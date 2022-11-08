Read full article on original website
capecod.com
Several departments respond to house fire in Orleans
ORLEANS – From Orleans Fire-Rescue: On Saturday at 4:53 PM, the Orleans Fire Department was dispatched to a fire in the building at a residence located on South Orleans Road, Orleans. A 911 call from the homeowner reported a fire in a bedroom. On the arrival of the firefighters, heavy smoke was throughout the house with smoke coming from several windows. A working fire was called for, dispatching additional fire resources.
fallriverreporter.com
Pregnant woman and infant injured, man arrested, after head-on crash in southeastern Massachusetts
A man was arrested after a southeastern Massachusetts crash injured three people including an infant and a pregnant woman on Thursday. According to Bourne Police, at approximately 12:45 p.m., Bourne Police responded to a two-car motor vehicle crash on Shore Road, in the area of the Oakland Grove Cemetery. Arriving...
capecod.com
Crash results in car hitting house in Orleans
ORLEANS – A two-vehicle crash resulted in one car going off the road and crashing into a house. The collision happened just after noon Thursday on West Road at Chase Lane. Firefighters extricated the driver and transported him to Cape Cod Hospital. No one in the house was injured. A building inspector was called to check the damage to the house. The crash is under investigation by Orleans Police.
capecod.com
Eastham officials on the scene of pickup vs pole crash
EASTHAM – From Eastham Police: Eastham Police and Fire Departments are on the scene of a motor vehicle crash on Massasoit Road between North Sunken Meadow and South Sunken Meadow Roads. Due to a telephone pole and wires being down in the roadway, the road will be closed for quite some time. Please avoid this area. Eversource reports 200 customers are without power due to this crash.
Turnto10.com
Vehicle goes over guardrail in early morning crash on I-195 in Wareham
(WJAR) — A vehicle went over the guardrail in an early morning crash on I-195 in Wareham, according to the Massachusetts State Police Department. Troopers responded around 3:42 a.m. to the ramp from I-195 east to I-25 east in Wareham for the crash. Police say the driver was injured...
capecod.com
Car vs pole crash knocks out power in Mashpee
MASHPEE – A car vs pole crash knocked out power to 828 Eversource customers in Mashpee. The crash happened about 6:45 PM Thursday at the intersection of Red Brook and Monomoscoy Roads. The utility pole was snapped and the area is expected to be closed for an extended time. The driver had apparently walked away from the crash which is under investigation by Mashpee Police.
miltontimes.com
Novara closed after two-alarm fire
Novara Restaurant will be closed for now after the Milton Fire Department put out a quick-moving fire that started as restaurant workers began preparations for its 11:30 a.m. opening on Nov. 5. Owner Vance Welch said that his other restaurant, Abby Park, located nearby on Adams Street, has opened for...
capecod.com
Updated: Bourne Police filed OUI charges in crash that injured pregnant woman and baby to the hospital
BOURNE – From Bourne Police: At approximately 12:46 PM Thursday, Bourne Police responded to a two-car motor vehicle crash on Shore Road, in the area of the Oakland Grove Cemetery. Arriving officers advised the road was completely shut down. It was determined that a black Subaru Outback operated by...
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Massachusetts warn of recent home improvement scams; offers tips
A Massachusetts Police Department is warning residents to beware of chimney sweep scams after two homeowners were approached by would-be scammers recently. According to the Melrose Police Department, home improvement scams such as those which claim homeowners need chimney repairs, often prey on the elderly, initially offering low prices for work, but then increasing the prices as the scammers claim to find additional work that needs to be done. Once homeowners decline to pay up front for increasingly expensive work, the scammers often disappear and leave work they started unfinished.
Young child dies in Lynn house fire
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said. A young child died in an early morning fire that engulfed a Lynn home Tuesday, according to officials. “Our hearts go out to this child’s loved ones,” Lynn Fire Chief Stephen Archer said in a statement. “On behalf of the Lynn Fire Department and the City of Lynn, I want to express our deepest condolences to the family. This is a terrible loss for them and the community.”
Firefighters around Massachusetts honor veteran battling ALS with helmet tribute
PLYMOUTH - Dale Melanson wasn't ready to leave the Plymouth Fire Department when a devastating diagnosis of ALS forced him to retire earlier this year.But, part of him did stay - his helmet.Now, it's traveling from department to department across Massachusetts. This week, Braintree firefighters delivered it to the Quincy Fire Department where it rode in the fire truck, even responding to calls.It's been to 27 fire departments so far. At each one, members sign the helmet and make a donation toward Melanson's medical bills.It's an emotional show of support and a way to raise awareness of ALS - a...
whdh.com
Crews battle early morning house fire in Lynn that left family hospitalized
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Lynn firefighters knocked down an early morning fire that tore through a multi-family home and left a family with two children recovering at the hospital, officials. said. Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Circuit Avenue around 4 a.m. Tuesday found flames coming from the...
capecod.com
Veterans Day 2022
BARNSTABLE – A Veterans day drive-through event at St Marys Church in Barnstable village:. This slideshow requires JavaScript. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
capecod.com
New details: Multiple crashes snarl traffic in Dennis
DENNIS – From Dennis Police: Dennis Fire, Dennis Police, State Police and Mass Highway DOT Crews were kept busy this morning with four separate motor vehicle collisions within less an hour. At 7:50 AM, the Dennis Fire and Police Department’s responded along with State Police to a reported two car motor vehicle collision in the area of Exit 78B on Route 6 Eastbound (above). Two patients were evaluated. One was transported to Cape Cod Hospital.
Saugus Groom Killed Days Before Wedding In NH Motorcycle Crash: Report
A groom from Saugus has died and his fiancé is recovering after the two were victims of a motorcycle-involved crash in New Hampshire days before their wedding, WHDH reports. Jessie Edom and Jeff Zajac were on their way to put down their final deposit when they were hit by a 2010 Toyota Corolla on Route 107 in Seabrook, NH, on Saturday, Nov. 5, the outlet reports.
ABC6.com
MBTA extends commuter rail service to Bristol County
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is extending its commuter rail service to Bristol County. Taunton, New Bedford, and Fall River are the only major cities within 50 miles of Boston that do not currently have commuter rail access to Boston, according to the MBTA.
thepulseofnh.com
Name Of Man Killed In Weekend Motorcycle Crash In Seabrook Released
The name of the Massachusetts man who was killed in a weekend motorcycle crash in Rockingham County has been released. Officials say Jeff Zajac of Saugus was riding on Route 107 in Seabrook Saturday when the motorcycle collided with a vehicle. Zajac was pronounced dead shortly after first responders arrived and his fiancee was seriously hurt. Police are still looking into the accident but don’t believe speed or alcohol were factors.
Young girl found dead in fire that destroyed Lynn home
LYNN - A young girl died in a fire that destroyed a home in Lynn early Tuesday morning.Flames broke out inside the house on Circuit Avenue around 4 a.m. It took about 45 minutes before firefighters brought it under control. Hours later, investigators said one person inside was still unaccounted for.They initially didn't release any information about that person, but police said Tuesday afternoon a "young female child" was found dead inside. Her name and age have not been released yet."Our hearts go out to this child's loved ones," said Lynn Fire Chief Stephen Archer. "On behalf of the Lynn...
ABC6.com
North Kingstown girl, 12, found at a store after being reported missing
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A 12-year-old girl who was reported missing Wednesday has been found, according to authorities. North Kingstown Police Capt. John Urban said Mia was found at about 10 a.m. at a store on Post Road. Her condition wasn’t immediately released. The girl was reported...
capecod.com
Town Services Closed for Veterans Day
BARNSTABLE – Many town services across Cape Cod will be closed Friday in honor of Veterans Day. Closed services include the Transfer Station in Barnstable and Yarmouth as well as transfer station and public library in Dennis. The Dennis Pines and Highlands Golf Courses will still be open their...
