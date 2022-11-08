ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
First Coast News

List: Shelters open in North Florida ahead of Nicole

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Shelters are opening across the First Coast for those who may not have a safe place to stay during Nicole. The list below includes shelter information in North Florida. When shelter information becomes available for our South Georgia counties, that will also be added here. If...
FLORIDA STATE
First Coast News

Tropical Depression Nicole topples beachfront homes in Daytona

MIAMI — Tropical Storm Nicole weakened to a tropical depression Thursday night as it crossed the Florida Panhandle on its way north into Georgia. The storm had sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean earlier Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago.
FLORIDA STATE
First Coast News

Enrollment open for K-5 free reading program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The New Worlds Reading initiative was created back in 2021 with the help of Florida Legislation, The University of Florida, and Scholastic. “Providing books and resources to families, we know that’s just one huge part of that puzzle to supporting our students and their families," New Worlds Reading Assistant Director, Shaunte Duggins said.
FLORIDA STATE
First Coast News

Tracking Nicole: Watch live coverage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nicole made landfall in Florida early Thursday as a hurricane. It has since been downgraded to a tropical storm. Despite it coming onshore in central Florida south of the Space Coast we will still see a wide range of impacts here on the First Coast. The...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy