Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Colchester Sun
Town of Essex public nuisance ordinance goes into immediate effect after the selectboard adopted it Nov. 7
ESSEX — The Town of Essex Selectboard unanimously adopted its new public nuisance ordinance Monday night, over a year after the nuisance was first brought to the selectboard’s attention. The ordinance was put into effect the moment the selectboard adopted the policy. Its purpose is to promote public...
Colchester Sun
A grateful Veterans Day: Colchester and Milton community members gather for celebration, Colonel David Shevchik of Essex earns Paul Harris Fellow recognition
Community members, town officials and veterans gathered in Milton and Colchester today for two ceremonies of honor, remembrance and celebration for Veteran’s Day. On Nov. 11, in front of rows of American flags at Charlebois Trucking and Dick Mazza’s General Store, the Colchester-Milton Rotary held Veterans Day ceremonies featuring various speeches, singing of patriotic songs and the presentation of the Paul Harris Fellow award.
Colchester Sun
Essex police log: Oct. 31-Nov. 6
The Essex Police Department reported 172 incidents during the week of Oct. 31-Nov. 6. Listed below are some of those calls. 7:54 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Susie Wilson Road) 9:32 a.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Spruce Ln) 9:50 a.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Educational Dr) 11:23 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Craftsbury...
Comments / 0