom and their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom! The “Electric” singer posted a rare glimpse of the 2-year-old little girl in honor of her 38th birthday yesterday, and it’s sweeter than cotton candy.
These ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Are Married — To Each Other
'DWTS' has helped facilitate many relationships over the years. These 'DWTS' pros are married to others who perform on the same stage.
Michael Oher, Who Inspired The Blind Side, Is Married! Inside the 'Heavenly Affair' with Ballerinas
The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5 Michael Oher is married! The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with longtime love Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5. "The most magical part was our vows," Roy tells PEOPLE exclusively. "To hear Mike express his feelings in front of 200-plus people was astonishing and romantic. I really felt like a...
'Dancing With the Stars': Emma Slater Gives Personal Update Amid Divorce From Sasha Farber
Dancing With the Stars Season 31 got off to a little awkward star for pro dancers Emma Slater and Sasha Farber. The two are currently amid getting divorced after nearly four years of marriage. In an update on the situation, Slater admitted she surrounded herself with friends who support her.
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Question Wayne Brady and Witney Partnership
"Something seems off about their partnership but maybe it's just because Witney is busy this season being a mom," wrote one fan on Reddit.
'The Voice' Coach John Legend's Love Story With Wife Chrissy Teigen Started With a Music Video
John Legend is a talented musician, an all-star coach on The Voice season 22, a loving husband, and a devoted father to two children, with another on the way. He's released a wide variety of soulful music throughout the course of his career, each a different sonic experience that changes and evolves as he has since he debuted "Ordinary People," his first single in 2004 with will.i.am.
Here Is How the Eldest Daughter of Blake Lively Is an Exact Copy of Her
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are soon going to be the parents of a fourth child. The couple already has three beautiful daughters named James, Inez, and Betty. While the couple is very cautious about posting pictures of their children, they sometimes make some grand entrance with them. For the elder Reynolds kids, it was in 2016 when their father participated in The Walk of Fame, which was dedicated to him at 6801 Hollywood Boulevard.
LeAnn Rimes Posts the First Video With Eddie After His Frightening Accident
We're so glad to see Eddie Cibrian doing well following his accident and trip to the E.R. Before Halloween, Rimes asked fans for prayers through an Instagram story that read, "Today was traumatic, but healing is happening now!" Although, there were no details on exactly how Cibrian injured himself, we're just happy to see that the couple is back to their usual light-hearted shenanigans.
CMAs 2022 Host Peyton Manning Pokes Fun at Carrie Underwood’s Past Side Eye Over Aaron Rodgers Jab
Keeping it lighthearted. Peyton Manning jokingly warned his 2022 CMA Awards cohost, Luke Bryan, not to rock the boat — especially after receiving some major side eye from Carrie Underwood last year. “Carrie Underwood and I have a lot in common,” Manning, 46, said to Bryan, 46, during their...
Fan creates jaw-dropping doll of Shakira as she appears in ‘Monotonía’ music video
Shakira and her song “Monotonía” featuring Ozuna is a phenomenon. The track has inspired millions of people worldwide, whether they are going through heartbreak or not. Among those using the song to reflect their creativity is a doll manufacturer, who decided to create a toy version of the Colombian singer wearing the same outfit in which she appears in the music video.
Montreal Artists Magi Merlin and Fernie Collaborate on New Single “Dolla Bill”
Montreal R&B artists Magi Merlin and Fernie have joined forces on a smooth new single “Dolla Bill.”. “Keep it real for one night. How you feelin’ just keepin’ it light? Dollar bills and breathtaking sights, quarter mil by the end of the July,” rap the duo on the song’s chorus.
‘Dancing With the Stars’ ‘90s Night: See Which Couples Went Home During the Double Elimination
Dances from another decade! The Dancing With the Stars contestants performed to music from the 1990s during the Monday, November 7, double elimination episode. After all the couples had a chance to perform, Heidi D'Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev had the lowest score of the night and they were eliminated. The judges then had a chance […]
New Song Saturday! Hear New Tracks From The Roots, Ayron Jones, Allison Russell, Animal Collective, and More
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
Steve Perry Set to Sing Journey Hit “Open Arms” on Dolly Parton’s Upcoming Rock Album
Just days after Dolly Parton‘s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5, former Journey singer Steve Perry has confirmed that he will appear on the country music legend’s upcoming rock album. “If Dolly says it’s true, then it must be true,” wrote Perry...
Bad Bunny named Apple Music 2022 Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny is Apple Music’s Artist of the Year for 2022. The award came because of “the musician’s artistic excellence and influence on global culture,” according to Apple. After being released in May, Un Verano Sin Ti, the artist’s sixth project in four years, is Apple...
Miranda Lambert Gleams in Satin Minidress & Sparkling Green Sandals at BMI Country Awards 2022
Miranda Lambert had everyone seeing green at the 2022 BMI Country Awards. The “Only Prettier” singer attended the event, held at BMI on Tuesday in Nashville, Tenn. with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin. Lambert wore a custom minidress from Safiyaa, with long sleeves and a two-tone palette. Her dress featured a black skirt and sleeves, with an emerald green satin bodice.
Miranda Lambert Takes Fiery ‘Geraldene’ to the 2022 CMA Awards Stage [Watch]
Miranda Lambert turned up the heat with a fiery performance of "Geraldene" at the 2022 CMA Awards. Donned in a fringe-trimmed denim get-up, Lambert looked like she was having one heck of a good time as she tore into "Geraldene," a track initially released on The Marfa Tapes, the 2021 collaborative acoustic album from Lambert, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall and later rerecorded for her acclaimed 2022 record Palomino.
Sam Smith shares full details on new album ‘Gloria’
Sam Smith has shared full details on their new forthcoming album ‘Gloria’. This evening (November 10), Smith took to Twitter to share a short video detailing the tracklisting and collaborators on their fourth studio LP. Artists confirmed on the record include Ed Sheeran, Jessie Reyez, Koffee and Kim...
