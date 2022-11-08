Apple-Apps-Top-10

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

4. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

5. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

6. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

7. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

8. The Past Within, Rusty Lake

9. Rovio Classics: AB, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

10. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Gas, Find Your Crush

2. CapCut - Video Editor, Bytedance Pte. Ltd

3. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

5. YouTube : Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

6. Facebook , Meta Platforms, Inc.

7. Google, Google LLC

8. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

9. Gmail - Email by Google, Google LLC

10. Messenger, Meta Platforms, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

4. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. The Past Within, Rusty Lake

7. Poppy Playtime Chapter 2, MOBGames

8. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames

9. Stardew Valley, ConcernedApe

10. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

2. Netflix , Netflix, Inc.

3. Mods for Melon Playground 3D, Vladyslav Pimkin

4. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

5. Google Chrome, Google LLC

6. Disney+, Disney

7. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

8. Going Balls, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

9. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC

10. Hulu : Stream shows & movies, Hulu, LLC

