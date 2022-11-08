PLYMOUTH - Dale Melanson wasn't ready to leave the Plymouth Fire Department when a devastating diagnosis of ALS forced him to retire earlier this year.But, part of him did stay - his helmet.Now, it's traveling from department to department across Massachusetts. This week, Braintree firefighters delivered it to the Quincy Fire Department where it rode in the fire truck, even responding to calls.It's been to 27 fire departments so far. At each one, members sign the helmet and make a donation toward Melanson's medical bills.It's an emotional show of support and a way to raise awareness of ALS - a...

PLYMOUTH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO