LIMA — In late July, a 10-year-old girl was struck by a bullet as she was leaving a family gathering on Cole and Spring Streets. It was the second time that the girl, one of two people injured that evening, had been caught in crossfire after the shooting death of DeJuan Adams, 26, days earlier. But it also revived efforts to mediate conflict, treat generational trauma and examine the city's response to gun violence.

LIMA, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO