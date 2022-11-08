Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November
In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
NASDAQ
3.8 Billion More Reasons to Buy This High-Yield Dividend Stock Hand Over Fist
Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) has treated its investors like dividend royalty over the years. The Canadian energy infrastructure giant has increased its payout for 27 straight years, growing it at a 10% compound annual rate. That's an impressive performance, especially considering Enbridge operates in the volatile energy sector. Enbridge should have...
NASDAQ
MLM Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (Symbol: MLM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $347.27, changing hands as high as $350.12 per share. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MLM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Goldman Sachs Has 5 Stocks to Buy Under $10 With 100% to 800% Upside Potential
These are five stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no track record or liquidity, and Goldman Sachs does have research coverage.
3 Stocks to Buy Now for the Next Bull Market
The Fed’s recent approval to increase the interest rate by 75 basis points has once again raised recession fears. However, given the possibility of a lower pace of rate hike...
NASDAQ
2 Sizzling Hot Stocks to Buy Right Now
With the stock market in bear territory and a lot of fear in financial media, sizzling hot stocks might not be the first thing you think of when it comes to the market right now. It might seem like these stocks are few and far between. But there are under-the-radar stocks in unexpected areas shaking off the doom and gloom, plying ahead, and posting red-hot gains in 2022.
NASDAQ
SPDR S&P Bank Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for KBE
In trading on Thursday, shares of the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (Symbol: KBE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $49.18, changing hands as high as $49.64 per share. SPDR S&P Bank shares are currently trading up about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KBE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Janus International Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for JBI
In trading on Thursday, shares of Janus International Group Inc (Symbol: JBI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.74, changing hands as high as $10.32 per share. Janus International Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 18% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JBI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
CD Rates Today: November 8, 2022—Rates Broadly Edge Higher
Today’s best interest rates on CDs—certificates of deposit—range as high as 4.40%, depending on the CD’s term. And, the average CD yields are edging higher. Take a look at the top rates and typical yields being offered on CDs of various durations. Highest CD Rates Today:...
NASDAQ
Montauk Renewables Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MNTK
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Montauk Renewables Inc (Symbol: MNTK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.07, changing hands as low as $12.72 per share. Montauk Renewables Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MNTK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
AMD Stock Is a Screaming Buy After Its Latest Earnings Report
The odds were stacked against Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) leading up to its third-quarter 2022 earnings report. The slump in personal computer (PC) sales was all set to wreck this fast-growing chipmaker's momentum. But it looks as if the company did well enough to earn investors' vote of confidence.
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today – Stocks Close Higher as Treasury Yields Fall
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 gained 1.02%, 0.57%, and 0.75%, respectively. The consumer discretionary sector was the session’s laggard, as it lost 0.26%. Conversely, the materials sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 1.72%.
NASDAQ
Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 1 Goes Ex-Dividend Soon
On 11/14/22, Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 1 (Symbol: BML.PRG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.2371, payable on 11/28/22. As a percentage of BML.PRG's recent share price of $19.04, this dividend works out to approximately 1.25%, so look for shares of BML.PRG to trade 1.25% lower — all else being equal — when BML.PRG shares open for trading on 11/14/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.15%, which compares to an average yield of 6.37% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of BML.PRG shares, versus BAC:
NASDAQ
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Rockwell Automation, Astec Industries and Woodward
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/10/22, Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Symbol: ROK), Astec Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ASTE), and Woodward, Inc. (Symbol: WWD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Rockwell Automation, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.18 on 12/12/22, Astec Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 12/2/22, and Woodward, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 11/28/22. As a percentage of ROK's recent stock price of $252.46, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%, so look for shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. to trade 0.47% lower — all else being equal — when ROK shares open for trading on 11/10/22. Similarly, investors should look for ASTE to open 0.30% lower in price and for WWD to open 0.20% lower, all else being equal.
NASDAQ
XLP, MDLZ, PM, MO: Large Inflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLP) where we have detected an approximate $614.3 million dollar inflow -- that's a 3.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 214,870,000 to 223,320,000). Among the largest underlying components of XLP, in trading today Mondelez International Inc (Symbol: MDLZ) is up about 0.1%, Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) is up about 0.1%, and Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) is lower by about 0.5%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XLP Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XLP, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (FXR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Thursday, shares of the First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FXR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.54, changing hands as high as $52.66 per share. First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund shares are currently trading up about 5.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FXR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
MDU Resources Group (MDU) Passes Through 3% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Wednesday, shares of MDU Resources Group Inc (Symbol: MDU) were yielding above the 3% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.87), with the stock changing hands as low as $28.98 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 3% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. MDU Resources Group Inc (Symbol: MDU) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ
Why Hims & Hers Health Stock Soared Today
Shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS) popped 19% on Tuesday after the personalized health and wellness company issued an upbeat financial forecast. Hims & Hers Health added more than 170,000 net new subscriptions in the third quarter, marking an all-time high and its third consecutive quarter of over 100,000 customer additions. The company ended September with a total of 991,000 subscriptions, representing year-over-year growth of 80%.
NASDAQ
ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for NOBL
In trading on Thursday, shares of the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (Symbol: NOBL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $89.70, changing hands as high as $90.73 per share. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats shares are currently trading up about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NOBL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NVAX, YETI, REGN
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX), where a total of 33,307 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring November 11, 2022, with 5,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 553,100 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
Comments / 0