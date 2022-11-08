ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex, VT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Colchester Sun

A grateful Veterans Day: Colchester and Milton community members gather for celebration, Colonel David Shevchik of Essex earns Paul Harris Fellow recognition

Community members, town officials and veterans gathered in Milton and Colchester today for two ceremonies of honor, remembrance and celebration for Veteran’s Day. On Nov. 11, in front of rows of American flags at Charlebois Trucking and Dick Mazza’s General Store, the Colchester-Milton Rotary held Veterans Day ceremonies featuring various speeches, singing of patriotic songs and the presentation of the Paul Harris Fellow award.
COLCHESTER, VT
Colchester Sun

Essex police log: Oct. 31-Nov. 6

The Essex Police Department reported 172 incidents during the week of Oct. 31-Nov. 6. Listed below are some of those calls. 7:54 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Susie Wilson Road) 9:32 a.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Spruce Ln) 9:50 a.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Educational Dr) 11:23 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Craftsbury...
ESSEX, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy