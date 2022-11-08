On Tuesday I wrote about the five unluckiest outs the Yankees made throughout the 2022 season. Although this season did not end too fortunately for New York as a whole, that doesn’t change the nature of the sport they play. The Yanks, much like every other team, had some favorable moments when it came to luck as well. The idea of Yankee Stadium being a “little league park” came up a lot this year, and although that may or may not play a role in the upcoming list, luck-aided hits are just a part of the game. Perhaps even a fun one.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO