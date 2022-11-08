The University of Miami Libraries are pleased to welcome Melia Jean-Baptiste as the digital initiatives and metadata librarian for the Department of Metadata and Discovery Services, effective September 12, 2022. In this role, Melia is responsible for creating, reviewing, and editing descriptive metadata for digital collections and research assets. She also contributes to the production of descriptive metadata for physical collections and participates in project planning for digital projects and initiatives, including grant work.

CORAL GABLES, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO