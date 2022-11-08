Read full article on original website
Who are the Yankees’ most valuable major league trade chips?
Every winter, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman actively patrols the trade market, typically making at least one or two moves to shore up a hole on the roster. Last year, that was flipping Gary Sánchez and Gio Urshela to the Minnesota Twins for Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and (allegedly) Ben Rortvedt. The year before that he swung a deal for Jameson Taillon, who replaced James Paxton — an offseason trade acquisition from two years prior — in the starting rotation. Then there was the 2017-2018 offseason which brought Giancarlo Stanton over from the Miami Marlins...
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 11/13/22
CBS | Mike Axisa: We’re in the rumor mill phase of the offseason, too early in the winter for most of the big names to sign just yet. Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner confirmed in a preview for Monday’s interview with YES that the Yankees have had “positive” conversations with star free agent Aaron Judge, which at least sounds better than the Robinson Canó saga. It feels like both franchise and player are more interested in a continuation than they ever were with Canó, but you still have to pay that man his money.
Aaron Judge takes home his third Silver Slugger award
New York Yankees star Aaron Judge won his third American League Silver Slugger award on Thursday. The announcement was made on Thursday night via MLB Network on a live show. Judge, who also won in 2017 and 2021, left behind some impressive names in the voting process, such as Kyle Tucker, Randy Arozarena, George Springer, Taylor Ward, Anthony Santander, Adolis García, and Teoscar Hernández. There was no way Judge was losing this award, though. (The Angels’ Mike Trout and the Mariners’ Julio Rodríguez were the other two AL outfielders to be honored.)
Yankees add a trio of pitchers to major league roster, release Tim Locastro
The Yankees announced a series of minor moves this afternoon, adding right-handed pitcher Jhony Brito and left-handed pitcher Matt Krook to the 40-man roster. Outfielder Tim Locastro elected free agency, rather than accept an outright assignment to the minors and off of the major league roster. Krook’s and Brito’s additions...
Yankees 2022 Roster Report Cards: Scott Effross
After coming to the New York Yankees from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline, Scott Effross became a valuable piece in the bullpen. His unorthodox way of throwing brought plenty of diversity to a pen that was already strong but missing players like Michael King due to injuries. Unfortunately, the bug caught Effross too.
Astros part ways with Click: should the Yankees move on from Cashman?
Yankees’ general manager Brian Cashman and managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner haven’t sat down to discuss the former’s future in the organization. Cashman’s contract is up, and they would need to agree to another deal. While the general expectation is that Cashman keeps his role as...
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/10/22
We’re in a bit of a holding pattern, as the league transitions from Playoff Mode to Hot Stove Mode. We do have a deadline today, with teams having to decide whether to tender qualifying offers to their impending free agents by this afternoon, which we went over yesterday. It’s a small bit of intrigue for an early-November Thursdsay.
This isn’t the first time the Yankees have insisted on a stopgap
The Yankees' handling of their shortstop position has generated plenty of discussion since the beginning of last year’s off-season, and fairly so. Looking at the path the team has taken and appears ready to continue to take, it’s worth looking back at a similar situation that the organization was faced with, a few years ago, and the similar choices it made then.
Making sense of the Yankees’ commitment to Josh Donaldson
Speaking with reporters during the GM meetings, Brian Cashman dropped the following bomb on Yankees fans. Immediately, a collective groan rang out around the Yankees universe when word got out that the front office views Josh Donaldson as next season’s starting third baseman. We’ve spilt a fair amount of ink in recent weeks examining what went wrong for Donaldson and why penciling the soon-to-be 37 year old in as the Opening Day starter would be misguided. However, today I’d like to figure out the Yankees’ rationale for this continued level of commitment to a player clearly on the decline.
The Yankees relief corps enters uncharted waters
I like visualizing things in chart form, even simple things. That includes how dominant the Yankees bullpen has been over the last decade. Having one of the top-five bullpens in baseball by WAR for seven consecutive full seasons is both well- and poorly- (mostly poorly) represented by the sight of a bunch of small numbers stacked on top of each other. It does give some sense of longevity, though. You have to reach back to days when Vernon Wells and Alfonso Soriano patrolled the outfield to find the last time the Yankees even sniffed fielding a truly below-average overall relief corps for a full-length season.
Would a healthy Yankees offense have competed with the Astros?
We’re far enough removed from the season to the point where I’ve partaken in reflection time. At this point, we’re still all trying to reconcile what the hell happened when the offense went stagnant. There’s a few reasons why, but we are all well aware that the offense was the issue at the end. However, one point that may be some debate is whether the fully healthy lineup would have been enough for the Yankees to overcome the Astros.
The Yankees’ five luckiest hits of 2022
On Tuesday I wrote about the five unluckiest outs the Yankees made throughout the 2022 season. Although this season did not end too fortunately for New York as a whole, that doesn’t change the nature of the sport they play. The Yanks, much like every other team, had some favorable moments when it came to luck as well. The idea of Yankee Stadium being a “little league park” came up a lot this year, and although that may or may not play a role in the upcoming list, luck-aided hits are just a part of the game. Perhaps even a fun one.
The Yankees have a decision to make on Clarke Schmidt
Clarke Schmidt played his role to a T in 2022. Beginning the season in the rotation for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and making a pair of spot-starts early in the year, Schmidt’s injury-necessitated transition to a big league long-relief role midseason was seamless, and he responded as well as a pitcher can be expected to while receiving their first taste of extended big league action at Yankee Stadium. It’s hard to ask for more than the 2.74 ERA he gave them in the heart of the season while averaging nearly two innings per appearance.
Yankees Mailbag: Looking for optimism, Judge’s legacy, and Josh Donaldson
Good morning everyone, it’s time for another edition of the mailbag. Remember to send in your questions for our weekly call by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com. Mumble1 asks: My question as a lifelong Yankees fan is why should I have any optimism for next year at...
The Yankees’ record from 2022 that you might’ve missed
Do you remember where you were when Yankees’ history was made in 2022?. Ok no, I don’t mean when Aaron Judge hit his 61st and 62nd home runs, surpassing Roger Maris and breaking both the Yankees and American League record for homers in a single season. That was pretty cool, though.
Yankees 2022 Roster Report Cards: Marwin Gonzalez
Expectations shouldn’t have been high for Marwin Gonzalez, and they weren’t. He was signed to a one-year deal by Brian Cashman to serve as a utility player for the Yankees, and that’s what he was. He was far from good, but he filled the role. Grade: D.
