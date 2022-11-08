Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
YAHOO!
'We're going in after our kids'
LIMA — In late July, a 10-year-old girl was struck by a bullet as she was leaving a family gathering on Cole and Spring Streets. It was the second time that the girl, one of two people injured that evening, had been caught in crossfire after the shooting death of DeJuan Adams, 26, days earlier. But it also revived efforts to mediate conflict, treat generational trauma and examine the city's response to gun violence.
YAHOO!
Bittersweet ending: Linton-Stockton ends Lapel's season in regional championship
Nov. 12—LINTON — The Lapel football season ended Friday in a 60-24 Regional 19 loss at Linton-Stockton, and despite the lopsided score, there was plenty of reason for Bulldogs fans to leave the Miners' home field with smiles on their faces. First, the fans were treated to one...
Comments / 0