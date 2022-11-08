Read full article on original website
Iowa Auditor Candidate Wants Vote Recount
DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Republican challenger in Iowa's State Auditor race wants a statewide recount of votes. Todd Halbur says he's asking for the recount after what he calls errors in the vote count. "Over the course of days we have seen human errors, technical errors, process errors, and...
Judge Blocks The State From Issuing Local Recreational Marijuana Licenses
A federal judge has granted a preliminary injunction blocking the state from issuing some of the first licenses for recreational marijuana businesses. Under the state law, the first licenses are supposed to go to New Yorkers or family members with past marijuana convictions. But the judge sided with a Michigan...
Nebraska, Iowa Latest Midterm Election Summary
In the Nebraska House of Representatives, Republican Don Bacon wins a fourth term serving the 2nd Congressional District, with 52 per cent of the vote. Democratic challenger Tony Vargas has 48 per cent of the vote. In the Nebraska First Congressional District, Republican Mike Flood, already in the House filling...
Lonsberry: THE DEMOCRATS RAN THE TABLE
In a stunning repudiation of the Republican Party and its candidates, the Democratic Party ran the table in statewide New York offices and in Monroe County. The best Republican campaign in years fell flat on its face. A once-in-a-generation convergence of issues and circumstances gave New York Republicans a path to victory in spite of a two-to-one enrollment disadvantage.
Gov. Edwards Announces Resignation Of DCFS Secretary Marketa Walters
The head of Louisiana's scandal-plagued foster care system is out. Governor John Bel Edwards announced Thursday he had accepted the resignation of Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Marketa Walters. In a statement, Edwards acknowledged that child welfare agencies nationwide are facing staffing shortages. Walters led a system that...
Kari Lake: Arizona is 'DRAGGING OUT' election results, but CAN'T stop he...
With hundreds of thousands of votes left to count in Arizona, gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake joins the Glenn Beck Program to explain why she's "100% confident" that she will win. Lake gives her thoughts on why the ballot counting has been so slow, why that's "embarrassing" for Arizona, and whether Republican candidate for senator Blake Masters will also win his election.
Jim Pillen Declares Victory in Nebraska Gubernatorial Election
(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska has a new Governor-elect in Republican Jim Pillen. Just before 10:00 Tuesday night, Pillen declared victory in the Nebraska gubernatorial race against Democrat Carol Blood. "Nebraska voters spoke with one voice tonight for less government, less mandates, less taxes, and in favor of commonsense, business leadership," said Pillen. "I want to thank the countless supporters across the state who made this victory possible tonight. Tomorrow, we begin again the work of making Nebraska the greatest place in the world to work and raise a family."
This Illinois Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State
Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Illinois bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
Jeff Angelo: Should Iowa Let Drunks Sleep It Off?
One of the things Jeff loves about the radio show is that he never knows what topic will set the listeners on fire. A caller suggests that the legislature protect drunk people sleeping in their cars - rather than driving home - from being arrested. The phone and the text line went crazy with various opinions. Listen to the call that started it all and then comment: what do YOU think?
Here's How Tropical Storm Nicole Is Predicted To Impact Georgia
Tropical Storm Nicole struck the Bahamas on Wednesday afternoon and is now on its way to Florida. According to WSB-TV, the storm is predicted to strike "South and middle Georgia" later in the week. Southeast Georgia could see winds strong enough to produce tornados and heavy rainfall. There is a possibility of up to two inches of rain, wind speeds over 40 mph, and severe weather warnings for the region.
FIRST ALERT: weather days declared for Thursday, Friday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First alert weather days have been declared for Thursday and Friday as the Lowcountry is expected to be impacted by Tropical Storm Nicole. Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh declared the first alert days because of rainfall and wind-driven high tides. Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine...
Tropical Storm Nicole Continues Path Towards Florida
Watches and warnings are in effect in Florida as Tropical Storm Nicole bears down on the state. Boca Raton is among the cities under a hurricane warning as the storm is about 200 miles from West Palm Beach. Nicole has sustained winds of 70 miles per hour and is moving...
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State
Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Minnesota bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
Nebraska prisoner at Lincoln facility dies in custody
(Lincoln, NE) -- A Nebraska prison inmate dies while in custody. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says 75 year old Terry Inness died on Tuesday at the Reception and Treatment Center. Prison leaders say his sentence started March 16, 2011. Inness was serving a 30- to 40-year sentence for two counts of attempted first degree sexual assault of a child out of Lancaster County.
Sarasota Woman Wins $1 Million from Florida Lottery scratch off ticket
Sarasota Woman Wins $1 Million from Florida Lottery scratch off ticket. - Tuesday, November 8th, the Florida Lottery (Lottery) announces that Mary Vitullo, 63, of Sarasota, claimed a $1 million top prize from the 50X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.
Hurricane Nicole 7PM Advisory
Hurricane Nicole brings a dangerous storm surge and strong winds to the Bahamas before heading to Florida coast.
Publix Stores To Close Early Wednesday Ahead Of Nicole
Publix stores in multiple local counties will close early ahead of tropical storm Nicole. Publix locations in Indian River and St. Lucie counties are set to close at noon on Wednesday, while stores in Martin County will close at 2 p.m. Additionally, some stores in both Palm Beach and Okeechobee counties are scheduled to close early.
Indian River Drive Closed As Crews Clear Debris, Parts Of Road Wash Away
Tropical Storm Nicole has largely passed by our area but has left debris, downed power lines, and flooding throughout South Florida. In St. Lucie County, crews are working to clear debris and power lines from Indian River Drive, where parts of the road have washed away, according to the sheriff's office.
Boy, 14, reported missing from Salem Township home
SALEM TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - The Allegan County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing teenager. Curran Putnam, 14, was last seen yesterday afternoon walking near his Salem Township home near 137th Avenue and 28th Street. Putnam is 5-foot-6, weighs 110 pounds and has curly brown hair, blue eyes...
