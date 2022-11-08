ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Oil, Gold, Silver Technical Analysis | November 08, 2022

Gold prices extend the bullish movement in today’s trading session and pressuring the $1,680 – $1,700 resistance area. As mentioned in the latest analysis, if the price could close above $1,700 then the trend will turn bullish with daily SMA 200 as upward target. Meanwhile, a major bearish rejection from the area might become the confirmation for bearish continuation.
US Stock Market Technical Analysis | November 07, 2022

Stock futures on the rise before U.S midterm election and inflation data. Traders and investors are getting optimistic after the latest job data show rising unemployment more than expected which might become a signal for the Fed to slow down on interest rate hikes. There will be the release of inflation data this week also the midterm election results. Both events will influence the market directions and traders might want to monitor closely the results.
USD/CAD Falls Below 1.3250 After Consumer Sentiment Data

The USD/CAD currency pair on Friday extended declines below the 1.3250 level after preliminary Michigan consumer sentiment data for November. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair now seems to have fallen to trade several levels below the 100hour moving...
EUR/CHF Finds Trendline Resistance at 0.9895 After Rebound

The EUR/CHF currency pair on Friday found strong trendline resistance at about 0.9895 after bounding off 0.9855. The currency pair continues to trade within a gently ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The currency pair has also completed an upward breakout above the 100-hour moving average line. As a...
EUR/NZD Channel Breakout and Correction

EURNZD broke above the resistance of its descending channel on the 4-hour time frame, indicating that a reversal from the downtrend is underway. Price has since pulled back to the former resistance, which appears to be holding as support. If that’s the case, EURNZD could set its sights on the...
AUD/JPY Reversal Pattern Forming

AUDJPY might be done with its selloff, as the pair is forming an inverse head and shoulders pattern on its 4-hour time frame. Price has yet to test and break above the neckline around 96.00. If this happens, AUDJPY might be in for a rally that’s the same height as...
GBP/USD Rallies to Trade Above 1.1370 After US Nonfarm Payrolls

The GBP/USD currency pair on Friday extended gains to trade closer to the 100-hour moving average line after the US nonfarm payrolls. The currency pair is now trading a few levels above 1.1370 following Thursday’s rebound. The currency pair appears to be trading within an ascending channel formation in...
Despite A Negative Gap, The EUR/USD is Maintaining Above 0.9900

As the risks worsen, bears regain control of the EUR/USD early Monday. The primary currency pair had a negative gap at the start of the week and ended at 0.9920-25. As traders worried about China’s restrictions on covid and Russia’s geopolitics, the global markets became less willing to take risks. Traders may have been concerned because they didn’t know what the Fed would do next.
As Asian Session Begins, GBP/JPY Designates Some Thursday Losses

A three-day decline in the GBPJPY followed a USD sell-off that was triggered by the US inflation report. As a result, the USDJPY dropped about 500 pips, which weighed on the value of the Pound Sterling versus the Japanese Yen (JPY), which dropped by 0.71 per cent on Thursday. In the Asian trading session, the pound-to-yen exchange rate has risen to 165.76.
USD/JPY Falls Below 147.00 as Risk-Off Returns

The USD/JPY currency pair broke above its sideways pattern in Tokyo. From 146.40, the asset went up in Tokyo. Before the US midterm elections, investors are being careful, so the risk profile is getting worse. The US dollar index (DXY) is up to 110.40 because people are afraid to take...
EUR/CHF Plunges to New 2-Week Lows After EU CPIs

The EUR/CHF currency pair on Friday plunged to trade at 0.9754 off the session highs of about 0.9876. The pair appears to have completed a downward breakout from a descending channel formation. The currency pair has since dropped several levels below the 100-hour moving average line. As a result, the...
Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:OXY) surpasses analysts’ expectations

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) stock rose 6.21% (As on November 9, 12:09:37 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22. Security revenue rose 13% year-over-year, to $380 million, delivery revenue fell 15%, to $393 million, and compute revenue jumped 72%, to $109 million. Akamai’s revenue in the U.S. was up 3% year-over-year to $461 million, while its international revenue inched up 2%, to $421 million. Delivery revenue was $393 million, down 15% year-over-year and down 11% when adjusted for foreign exchange. Compute revenue was $109 million, up 72% year-over-year and up 77% when adjusted for foreign exchange. U.S. revenue was $461 million, up 3% year-over-year. Net income plunged 40% from a year ago, to $243 million, while adjusted income fell 16%, to $200 million. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization fell 7%, to $368 million. Akamai also spent $163 million in its third quarter to repurchase 1.8 million shares of its common stock at $90.93 per share. Cash from operations for the third quarter of 2022 was $369 million, or 42% of revenue. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was $1.4 billion as of September 30, 2022. Non-GAAP income from operations was $243 million, a 12% decrease from third quarter 2021. Non-GAAP operating margin for the third quarter was 28%, down 4 percentage points compared to the same period last year.
Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) beats revenue estimates

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN), an international professional services company in the design and consulting industry, stock rose 0.41% (As on November 11, 11:24:49 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company beats the revenue estimates for the third quarter of FY 22. Adjusted net income grew 18.2%. Contract backlog stands at $6.2 billion at September 30, 2022, achieving a new record and reflecting 15.1% organic growth from December 31, 2021. Like net revenue, organic backlog growth was achieved across all the regional and business operating units. Double-digit organic backlog growth continued in US operations, which led the regions with 20.9%, and in Infrastructure, Buildings, and Energy & Resources. Contract backlog represents approximately 14 months of work—an increase of one month from December 31, 2021. Operating cash flows amounted to an inflow of $93.1 million compared to an inflow of $101.0 million in the prior period reflecting the expected disruptions from the Cardno integration, particularly the financial system migration. Net debt to adjusted EBITDA (on a trailing twelve-month basis) at September 30, 2022 was 1.9x, remaining within Stantec’s internal target range of 1.0x to 2.0x.
Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) misses analysts’ expectations

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) stock plunges 12.10% (As on November 9, 12:06:33 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted lower than expected profit and revenue for the fourth quarter of FY 22. Disney has amassed a total of 235 million subscriptions across Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ streaming services, a gain of 14.6 million from the previous quarter. Hulu reported 47.2 million subscribers, up 8% from a year ago, and ESPN+ logged 24.3 million, a gain of 42% from a year earlier, and Disney+ is up 39% from a year ago. Disney theme parks posted robust growth despite COVID-19 related travel restrictions in China, and Hurricane Ian forcing the temporary closure of Walt Disney World in Florida in September. Disney’s parks, experiences and products group reported revenue of $7.4 billion in the quarter, beating analysts’ forecasts. Operating income reached $1.5 billion, more than double a year ago. Disney’s net income from continuing operations rose 1% to $162 million. Linear Networks revenues for the quarter decreased 5% to $6.3 billion, and operating income increased 6% to $1.7 billion. Domestic Channels revenues for the quarter decreased 2% to $5.3 billion, and operating income increased 6% to $1.5 billion. International Channels revenues for the quarter decreased 18% to $1.1 billion and operating income decreased 18% to $0.1 billion.
Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.

 https://fxdailyreport.com/

