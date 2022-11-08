Read full article on original website
Evacuation order lifted in Flagler County, A1A still closed at Flagler and St. Johns County line
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County officials shortly after noon rescinded the evacuation order for the barrier island and started the process of closing the shelter at Rymfire Elementary School as the strongest effects of Hurricane Nicole have subsided. “We nevertheless urge residents to use caution, particularly along the...
St. Johns County residents asked to shelter in place during Tropical Storm Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office held a briefing on Tropical Storm Nicole to discuss areas of concern. Sheriff Robert Hardwick named Vilano Beach, County Road 13 and Downtown St. Augustine as potentially dangerous areas for flooding. He asked that residents shelter in place for the remainder of the storm.
Atlantic Ocean crossing A1A near St. Johns County, Flagler County line 😮
Warning: The following video contains language some may find offensive. This occurred Wednesday afternoon in the Marineland area.
St. Augustine residents prepare for Nicole as streets flood, A1A closes
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — High tide Wednesday morning turned Avenida Menendez into a stream as water breached the seawall and residents brace themselves for the second storm in a month and a half. A voluntary evacuation order is in place for low-lying areas. County emergency officials say if your...
Officials urging residents near Guana, Vilano Beach to stay home until conditions improve
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Officials are urging people who live on A1A between Guana National Reserve and Vilano Beach to stay home until conditions improve. St. Johns County Emergency Management says the roadway between Guana River Road and Carcaba Road "is impassable." If you have a life-threatening emergency,...
List: Shelters open in North Florida ahead of Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Shelters are opening across the First Coast for those who may not have a safe place to stay during Nicole. The list below includes shelter information in North Florida. When shelter information becomes available for our South Georgia counties, that will also be added here. If...
County-by-County | Tropical Depression Nicole damage reports
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole's impact around Florida is widespread. The storm entered the state near Vero Beach early Thursday. While it was quickly downgraded to a tropical storm, that didn't prevent large areas of damage due to strong winds and heavy rains. Here's what county's around the...
Person shocked by live wire in St. Augustine, goes into cardiac arrest | Tropical Storm Nicole
The St. Augustine Fire Chief says that a person was electrocuted by a live wire in storm water during Tropical Storm Nicole. They were alive at last check.
Tropical Depression Nicole topples beachfront homes in Daytona
MIAMI — Tropical Storm Nicole weakened to a tropical depression Thursday night as it crossed the Florida Panhandle on its way north into Georgia. The storm had sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean earlier Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago.
Bridge of Lions in St. Augustine reopens during Tropical Storm Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole continues to bring rain and wind to the First Coast, the streets of St. Augustine are flooded. But the Bridge of Lions is now back open, a sign that things may be improving for the better. The Bridge of Lions was closed...
'Dune down, dune down': Video taken during Nicole inspires sea turtle fundraiser
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — *Editor's Note: The video referenced in this article does contain an expletive. Cell phone video taken by a young woman in North Florida now has created a movement. It shows a dune being washed out in Southern St. Johns County and waves washing over A1A highway during Tropical Storm Nicole.
Deer swimming, dogs kayaking | Your Tropical Storm Nicole videos didn't disappoint
Tropical Storm Nicole rolled in bringing wind, rain and some major flooding to the First Coast. Our viewers kept us updated by capturing some true Florida moments.
Enrollment open for K-5 free reading program
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The New Worlds Reading initiative was created back in 2021 with the help of Florida Legislation, The University of Florida, and Scholastic. “Providing books and resources to families, we know that’s just one huge part of that puzzle to supporting our students and their families," New Worlds Reading Assistant Director, Shaunte Duggins said.
Tracking Nicole: Watch live coverage
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nicole made landfall in Florida early Thursday as a hurricane. It has since been downgraded to a tropical storm. Despite it coming onshore in central Florida south of the Space Coast we will still see a wide range of impacts here on the First Coast. The...
