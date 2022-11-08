Read full article on original website
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Arkansas, you should add the following town to your list.
State Moves to Revoke Fort Smith Cultivator's Marijuana License
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas’ Alcoholic Beverage Control Division is moving to strip the medical marijuana license of River Valley Relief Cultivation (RVRC) after a Pulaski County Circuit Court judge said in a stunning ruling last week that the license was granted on the basis of a fatally flawed application.
Watkins hired as Fort Smith prosecuting attorney
Rita Howard Watkins began as the new city prosecutor for the city of Fort Smith on Oct. 31. As prosecutor, Watkins will advocate on behalf of the city in district court proceedings and report to City Administrator Carl Geffken. According to a press release issued Tuesday (Nov. 8), the city...
Washington County jail expansion on hold after voters reject initiatives
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Too few beds – too many detainees. Jail overcrowding has been a concern for Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder since 2014. Tuesday’s ballot was a hopeful opportunity to change that. But voters said no. “I don’t know if disappointed is the right word but...
Van Horn revels in nation’s No. 1 Diamond class
Arkansas has the nation's No. 1 baseball recruiting class for 2023
River Valley election results
RIVER VALLEY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Voters in the River Valley area took to the polls to vote on November 8. You can view the results of Sebastian, Crawford, Johnson and Franklin counties below.
Crews working diesel spill in Fort Smith
Fort Smith police and fire crews are working a significant diesel fuel spill in the area of Veterans Avenue and Roberts Boulevard.
One of the youngest members of the Arkansas House will represent south Fort Smith
Zack Gramlich is the District 50 State Representative-elect. At 29, he'll be one of the youngest to serve. Daren visited with Zack about his goals.
Who Has The Best Spaghetti In Fort Smith, Arkansas?
No matter how old I get, nothing beats a good plate or bowl of spaghetti. It's the classic Italian dish that originated out of Italy. Over the years, there have been plenty of spins on the classic dish, but the overarching recipe has remained the same. But not every plate of spaghetti is the same, and it all depends on how the dish is prepared.
Fort Smith PD warns of hoax missing child post
Fort Smith Police is warning the public of a scam involving missing child posts circulating on social media that are reportedly a hoax.
Van Buren PD searching for information on stolen Can-Am
VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Van Buren Police Department (VBPD) is looking for information on a stolen 900 cc Can-Am X3. VBPD shared pictures on Facebook of a Silver Ford truck that had pulled the victim's trailer and Can-Am away at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The...
Tyson CFO issues apology following arrest for ‘serious mistake’
Tyson Foods Chief Financial Officer John R. Tyson has issued an apology following his weekend arrest after allegedly becoming intoxicated and falling asleep in somebody else's home.
Nonprofit Spotlight: Thrift boutique brings hope, beauty, inspiration to women in NWA
Upon entering Beautiful Lives Boutique, shoppers begin an immersive experience. Employees present customers with friendliness, support and free water or coffee all while showcasing their carefully curated displays of new and gently used clothes, shoes and accessories for every season and occasion. Beyond giving shoppers supplements for their closets, Beautiful...
The Real Reasons That Arkansas Football’s Feel-Good Story Took a Turn for The Worse
Arkansas fans don’t have the market cornered on this – just read most Power 5 teams’ message boards or listen to their podcasts, even Alabama’s – but many among the Razorback faithful never fail to grab an opportunity for massive overreaction. When things are going...
Early Signing Day Quietly Passes Hogs By
What does that mean for Arkansas Razorback basketball recruiting
2022 Arkansas 7-A high school football playoffs bracket
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The 2022 Arkansas 7-A high school football playoffs are underway. Twelve teams from 7-A's two divisions will compete in four rounds to determine the state champion. In the first round, Rogers will take on Northside, Conway will play Har-Ber, North Little Rock will face Southside and...
Multiple-vehicle accident shuts down Highway 59 in Barling
A multiple-vehicle accident shuts down Highway 59 in Barling near K Street on November 8.
Mena Police Reports
Martin Cruz, 53, was charged with Criminal Trespass at United Country Real Estate. A report of Sexual Assault was taken from a walk-in complainant. Christopher Ridley, 59, was charged with DWI after a crash at Murphy USA. October 31. Johnathan White, 37, was served with warrants at Janssen Park. November...
Trailer released for ‘Mindcage’ movie filmed in Fayetteville
Last week, we got our first look at some details and images from “Mindcage,” the movie starring Martin Lawrence and John Malkovich that was filmed in Fayetteville last summer. Now we have the first trailer and an official release date. The new film, which was shot largely in...
Christmas Themed Cabin in Arkansas Like a Hallmark Lifetime Movie
Halloween is over, and now it's pretty much on to the holidays with Thanksgiving coming up next and Christmas soon to follow. It's hard to believe, but many of you may have already started watching Christmas movies on the Hallmark channel. Did you know there is a Christmas Cabin in Arkansas that will make you feel as though you stepped into a Hallmark holiday movie?
