Coral Gables, FL

New course offers students guaranteed path to becoming educators

In an effort to attract students to the teaching profession and address the national shortage of teachers, a group of Miami education thought leaders has created a new initiative—the Teacher Accelerator Program (TAP)—and launched it for the first time this year at the University of Miami. Partners for...
MIAMI, FL
University Libraries welcome Digital Initiatives and Metadata Librarian

The University of Miami Libraries are pleased to welcome Melia Jean-Baptiste as the digital initiatives and metadata librarian for the Department of Metadata and Discovery Services, effective September 12, 2022. In this role, Melia is responsible for creating, reviewing, and editing descriptive metadata for digital collections and research assets. She also contributes to the production of descriptive metadata for physical collections and participates in project planning for digital projects and initiatives, including grant work.
CORAL GABLES, FL
Christina Frohock Joins 2 Podcasts to Discuss New Paper on Lolita as a Sentencing Memorandum

Professor of Legal Writing Christina Frohock recently published an article “Legal Fiction: Reading Lolita as a Sentencing Memorandum” in the Albany Law Review. Using the example of Vladimir Nabokov’s classic novel Lolita, the article explains how the novel can be read as a prolonged sentencing memorandum. Frohock was also a guest in two podcasts to discuss her article – in the Set for Sentencing podcast with Doug Passon and in Miami Law’s Explainer.
MIAMI, FL

