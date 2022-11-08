ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan: ‘I don’t want my kids growing up with a has-been father’

If you have ever paid attention to the Smashing Pumpkins, you know that Billy Corgan is a famously self-important rock star: the type who talks at length to the press about how great he is and then complains about being misquoted. We are in a Manhattan hotel, discussing how Corgan came to realise that his lifelong pursuit of music – and the undeniable success that had come with it – had left him unfulfilled, when he says this: “I would watch people quite cleverly try to disassemble what I’d actually built. They were sort of interested in separating me from my own true narrative.”
NME

Smashing Pumpkins initially met Billy Corgan’s triple album idea with “a big shrug”

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan has admitted that his idea for a new triple album was initially met with “a big shrug” from his bandmates. The band are set to release the first instalment of a new three-part “rock opera” album, ‘ATUM’, next week (November 15). Following on from 2020’s ‘CYR’, the forthcoming 33-song album serves as a sequel to the band’s classic double records ‘Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness’ (1995) and ‘Machina/The Machines Of God’ (2000).
Stereogum

Wheel Of Fortune Had A Smashing Pumpkins Puzzle, But Vanna White Prefers Smashing Dumplins

A couple of weeks back, Wheel Of Fortune aired a celebrity-guest episode featuring chefs Carla Hall, Jet Tila, and Phil Rosenthal. The game also featured a Smashing Pumpkins-themed “Song/Artist” puzzle with the final answer reading: “Mayonaise By The Smashing Pumpkins.” Only Hall’s initial guess was “Mayonaise By The Smashing Dumplins.” (Also works, IMO!) “The Smashing Dumplings had another song earlier,” Pat Sajak quipped, and threw to commercial by saying, “Alright, we’re going to sit back and have a pumpkin or a dumpling or something — Vanna, what do you like?” “I like dumplings!” Sajak’s co-host announced. It’s just so wholesome — America’s Game never disappoints.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Dies

Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Country Music Star Dies

Legendary country music star Jeff Cook, the co-founder of the country band Alabama, has died at 73, according to the band. Jeff Cook, who played the guitar, had announced he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017.
97.5 KMOD

Ozzy Osbourne Willing To Work With His Black Sabbath Bandmates Again

Ozzy Osbourne is open to working with Tony Iommi again in the future, after the two reunited for work on his latest solo album. Ozzy made the comment in a recent sit-down with Billy Morrison, who asked if the two songs Ozzy wrote with Iommi — "Degradation Rules" and "No Escape From Now" — could lead to more Black Sabbath.
Louder

Download 2023: two Metallica sets, Slipknot, Bring Me The Horizon, Ghost, Evanescence, Pendulum, Disturbed and more in huge first lineup announcement

Metallica will play two separate headline sets for the first ever four-day Download festival in 2023. Download 2023 has officially unveiled its first lineup announcement for its first ever four-day event, which will take place June 8-11, 2023 in its legendary home at Donington Park as it celebrates the 20th anniversary of the festival.
Louder

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder was once punched in the face by Paul McCartney, and kinda liked it

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder fondly recalls Paul McCartney giving him a right hook, and how he "missed it" when the pain and swelling went away. Being acknowledged by a rock god in any capacity, be it via a friendly handshake or a passing comment, is a moment that many music fans would hold close to their hearts. For Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder, a run in with one true titan of modern music unfolded a little differently.
Variety

Takeoff’s ‘Celebration of Life’ Draws Family, Friends and Fans to Memorial in Atlanta

On Nov. 11, 10 days after his murder, Kirsnick Khari Ball – better known as Takeoff, a co-founder of the rap trio Migos – was memorialized in a “Celebration of Life” at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The event was attended by friends, fans, family members and music industry peers. Fellow artists Drake and Justin Bieber were part of the service, with Migos members Quavious “Quavo” Marshall and Kiari “Offset” Cephus offering emotional speeches to the capacity crowd of 21,000 people.  Outside the arena, a large sign with a photo of the rapper in his signature sunglasses had the message...
